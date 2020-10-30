Inmates to get $1200 stimulus, Honolulu maintains existing COVID-19 restrictions, coffee leaf rust hits two islands, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii jail dorm ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii Inmates Can Now File For $1200 Federal Stimulus Checks. A federal court in California has ruled that prison and jail inmates are eligible to receive federal stimulus payments under the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act, and Hawaii corrections officials are now distributing forms for prisoners to use to file for the payments. Civil Beat.
CARES Act Funding Lifted Hawaii Residents’ Incomes. The state Council on Revenues projects total personal income will actually increase by 5% this year but decline by 4% next year. Civil Beat.
Supreme Court Rejects Suit Seeking Prompt Payments For Hawaii’s Jobless. The Hawaii Supreme Court has rejected a class-action lawsuit that tried to spur faster action from the state’s labor department on thousands of outstanding unemployment claims. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Lawmaker Spent Years Obstructing Vaping Regulation While Receiving Thousands From Big Tobacco. As youth vaping rates surged, powerful state lawmaker Sylvia Luke repeatedly held up anti-vaping laws while accepting nearly $20,000 in campaign contributions from tobacco companies and lobbyists. Hawaii Public Radio.
Public access: Legislation in the works to allow more online participation in government. If a global pandemic can even have a silver lining, it’s this: Public access to state and local government meetings has never been easier, especially for neighbor island residents. West Hawaii Today.
7 out of 10 patients in Hawaii hospitalized with COVID-19 are being treated with a drug called Remdesivir. Remdesivir is the same drug that was used help fight the Ebola virus between 2014 and 2016. KITV4.
Hawaii tourism struggles to gain momentum. In the second week of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program, visitor arrivals fell 25% compared with the first week. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii resorts plan for more visitors, fewer jobs. Hawaii hotels are slowly reopening, but they are also converting some temporary furloughs into permanent layoffs. Hawaii News Now.
Lessons learned from first two weeks of the state's Safe Travels platform. Since Hawaii's pre-travel testing program started two weeks ago, data from the state's Office of Enterprise Technology Services shows more than 110,000 people have come to the islands. KITV4.
More than 83,000 flew to Hawaii since Oct. 15. Since the state reopened to tourism on Oct. 15, the number of trans-Pacific air arrivals has more than quadrupled the total for all of September. Tribune-Herald.
Post-arrival surveillance testing finds a handful of Hawaii travelers with COVID-19. A handful of trans-Pacific travelers have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the islands, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
COVID-19 data analyst projects spike from Halloween could come around Nov. 15. Experts say coronavirus case averages have been consistent over the past few weeks, but all it takes is one event without masks or social distancing for cases to spike. KHON2.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 29: 77 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. The new cases include 60 on Oahu, eight on Hawaii island, one on Kauai and two on Lanai. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Despite encouraging trend, Oahu won’t see any loosening of COVID-19 restrictions for weeks. In recent weeks Honolulu’s coronavirus numbers have been slowly declining even as the pandemic has started to rage on the mainland. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Mayor announces requirements for O'ahu to possibly move into Tier Three in third week of November. Oahu's recovery plan could potentially move into Tier Three in the third week of November if the average number of COVID-19 cases per day remain low. KITV4.
Decision on Malaekahana housing plan again postponed. The community has for years been heatedly divided on language in the proposed revised plan that would allow for up to 200 residential units on 50 acres of undeveloped land that straddles Laie and Malaekahana. Star-Advertiser.
State says Kaaawa homeowner who chopped down trees fronting shoreline had no permit; neighbors are outraged. Conflict is brewing on Oahu’s North Shore after a homeowner illegally chopped down multiple trees along the coastline in Kaaawa, creating concerns among residents about erosion. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Coffee leaf rust hits Hawaii Island. A sample of a rust fungus collected at a residence in Hilo has been tentatively identified by the United States Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service in Hilo as coffee leaf rust. West Hawaii Today.
Data-Collecting Vehicle Sensors Installed On East Hawaii Highways. The connected vehicle sensors anonymously collect data from Bluetooth-enabled devices in passing vehicles, and calculate travel times between units in order to optimize traffic signal timing, HDOT says. Big Island Video News.
Fairmont Orchid to Reopen in Mid-November. The reopening includes guest services as well as food and beverage venues, including Brown’s Beach House, Hale Kai, Brown’s Deli, and Spa Without Walls. Big Island Now.
Maui
Single Positive COVID-19 Result Out of 700 Participants in Maui Post-Arrival Voluntary Test. More than 700 participants have taken COVID-19 tests as part of the County of Maui’s free voluntary post-arrival testing program, which started Oct. 17. Maui Now.
Coffee leaf rust threatens Hawaii’s coffee industry. A notorious new pest has landed on Maui, and coffee growers across the islands fear the plant disease could devastate — and maybe even transform — the $54 million industry in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
State alleges company violated stream-flow levels. Wailuku Water Co., which owns a water delivery system used for Maui County drinking water, was given notice recently for failing to meet state standards for in-stream flows on three Na Wai ‘Eha waterways in the West Maui Mountains. Maui News.
Ka‘ahumanu Avenue Community Corridor Project Announced. Maui County residents are invited to participate in a study to create a new vision for the roadway corridor along Ka‘ahumanu Avenue and Main Street in Wailuku. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kollar: All must obey virus rules. Eight of the 14 people arrested on Kaua’i for allegedly violating the 14-day mandatory quarantine since the state’s reopening were out-of-state visitors. Garden Island.
