Masks are mandatory in Hawaii, but state sends mixed signals, Lanai under shutdown as COVID-19 cases surge, parents sue Honolulu Police Department over arrest of 15-year-old schoolmate, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Confusion about rules on mask wearing is widespread across counties for residents and tourists. Better communication is needed to inform tourists and residents that wearing masks is “mandatory,” said Gov. David Ige, who on Monday encouraged “everyone (to) continually remind people that masks are required in Hawaii.” Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Ige admits state needs to do a better job on mask wearing rules. Governor David Ige admits that the state needs to send a stronger message about wearing masks. This, after some expressed frustration that there’s no clear communication sent out to the public. KHON2.
Japanese travel plan nearly set. Gov. David Ige said Monday his administration is “very close” to being able to announce plans for the return of Japanese visitors to the state. Tribune-Herald.
The state is sitting on $90M for housing aid and time is running out to distribute it. A program to help struggling families stay in their homes is sitting on more than 90% of the $100 million it’s supposed to distribute. The Ige administration announced the program in early September. Eligible applicants can get up to $2,000 a month through the end of the year ― paid directly to their landlord. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii unemployment benefits get a new 13-week extension. As Hawaii’s unemployment plight nears the nine-month mark, state officials are activating a second extension of jobless benefits for out-of-work residents. Star-Advertiser.
Rent Falls Sharply in Large Cities, Hold Steady In Hawaii. The trend on the Mainland U.S. appears to be driven by an exodus of workers fleeing high-density neighborhoods in large cities, for suburbs and smaller towns; where they're now working remotely. University of Hawaii economist Carl Bonham says that while there is not great data on Hawaii's rental market, there so far does not appear to be a major change in local rents. Hawaii Public Radio.
Molokai, Lanai air service gets reprieve from ‘Ohana by Hawaiian. Hawaiian Airlines said today it will continue ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service between Honolulu and both Molokai and Lanai through at least mid-January. Star-Advertiser.
'Ohana by Hawaiian service to stick around through mid-Jan. 2021. In a statement, Hawaiian said they were alerted by the U.S. Department of Transportation that they are contractually obligated to provide service to Molokai and Lanai because it is essential. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines to maintain 'Ohana by Hawaiian service to Moloka‘i and Lana‘i. A lifeline between Moloka'i and Lana'i will not be disrupted. KITV4.
Mass Testing To Begin In Arizona Prison After 7 Hawaii Inmates Are Hospitalized. The COVID-19 outbreak at a privately run prison is the second largest cluster among Hawaii inmates. Civil Beat.
Number of Hawaii inmates at Arizona prison with active COVID-19 cases swells to 52. There are 1,082 Hawaii inmates at Saguaro in Eloy, Ariz. Hawaii News Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 26: 38 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Hawaii health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday, including 26 on Oahu, nine on Hawaii island and one on Kauai. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Caldwell again calls for HART to nix P3 process. Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Monday again called on the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to nix its two-year quest to find a private partner to help build the final leg of the $10 billion East Kapolei-to-Ala Moana line and focus on other ways of ensuring that $250 million in promised federal funding won’t lapse by the end of the year. Star-Advertiser.
Lawsuit accuses isle police of abusing power. A federal lawsuit was filed Monday against the City and County of Honolulu and its police department alleging abuse of power stemming from an incident two years ago in which an officer arrested a 15-year-old boy who had been fighting with the officer’s son. Star-Advertiser.
Lawsuit: Honolulu officer arrested teen as vengeance for son. The officer had the boy arrested in violation of his civil rights because the teen and the officer’s son were at odds and had fought after school, said the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Honolulu. Associated Press.
Lawsuit alleges HPD officer abused power by arresting son’s school-aged ‘enemy’. The parents of a 15-year-old boy who was arrested by a Honolulu police officer after getting into a fight with the officer’s son filed a lawsuit Monday, alleging that the officer acted in a retaliatory fashion and abused his police powers for personal gain. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu family files civil liberties lawsuit against City and HPD. An abuse of power complaint filed by Jennifer and Jorge Rivera claims that their son, J.R., was bullied by an HPD officer’s son. KHON2.
Hawaii Law Enforcement Rescues 5 Kids From Sex Trafficking. A task force made up of the FBI, AG’s office, the Honolulu Police Department and other federal, state and county agencies found the minors during an operation that started Friday that centered around Honolulu. Civil Beat.
Mayor urges residents to celebrate Halloween safely to prevent COVID-19′s spread. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is urging residents to celebrate Halloween safely, avoiding gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
Four Seasons Oahu sold to Hong Kong company. Ko Olina master developer Jeff Stone’s company, The Resort Group, announced Monday that it has sold its interest in the Four Seasons Resort Oahu to its partner, Hong Kong-based Henderson Land Group. Star-Advertiser.
State master plan for E. Kapolei would add retail, industrial space, 1,000 new rentals. The board voted at its Friday meeting to approve a draft plan by R.M. Towill Corp. for the project, and to procure an environmental impact statement for the East Kapolei project, which is envisioned to be developed in phases over the next 20 or more years. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Island
County coffers contain an extra $40M. Hawaii County ended the last fiscal year with $40 million left over to be applied to the current budget, according to an Oct. 15 report to the County Council. West Hawaii Today.
Big Island’s aggressive testing leading to high case count. The governor says Mayor Harry Kim has developed an aggressive testing schedule and identified the communities where they had anticipated there would be clusters of cases. KHON2.
13 traveling nurses assigned to Life Care Center of Hilo. As part of a $17 million allocation of federal coronavirus relief funding, about 50 out-of-state health care workers recently arrived to help Hawaii respond to the pandemic, including 13 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who will be headed to Life Care Center. Tribune-Herald.
Bids for Bayfront Trails come in too high. The second phase of the Hilo Bayfront Trails will be rebid after initial bids for the project came in over budget. Tribune-Herald.
It’s only October, but the snow is already falling atop Mauna Kea. A light dusting was captured by cameras at the Mauna Kea Weather Center on Monday around 4 p.m. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Mayor Victorino announces launch of free COVID-19 community testing program for residents. Mayor Michael Victorino announced the launch of a free COVID-19 community testing program sponsored by Maui County. KITV4.
Vehicle demonstration at airport for enhanced COVID-19 measures. About 10 vehicles circled through Kahului Airport on Saturday in a call for the implementation of a four-point COVID-19 prevention plan — including the forming of a pandemic task force and distribution of a voluntary smartphone contact tracing app — to safely reopen to tourism and prevent a future shutdown. Maui News.
Kapalua Homeowners Distribute Food Boxes to 1000 Families in Need. Homeowners of the Kapalua residential communities held a Community Giveback on Oct. 17 and raised more than $100,000 to help more than 1,000 families in need. Maui Now.
Volunteers sought to deliver essential items to kupuna. A nonprofit that helps kupuna stay safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering food and other essential items directly to their doors needs more volunteers. Maui News.
Maui’s Surfing Goat Dairy Reopening Thanks to Successful Adopt a Goat Fundraiser. The Surfing Goat Dairy in Kula will reopen thanks to a successful “GOat Fund Me” campaign in which 50 of its 100 goats, including Chili Chicken, Maybelline and Edelweiss, were adopted. Maui Now.
Kauai
‘A‘o release goes virtual. The COVID-19 pandemic put restrictions on the annual E Ho‘opoomaika‘i ‘ia Manu ‘A‘o, or A Cultural Release of the Native Newell’s Shearwater, when the annual event attended by school children was relegated to the digital virtual platform, states a release from the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources. Garden Island.
Virus impacting Halloween events island-wide. Halloween is Saturday, but several groups kicked off their Halloween festivals ahead of time in order to be compliant with COVID-19 safety measures. Garden Island.
Lanai
Anatomy Of An Outbreak: Once Unleashed, The Coronavirus Moved Swiftly On
Lanai. The virus-free community had relaxed after months of no cases.
Now, health officials worry the island could prove to be the ultimate
petri dish. Civil Beat.
Lanai stay-at-home order begins today as officials try to contain outbreak. Gov. David Ige on Monday morning approved a stay-at-home order for the island of Lanai, effective today, in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the tight-knit, but vulnerable community. Star-Advertiser.
Stay-at-home order goes into effect for Lanai amid large COVID-19 outbreak. A stay-at-home order is now in effect for Lanai as the island scrambles to bring a large COVID-19 outbreak under control. Gov. David Ige signed the order on Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Lanai set for mandatory Stay-At-Home order, starting 12:01 a.m. Governor Ige signed an emergency order approving Lanai’s “Stay at Home” order, which is set to go in effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. KHON2.
Lāna‘i to Lockdown Amid COVID Outbreak. Lāna‘i is headed for a lockdown that will last at least two weeks. Big Island Now.
Lana'i approaching three-digit COVID-19 cases. Lanai Community Health Center and Straub Clinic conducted a mass testing for residents. KITV4.
