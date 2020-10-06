Mayors seek own path: Hawaii Island opts out of pre-travel testing, maintains visitor quarantine; Kauai request for post-arrival COVID-19 test denied; 11k behind on their rent, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island opts out of pre-travel testing program. Hawaii island Mayor Harry Kim said he is opting out of the state’s pre-travel testing program starting on Oct. 15, which means mainland visitors going to the Big Island still will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Star-Advertiser.
Ige denies county’s proposed second-test program. Gov. David Ige has declined the county’s plans for a 72-hour post-travel COVID-19 test, or two-test program, for incoming travelers to Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Ige denies Kauai’s request to require second negative COVID-19 test for travelers. The governor has denied Kauai’s proposed pilot program that would require trans-Pacific travelers to get a second COVID-19 test after arrival. Hawaii News Now.
Ige denies Kauai’s second test pilot program for travelers. On Monday morning, Governor David Ige denied Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s Emergency Rule 18, which would have established a post-arrival testing program for all incoming travelers to Kauai. KHON2.
Gov. Ige shuts down Kauai mayor's proposal for post-travel testing. On Monday, Governor Ige denied Mayor Derek Kawakami's proposed Emergency Rule 18. The rule would require visitors to Kauai to test no sooner than 72-hours after arrival. KITV4.
As tourism’s relaunch nears, details of traveler testing program still being hammered out. Hawaii’s lieutenant governor dismissed calls from county leaders seeking stricter protocols before the state implements its pre-travel testing program next week, saying many of their concerns ― including those surrounding inter-island travel ― were “fear-based.” Hawaii News Now.
Ige talks end of interisland quarantine. Gov. David Ige said Monday that he and Hawaii’s four county mayors are working to end the 14-day quarantine for interisland travelers. Tribune-Herald.
New Hawaii Tourism Authority president discusses plans for tourism amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Hawaii Tourism Authority will be taking the lead when it comes to getting Hawaii’s tourism industry back on track, and its new president and CEO John De Fries will be at the center. KHON2.
=====
11,000 Hawaii families behind on rent, UHERO survey says. More than 11,000 households in Hawaii are behind on rent, roughly double the number before the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Survey: 9,000 households in Hawaii are 2 months behind in rent or more. A new survey indicates more than 9,000 households in the islands are two months or more behind in rent ― and thousands more are 30 days late. Hawaii News Now.
Report: Tenants and Landlords Alike Are Struggling. A new report from the University of Hawaii suggests Hawaii’s stock of rental housing may shrink as the economy languishes. Civil Beat.
UHERO rental housing survey shows more vacant units, rising rent delinquencies. Data shows Hawaii's rental vacancy rate more than doubled in August and the number of households that fell behind on rent nearly tripled. KITV4.
=====
Thousands Still Waiting Action On Unemployment Claims. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations launched a call center to address an ongoing backlog of unemployment claims, but delays are pushing some residents to the brink of financial ruin. Hawaii Public Radio.
Cineworld to shutter eight Regal Cinemas in Hawaii as part of nationwide closure on Thursday. Oahu has four Regal movie theaters located at Pearl Highlands, Dole Cannery, Windward Mall and Kapolei Commons. On Maui, Regal has a theater at Maui Mall. On Hawaii island, Regal has theaters at Keauhou, Makalapua and Prince Kuhio Plaza. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Hawaii to receive $800K in federal money for vaccine distribution. Of the more than 170 vaccine candidates around the world, eight are in the final stage of human trials. KITV4.
Hawai‘i Set To Receive Nearly $800,000 To Plan For COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution. These federal funds will go to the Department of Health to develop vaccine distribution plans, determine where the vaccine will be administered, and ensure an adequate number of vaccination providers. Maui Now.
=====
Mauna Kea Divides Candidates In Hawaii Island OHA Race. The statewide contest pits Lindsey, an Office of Hawaiian Affairs employee, against Mangauil, a longtime critic of the agency. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 5: 52 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. There are approximately 2,202 active infections in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Mayor Kirk Caldwell suggests circumventing HART on alternate rail plan. Mayor Kirk Caldwell blasted the rail project’s undisclosed plans to build the final segment to Ala Moana, defended his fourth-quarter audible to withdraw the city’s support and, in the process, won the encouragement of several City Council members on Monday to help get the project on track in Caldwell’s final three months in office. Star-Advertiser.
Caldwell: ‘Phased’ Construction Of Rail If The Project Runs Out Of Cash. Generally, the Honolulu mayor suggested building the line into downtown and then resuming construction to Ala Moana Center once the funding becomes available. Civil Beat.
Mayor urges HART to pull the plug on private-public partnership process. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell urged the rail authority to pull out of the procurement negotiations for a public-private partnership for the final four miles of the project. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Kapolei Satellite City Hall worker tests positive for coronavirus. The worker, who is in self-quarantine, was last on the job on Saturday, according to a news release by the City & County of Honolulu Department of Customer Services. Star-Advertiser.
Coast Guard to Test Unmanned Surface Vehicles off Hawaiian Shores. The US Coast Guard Research and Development Center, in partnership with local CG units, will conduct tests and evaluation of unmanned surface vehicles off the south shore of O‘ahu from Oct. 7 through Nov. 5, 2020. Big Island Now.
Oahu median price for a single-family home hits record $880K, Locations says. Homes also sold faster in September — the average days on market for single-family homes was 11 days, a drop of 61% from the time it took to sell in September 2019, while condos took an average of 21 days to sell, which was down 22% from a year ago. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Island
Faith-based college in Kona isolating student body after COVID outbreak. Students at a Christian college on Hawaii Island are being told to isolate due to a growing outbreak of COVID cases. The University of the Nations Kona says 22 students and eight staff members are now infected with the virus. Hawaii News Now.
University of the Nations confirms 30 COVID-19 cases; campuswide testing Tuesday. COVID-19 testing will be conducted this week on hundreds of staff and students at the University of the Nations Kona following an outbreak last week of the novel coronavirus. West Hawaii Today.
University of Nations Kona Provides Update on COVID-19 Cluster on Campus. There were no new cases on Sunday or Monday, October 4-5. However, due to a record discrepancy over the weekend, there were 22 active cases on campus and 8 active cases off-campus reported on Saturday, Oct. 3. Big Island Now.
Life Care Center getting help with outbreak. The state is assisting Life Care Center of Hilo with its recent COVID-19 outbreak, which Gov. David Ige described as “unfortunate.” Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County tries to contain two virus clusters. The Big Island has been seeing a jump in cases lately, but much of this increase is because of a couple of clusters. KHON2.
=====
Second family files suit against Avalon Health Care for deadly COVID outbreak. Lawyers for the family of William Zerfuss say he was one of the first residents at the nursing facility to die from coronavirus complications. Hawaii News Now.
Family files lawsuit against operator of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. The Honolulu law firm Davis Levin Livingston confirms on Oct. 5 it filed a claim on behalf of the family of Yukio Okutsu resident William J. Zerfuss alleging medical malpractice and negligence against the Avalon Health Care companies. KHON2.
A second family is suing Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home on Hawai'i Island. A second family of one of the veterans who died at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home on Hawaii Island is suing the company that used to manage it. KITV4.
=====
Inmates Allegedly Attack Corrections Officers In Dispute Over Social Distancing At Hilo Jail. Staff members were treated and released for injuries, and intend to press charges against the prisoners. Civil Beat.
=====
Hawaiian crows on Big Isle will be recaptured to ensure survival from predators. Captive-bred Native Hawaiian crows, or alala, that have successfully been released over the years into forests at Puu Makaala Natural Area Reserve on Hawaii island as part of the ‘Alala Project will now be recaptured to ensure their survival, officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Released ‘alala to be returned to breeding program. The coalition of conservation partners working to recover the ‘alala, also known as the Hawaiian crow, are looking to the future as they work to address recent challenges that have affected the population of the species living in the Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawaii Island. Tribune-Herald.
Conservationists Move to Protect ‘Alalā. The ‘alalā, or Hawaiian crow, has faced threats to its population living in the Pu’u Maka`ala Natural Area Reserve. Big Island Now.
Alala once again facing threats in the wild as biologists work to save species. Recent deaths of the near-extinct Hawaiian Crow are forcing conservationists to recapture the birds in the wild. Hawaii News Now.
State captures endangered Hawaiian crows to preserve the species. Researchers working to help the endangered Hawaiian crow, or alala, recover are changing their strategy. KHON2.
Maui
Maui mayor supports the idea of post-arrival testing. Mayor Victorino has ordered 20,000 rapid COVID-19 tests for the county but has only received a few from the state because of a strong need on the Big Island. KITV4.
Covid-19 Maui County Schedule Changes. The Kalana O Maui county building in Wailuku has reopened to the public, although the County Council chamber and council member offices will remain closed. Maui News.
Another set of Maui businesses, including movie theaters, set to reopen on Tuesday. Under guidelines that were approved by Gov. David Ige last week, movie theaters, bowling alleys and commercial event operators will be allowed to resume operations, with some restrictions. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Jail Begins COVID-19 Testing Today on Staff. The testing is part of a mass effort to conduct testing at all correctional facilities statewide after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center first reported in August. Maui Now.
Viral videos spur sales success for Maui Babe. Locally made lotions in high demand after trend of backyard ‘quarantanning’ hits. Maui News.
Kauai
Meet the candidates: Addison Bulosan. Kaua‘i County Council candidate Dr. Addison Bulosan sits on a couch in his Specific Chiropractic Center office off Umi Street in Lihu‘e, more reserved than his online persona seen daily on Facebook Lives. Garden Island.
This Kauai Tour Guide Now Offers Quarantine Delivery Service. Even when the state reopens to tourism in mid-October, Maria “Coco Maria” Camero said she won’t be able to pick up where she left off with her successful tour guiding business. For now, she’s catering to the needs of quarantined residents and visitors. Civil Beat.
Hi,ReplyDelete
Very nice article.
I really enjoyed going through all the great information you’ve provided in this great article.
Keep up the great work.
Thank you
How to choose credit card?
What is the Credit card and the Advantages of Credit card?
mortgage calculator