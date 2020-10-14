Hawaii sets travel rules for Thursday reopening, state GDP drops 42%, PPP consumed at 'scary' rate, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Lt. Gov. Green explains travel COVID-19 testing
Island-by-island COVID-19 requirements and rules could confuse some visitors. Gov. David Ige signed a 66-page emergency order Tuesday that gives travelers coming into Hawaii from another U.S. destination the option to take a COVID-19 test and bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine. Star-Advertiser.
More Details Emerge On Hawaii’s Pre-Travel COVID Test Plan. A single test will be required for all travelers arriving in the islands, although counties have some leeway to tailor testing programs for their areas. Civil Beat.
Last minute changes to the pre-travel testing plan stir up new questions. Many of the state’s testing and travel partners have still not released full details about their testing process. Hawaii News Now.
All Counties to Partake in Pre-Travel Testing Program, Big Island Opts Out of Interisland Travel. All counties will participate in Hawai‘i’s pre-travel coronavirus testing program following negotiations between Gov. David Ige and the mayors of the state’s various counties. Big Island Now.
Gov. approves different travel rules for Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii Island. Be prepared to follow different rules when you travel to different neighbor islands. The governor has approved additional safeguards for Kauai, Maui and the Big Island. KHON2.
Gov. Ige Signs 14th Proclamation: Two Days to Go Until Launch of Hawai‘i’s Pre-Travel Testing. The new document extends the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers; however, beginning Oct. 15, a pre-travel testing option will allow travelers an alternative to the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Maui Now.
Gov. Ige extends COVID-19 emergency period through November. Gov. Ige signed his 14th supplementary emergency proclamation extending the COVID-19 emergency period through Nov. 30. KHON2.
Inter-island travel to return for Kauai, Honolulu, Maui, while Hawaii County opts-out. The Counties of Maui and Kauai will accept travelers who get negative results of an accepted COVID-19 test 72-hours prior to inter-island travel, Hawaii Governor David Ige announced today. KHON2.
Maui, Kauai to allow inter-island airline passengers take pre-travel tests. Travelers flying between Oahu, Kauai and Maui County who are looking to avoid quarantining upon arrival will soon be able to participate in the same pre-travel COVID-19 testing program available to trans-Pacific passengers, Gov. Ige announced Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
As visitor relaunch nears, Hawaii’s economy continues to bottom out. According to Carl Bonham, the executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, Hawaii experienced a 42% drop in GDP, which measures economic growth. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii steps up spending for coronavirus tests and tracing ahead of tourism’s return. Hawaii is spending $30 million in federal Cares Act money to purchase “hundreds of thousands” of additional COVID-19 tests and equipment as the state cautiously reopens tourism and the local economy. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii using protective equipment for coronavirus at ‘scary’ rate. Here’s another measure of the unexpected toll and cost to Hawaii of the COVID-19 pandemic: the high burn rate for personal protection equipment, known as PPE. Star-Advertiser.
State, county, local groups prepare to catch quarantine breakers after pre-travel testing program launches. On Thursday, officials say they expect about 2,000 to 3,000 visitor arrivals per day. KHON2.
Where to get tested for travel. CVS Healthhttps://www.cvs.com/selfpaytesting Starting on Oct. 10, travelers will be able to register online to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. KITV4.
The state releases its list of 'Trusted Testing and Travel Partners'. The state of Hawaii will accept test results only from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners listed here: AFC Urgent Care, Bartell Drugs, Carbon Health, CityHealth Urgent Care, Color, CVS Health, Discovery Health MD, Kaiser Permanente, Quest Diagnostics, Vault Health and Walgreens. KITV4.
State to issue restaurant debit cards with $500 prepaid to qualified recipients starting Friday. A new program will soon launch to provide struggling Hawaii residents with $500 prepaid debit cards to use at local eateries and restaurants across the state. Star-Advertiser.
Restaurant card program launches website for beneficiaries. On Tuesday, the State of Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development &Tourism announced a website for the unemployed to check to see if they are eligible to receive the $500 restaurant debit card issued by the state as part of the Economic Relief Program. Garden Island.
Akina Spends More Than $150K To Keep Souza From OHA Seat. The nonpartisan race to be an Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee pits Democratic supporters against a conservative incumbent. Civil Beat.
First humpback of season spotted. The first humpback whale of the 2020-21 season was spotted at 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the waters between Molokini and Maui, the Pacific Whale Foundation announced Monday. Maui News.
Nonprofit to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife for not protecting Hawaiian honeycreeper. The Center for Biological Diversity today filed a formal notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to designate critical habitat and develop a recovery plan for the iiwi, a native forest bird in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Conservation Group Pushes Feds To Set Habitat For Hawaii’s Endangered Iiwi Bird. The species, like many of Hawaii’s other remaining forest birds, has been decimated by mosquito-borne diseases. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 13: 62 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii And 4 Deaths. Among the new infections documented Tuesday, 21 cases were on the Big Island and 11 cases were on Maui. The remaining cases were reported on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Civil Beat/HNN Poll: For Prosecutor, More Voters Prefer Alm Over Kau. They also strongly favor term limits for prosecutor just like the ones for Honolulu mayor and City Council. Civil Beat.
Oahu election turnout already at 16%. City election officials reported they have already collected 76,520 general election ballot envelopes from Oahu voters as of Tuesday afternoon, or more than 16% of those on the city’s voter rolls. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has asked the governor to allow a post-arrival test to be done at the airport for those who don't take pre-travel test. For those passengers who don't take a pre-travel test, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has asked the Governor to allow a post-arrival test to be done at the airport. KITV4.
Honolulu consumer prices rise amid coronavirus pandemic. A federal agency has new, unpleasant data for many Hawaii consumers already suffering financially amid the state’s badly damaged economy: Prices have risen for most goods and services on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
$10M city program to help arts community. Oahu businesses and nonprofits involved in culture and the arts that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for reimbursable grants from the city through a $10 million Culture and Arts Relief and Recovery Fund announced Tuesday by Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Launches $10 Million Arts And Cultures Grant Fund. The City and County of Honolulu is using $10 million of its federal CARES Act dollars on a new Culture and Arts Relief and Recovery Fund. Civil Beat.
City begins grant programs to support O'ahu’s culture and arts. O‘ahu businesses and nonprofits in culture and arts can now apply for reimbursable grants from the City and County of Honolulu’s $10 million Culture and Arts Relief and Recovery Fund. KITV4.
Ex-Honolulu police officer gets 14 days in jail for sex assault of minor during traffic stop. Former Honolulu police officer Kramer Aoki was sentenced today to 14 days in jail for sexually assaulting a teenage girl he stopped for speeding while on duty in 2014. Star-Advertiser.
Officer who pleaded no contest to groping teen girl during traffic stop sentenced. Kramer Aoki pleaded no contest to a charge of 4th degree sex assault, and was sentenced to two weeks in prison. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Post-arrival antigen tests for out-of-state travelers to be available at all 3 of the island’s commercial airports. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said Tuesday that out-of-state travelers to the Big Island who’ve tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure to Hawaii will be able to take a rapid-response antigen test at any of the Big Island’s three commercial airports to avoid a 14-day quarantine. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Approved For Second Travel Test, But No Inter-Island Plan. Out of state arrivals to Hawaiʻi Island seeking to bypass the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine by using a pre-travel test will be required to take a second COVID-19 test upon arrival to the Big Island. Big Island Video News.
Council calls emergency meeting for Wednesday: Legislative body seeks travel testing update from mayor. County Council Chairman Aaron Chung has called an emergency council meeting for 1 p.m. today to get a briefing from Mayor Harry Kim about how interisland and trans-Pacific travel will work come Thursday. West Hawaii Today.
Mail stoppage alarms Kailua-Kona residents: Temporary delivery halt coincides with ballot mail-out. Three Kailua-Kona apartment buildings had their mail stopped, apparently without notice, shortly after ballots went out last week. West Hawaii Today.
Public has 2 more weeks to comment on proposed UH Hilo teaching telescope. The public has two more weeks to participate in a virtual open house by University of Hawai?i at Hilo to learn about the university’s proposed 28-inch educational telescope at Halepohaku, the mid-level facility on Maunakea. KITV4.
‘We need your help’: Hawaii Rainbow Rangers provides update on animal control contract. Hawaii Rainbow Rangers will provide all animal control services starting Nov. 1 as the nonprofit works toward full staffing and sheltering capabilities, the organization’s leaders recently told Hawaii County Council members. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui’s protocols for interisland flights to mirror trans-Pacific plan. Also, county may lift quarantine for travel among Maui, Lanai, Molokai. Maui News.
Anonymous $1 Million Donation to Support Maui Trails Program. An anonymous donor is providing more than $1 million in funding to the Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Program on Maui. Most of the funding will support planning, design, and construction of hiking trails in the recently acquired Kamehamenui Forest in upcountry Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Meet the Candidates: Mike Dandurand. Kaua‘i County Council candidate Mike Dandurand, 58, is a business owner of Kustom Sounds Kaua‘i, a mobile DJ company for weddings, luaus, and graduation parties for over 33 years. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i, Maui opt into pre-travel interisland test. The state officially reopens tomorrow, and Gov. Ige has approved Mayor Derek Kawakami’s four-tier program as well as a pre-travel testing option for interisland travelers. Garden Island.
Gov. Ige approves Kaua'i emergency rules allowing interisland travelers who pass pre-test to be exempt from quarantine. Emergency Rule 19 provides a four-tiered system to define allowable businesses and activities, based on the current disease outlook on Kaua‘i at that time. KITV4.
Airlines, hotels gear up for opening. Hawaiian Airlines and two major hotels on Kaua‘i gear up for the reopening of trans-Pacific travel on Oct. 15, while one hotel expects an uptick, another has seen a decrease in bookings. Garden Island.
