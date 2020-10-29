Hawaii mulls medical marijuana for anxiety, insomnia; gun sales surge; Caldwell holds gubernatorial fundraiser, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Medical marijuana sign in Hawaii ©2020 All Hawaii News
Petitions would add 3 conditions to medical pot list. Petitions seeking to add anxiety, depression and insomnia to the list of “debilitating medical conditions” that qualify Hawaii patients for medical cannabis use will undergo a public hearing Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Gun sales surge, creating a backlog to process permits. Gun sales have taken off like a shot, leaving some counties struggling to keep up with the surge in permits and registrations. KITV4.
A week out from Election Day, more than half of all registered voters in Hawaii have cast their ballots, following a trend seen across the U.S. Statewide voter turnout on Tuesday was about 51.9%, according to data provided by the county clerks’ offices. Civil Beat.
Virtual fundraiser supporting Caldwell’s bid for governor raises eyebrows. A fundraiser hosted by Kirk Caldwell on Wednesday afternoon is raising eyebrows. That’s because proceeds from the virtual event go to his run for governor in 2022. Hawaii News Now.
Some worry state will botch rollout of program that extends unemployment benefits. For those who have used up their 26 weeks of unemployment and the 13 weeks of federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, there is another option. Hawaii News Now.
HTA consultant: Canadians eager to fly back to Hawaii ahead of harsh winter. With tourists from the mainland flooding into Hawaii, and a pre-travel testing plan starting for Japan, residents in other countries are eagerly awaiting their turn to be allowed to travel to the islands with a negative COVID test. Hawaii News Now.
Dark Days: Hawaiian Airlines’ Struggles Reflect The Pain Of The Tourism Industry. The state’s largest private employer before COVID-19 struck, Hawaiian Airlines business took a nosedive in the third quarter of 2020. Civil Beat.
Retired state official to pay $5,000 fine for accepting $650 in meals at Honolulu restaurants. The former chief examiner of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Insurance Division will pay a $5,000 fine after accepting over $650 worth of meals from a vendor he oversaw, including dinner for himself and his wife at upscale Nobu Honolulu restaurant, the state Ethics Commission said today. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 28: 62 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. The new cases include 41 on Oahu, five on Hawaii island, two on Maui, one on Kauai and seven on Lanai. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Oahu vote tally topples record. The Honolulu Elections Division had tallied 313,320 ballots as of the end of day today. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi now outraising, outspending Keith Amemiya. For the first time this election season, Honolulu mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi’s campaign is outpacing opponent Keith Amemiya’s team in both collections and expenditures. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Opens Section 8 Waitlist For Oahu Renters. Current Oahu renters can sign up online between Thursday and Monday to try to get on the waitlist. Civil Beat.
City reports another Honolulu city bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19. Another TheBus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials confirmed today, the second one to be reported, so far, this week. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu police officers will be out on Halloween to enforce COVID-19 rules. Mayor Kirk Caldwell once again urged Oahu visitors and residents not to let down their guard, hold large gatherings or cluster in Waikiki on Halloween this Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
How SHOPO Keeps Trying To Hide Police Misconduct Despite New Disclosure Law. The statewide police union doesn’t want the public to have access to the arbitration decision that gave alleged abuser Darren Cachola his badge back. Civil Beat.
NTSB: Pilot in deadly 2019 skydiving plane crash often did risky maneuvers. More than 16 months after a deadly skydiving plane crash at Dillingham Airfield, the final NTSB report highlights mechanical problems with the aircraft, as well as concerns about the pilot. Hawaii News Now.
Gambling machines, cash and drugs seized from illegal game room in McCullyTwenty gambling machines, cash, and drugs were seized from an illegal game room in the McCully area on Tuesday night. KITV4.
Olive Garden to open Thursday at Ala Moana Center. Hawaii’s first Olive Garden is scheduled to open Thursday, just as plans for a second location in Kapolei have been announced. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Compost facility on hold: Green waste, food scrap shortage could spell doom to $10.5M plant. A $10.5 million facility intended to take green waste and mix it with other materials to make compost is on hold after officials discovered they’re missing a critical ingredient — food waste to make the material cook to the high temperature needed in the composting process. West Hawaii Today.
PUC, others respond to Honua Ola’s high court request. The state Public Utilities Commission has asked that a petition filed last month by Honua Ola Bioenergy — which seeks to vacate the commission’s July 9 decision that nullified an amended power purchase agreement between the nearly completed Pepeekeo power plant and Hawaiian Electric Co. — be denied in its entirety. Tribune-Herald.
New light snarls traffic: DOT says timing will undergo adjustments. A new traffic light located at the intersection of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street — the entrance to Shipman Business Park — began normal operation on Monday morning, but traffic was snarled along the highway that afternoon. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Free COVID-19 testing available across island. Maui County is offering free COVID-19 testing in West, South and Central Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai visitor tests positive for COVID-19 after twice testing negative. Kauai health officials today reported a new positive case of COVID-19 from an adult, female visitor who has been placed in isolation. Star-Advertiser.
Over 600 cats and dogs make their way to Mainland. Wednesday afternoon, 302 furry friends jetted off Kaua‘i toward their new furry futures on the Mainland. Garden Island.
Target to open at Kukui Grove Center. The planned store will cover approximately 122,000 square feet following a renovation to the existing space at the Kukui Marketplace. Garden Island.
Molokai
Mayor Victorino announces free COVID-19 community testing will be
offered Thursday. Maui County Michael Victorino announced on Wednesday
that free, COVID-19 community testing will be offered on Thursday,
November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Community
Center on Moloka'i. KITV4.
Lanai
Lāna‘i COVID-19 Cases Now 94: Mayor Expects Leveling Off and Steady
Decline in Next Week. So far, an estimated 87% of the island population
on Lānaʻi has been tested with 2,747 tests administered since an
outbreak was first reported early last week. That brings the island’s
positivity rate to 3.13 percent. Maui Now.
Victorino upbeat about Lanai’s COVID-19 status. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino is confident that the COVID-19 outbreak on Lanai is under control after the issuing of a stay-at-home order Tuesday and encouraging results from recent surge testing. Maui News.
