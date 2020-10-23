Hawaii unveils coronavirus vaccine plans, test backlog sends tourists to quarantine, Honolulu marathon canceled, Lanai COVID-19 outbreak balloons, students infected, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Department of Health Immunization Branch Chief Ron Balajadia
How Hawaii Is Planning For A Future COVID-19 Vaccine. It could cost Hawaii a minimum of $25 million to get people vaccinated to prevent COVID-19 — once a vaccine is approved by the federal government — state officials said Thursday. Civil Beat.
Gov. David Ige announces draft COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Hawaii. Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and state Department of Health Immunization Branch Chief Ron Balajadia today announced the state’s tentative plan to distribute the coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available. Star-Advertiser.
Officials outline how Hawaii would distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. The governor and state health officials offered a preview Thursday into how a COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed in Hawaii ― once one is approved. Hawaii News Now.
State unveils vaccine plan. Gov. David Ige announced on Thursday a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan that will go into effect whenever a safe vaccine is made available to the public. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Preparing For Statewide COVID-19 Vaccination Program. High-risk healthcare employees, first responders, and residents with underlying health conditions, including those 65 and older, will be the first to get the vaccine. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i Releases Preliminary COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Plan. No COVID-19 vaccine is yet available in the United States and may not be for months, but Hawai‘i has developed a preliminary distribution plan to be implemented as soon as one is. Big Island Now.
State sharing COVID-19 vaccine plans. Every state was required to submit a draft COVID-19 vaccination-distribution plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Garden Island.
Backlog in the state’s manual COVID-19 test verification process sends thousands of Hawaii travelers to quarantine. Some 3,700 travelers to Hawaii whose test results uploaded after they arrived have received status updates on the Safe Travels Hawaii platform saying that their results had to be reviewed manually. Star-Advertiser.
Ballistic missile submarine practices drone, Osprey and helicopter resupply off Hawaii. A 560-foot Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine has been operating off Hawaii for several days practicing “expeditionary” resupply from a drone, Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey and Navy Sea Hawk helicopter. Star-Advertiser.
Saguaro Correctional Center logs 12 more Hawaii inmate infections. This brings the facility’s Hawaii inmate case total to 43. KHON2.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 22: 102 New COVID-19 Cases. The newest COVID-19 cases recorded included 52 on Oahu, 18 in Maui County, 29 on the Big Island and three residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayoral Candidates Can’t — Or Won’t — Say What They’ll Do About Rail. Facing a more than $1 billion deficit, Amemiya and Blangiardi say they don’t have enough information to map out the next steps to finish the project. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Marathon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. After months of going back and forth, the Honolulu Marathon Association announced today that the 48th Honolulu Marathon scheduled for Dec. 13 would not be held. Star-Advertiser.
In another blow to Hawaii’s economy, the 2020 Honolulu Marathon is canceled. The 48th Honolulu Marathon had been scheduled for Dec. 13. Hawaii News Now.
Vacation rentals once again allowed to operate on O'ahu. Owners of the rentals were left desperate for income after a loss in demand. KITV4.
Honolulu to offer free COVID-19 testing at Waikiki Shell. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Thursday that the city would offer free community testing at the Waikiki Shell through the end of November, using a surplus of 28,000 test kits. Star-Advertiser.
Hotels help police enforce quarantine for travelers who land without a negative test. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said hotels are assisting police with enforcing the quarantine mandate for visitors who didn’t land with a negative COVID-19 test. Hawaii News Now.
Bars are closed and people are driving less, but Oahu’s roads aren’t any safer. According to Honolulu police, 42 lives were lost in crashes from Jan. 1 and Oct. 20. That’s up by one compared to the same time. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Almost 4,000 tested after arriving on the Big Island. Between Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Kim said, 3,891 travelers took the second test at Big Island airports, 407 of whom did so in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Most new Big Island cases are people younger than 40. Most of the 29 new COVID-19 infections reported Thursday on the Big Island were in younger individuals, according to Mayor Harry Kim. Tribune-Herald.
Bill creating airport zone moves forward: Bill 199 allows hotel at Kona, Hilo airports. A bill that would allow hotels at Kona’s Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport and Hilo International Airport moved a step forward Tuesday with a positive vote from the County Council Planning Committee. West Hawaii Today.
Former Hawaii governors support Big Isle energy project. Four former Hawaii governors have thrown their support behind the controversial Honua Ola Bioenergy project, whose fate is under appeal before the state Supreme Court. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Early Voting Underway in Maui County with 27,350 Votes Already Cast for Nov. 3 Election. In Maui County, County Clerk Kathy Kaohu said voting is going “smoothly” so far with 27,350 of the 96,882 active registered voters (28.23 percent) already casting their ballots. Maui Now.
Census efforts wrap up in Maui County. 53.3 percent response rate recorded with officials awaiting door-to-door results. Maui News.
Maui Voluntary Post-Arrival Travel Testing Program includes Mobile Unit. Travelers must have taken a pre-departure test to be eligible for the free post-arrival test. Travelers should take the second test 72 hours or later after they arrive into Maui County. Maui Now.
Kauai
Destination Management Plan Committee meet virtually with residents. Kaua‘i’s Destination Management Action Plan Committee members held an engaging virtual meeting Wednesday evening with residents of the South Shore and Westside of Kaua‘i and the island of Ni‘ihau. Garden Island.
Voter Service Center opens in Lihu‘e. Open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 2, the VSC allows voters an opportunity to register and vote on the same day. Garden Island.
Lanai
Lanai residents told to shelter in place as coronavirus cases grow on rural island. State officials are urging Lanai residents to shelter in place as the coronavirus rapidly spreads through the rural island, which started with a handful of infections earlier this week that spiraled into at least 38 cases. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 outbreak on Lanai continues to grow, with at least 38 cases now confirmed. State Health Department officials say the number of COVID-19 cases on Lanai has now ballooned to 38, just days after the first cases were confirmed. Hawaii News Now.
Lāna‘i Update: Residents Encouraged to Shelter-in-Place, 800 PCR Tests Provided. Maui Now.
Three students at Lana'i High and Elementary School test positive for COVID-19, according to school letter. According to the school, it has taken the necessary precautions by notifying potential close contacts, sanitizing impacted areas, and relaying information to the State Department of Health. KITV4.
Maui County providing Lanai with 800 PCR tests, 11,300 masks. Residents on Lanai are strongly encouraged to attend the virtual community meeting scheduled for Oct. 23, where information on signs and symptoms, chain of infection, PPE, mitigation steps and other guidance will be provided. KHON2.
