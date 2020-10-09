FBI raids public access TV station, Hawaii imports more health-care workers as tourist reopening nears, ballots going out in the mail, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|FBI confers with Na Leo CEO Stacy Higa as agent holds back reporters ©2020 All Hawaii News
FBI Searches The Offices Of Cable Public Access Headquarters In Hilo. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant Thursday morning on the offices of Na Leo ‘O Hawaii public access television, which provides public access programming to Hawaii County cable television subscribers. Civil Beat.
FBI raids Na Leo offices in Hilo. Few details were available late Thursday following an FBI raid earlier in the day at Na Leo ‘O Hawaii’s TV studios and offices in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
FBI raids Hilo offices of Na Leo TV amidst ongoing investigation. The FBI raided the Hilo offices of public access broadcast station on Hawaii Island on Thursday, temporarily impacting business operations and forcing the postponement of a political forum. Hawaii News Now.
FBI Executes Search Warrant At Nā Leo TV Station. Nā Leo TV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, serving as Hawai‘i Island’s public access TV station. Big Island Video News.
FBI Raid Nā Leo TV Station in Hilo. The FBI executed a search warrant at Nā Leo TV, located at 91 Mohouli St. in Hilo, this morning. Big Island Now.
Green calls for a clear statewide mask mandate ... and a fine for violators. While masks have been proven to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, rules on when they should be worn are different depending which island you’re on. With the relaunch of tourism one week away, Lt. Gov. Josh Green is proposing a statewide mask mandate that makes the rules consistent across the board. Hawaii News Now.
Key players in Hawaii's fight against COVID-19 could be sidelined come 2021. Hilton Raethel, President and CEO of Healthcare Association of Hawaii tells KITV4 they have a contract with the state to bring in roughly 240 traveling healthcare workers to help bolster the state's hospital capacity. KITV4.
Contact tracers facing obstacles with contacting COVID-19 positive patients. Contact tracing is one of the tools that the state is using to help control COVID-19 spread. KHON2.
Group busting quarantine breakers prepares for visitor influx. In exactly a week the state will launch its pre-travel testing program allowing visitors to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they test negative within three days before departure. KITV4.
Tourism resumes next week but some say ‘we are not prepared’. The countdown has begun. On Oct. 15, the state will resume tourism with the new pre-travel testing program but there are concerns over enforcement for those who choose not to get tested. KHON2.
27,000 Hawaii workers exhausted their state jobless benefits in September. The good news: A federally-funded program will pay up to 13 additional weeks of unemployment benefits, as long as they apply for it, and then a state extended benefit program will kick in. Hawaii News Now.
Matson projects an increase in third-quarter profit. Hawaii’s largest ocean cargo transportation firm announced Thursday that it expects its profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 will be between $67.2 million and $69.4 million. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 8: 101 New COVID-19 Cases And 2 Deaths In Hawaii. Of the new cases documented Thursday, Hawaii County reported 14, Maui reported one, and Oahu reported 86 cases. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Mayor Caldwell says Oahu could move to the next reopening level in two weeks. Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday said Oahu was on track to move to the next level of economic reopening in two weeks, but that residents need to remain vigilant to make it happen. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor Caldwell says ‘Honolulu is two weeks away from entering Tier 2’. Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a press conference on Oct. 8 that Oahu is just two weeks away from reaching Tier 2 of Oahu’s reopening process. KHON2.
As tourism relaunch approaches, Oahu moves closer to second phase of reopening. As Oahu keeps its case count low, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city is moving toward the next phase of reopening. Hawaii News Now.
Rail CEO: ‘We Can’t Quit’ On Final Construction Contract. Despite strong opposition from Honolulu’s mayor and other top city officials, rail’s executive director says he’ll still try to salvage a deal out of the latest effort to award the project’s last, major construction contract. Civil Beat.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell tells HART to put heat on CEO Andrew Robbins. There was little aloha between the head of the city’s troubled rail project and Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday, with Caldwell calling on the rail project’s governing board “to step it up and put the heat on the CEO” on Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Mayor Candidates Say They’d Finish Rail As Planned But Not How They’d Pay For It. But the situation with the more than $9 billion project is so fluid right now that both Amemiya and Blangiardi struggle to say how they’ll handle it. Civil Beat.
Mayor: bids for City Center leg of rail project way “out of the ballpark”. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the bids for the final and most expensive leg of the rail project came in too high. Hawaii News Now.
City issues violation notice to Ko Olina Resort for parking closure. The months-long closure of public parking lots that provide access to the Ko Olina Resort’s lagoons is a violation of the resort’s Special Management Area Minor Permit and must be corrected immediately, the City and County of Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting said today. Star-Advertiser.
City works to contain COVID-19 outbreak at Kapolei Hale. The city is monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at Kapolei Hale and the mayor says he’s looking to implement additional protocols to prevent the spread of the virus. Officials said four city workers at Kapolei Hale have tested positive for COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
Nursery-grown corals find new home at Hanauma Bay. A team of divers from the state Division of Aquatic Resources today planted five, nursery-grown corals in the waters at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve as part of a pilot project to restore the reef. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County voter rolls swell by another 5,000: Ballots should show up in mailboxes today or Saturday. Interest is growing in the upcoming election. West Hawaii Today.
Kailua-Kona COVID-19 Outbreak Shakes Community's Sense Of Security. Kailua-Kona on the Big Island is seeing its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kona hospital reports first COVID-19 death. A woman in her 40s is West Hawaii’s first coronavirus-related death, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Thursday. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui County General Election Places of Deposit Open Oct. 8. Maui County’s Places of Deposit, except for those located at Voter Service Centers, will open on Oct. 8, County Clerk Kathy Kaohu announced. Maui Now.
Maui opens general election places of deposit for registered voters. Maui began mailing general election ballots Thursday morning as part of the county’s efforts to encourage mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. KHON2.
Paeahu Solar is OK’d by PUC. A South Maui solar and battery project that’s run into opposition from Maui Meadows neighbors has gotten the go-ahead from the state Public Utilities Commission. Maui News.
Kauai
Mayor proposes tier system. Mayor Derek Kawakami has proposed a four-tiered system outlining when businesses and activities can be operational based on coronavirus case counts, including a point at which Kaua‘i would opt out of the state’s pre-travel test program that begins next week. Garden Island.
Kauai’s mayor proposes tiered system for welcoming trans-Pacific travelers back. Kauai’s mayor is proposing a tiered system for welcoming trans-Pacific travelers back that would reinstate the full 14-day quarantine if cases spike on the island. Hawaii News Now.
Kaua'i Mayor proposes four tier system for reopening. Mayor Derek Kawakami proposed his own four tier system on Thursday. KITV4.
Kauai could opt out of pre-travel testing program under new proposal. Hawaii is just a week away from partially reopening the economy and welcoming tourists back to the islands, but Hawaii Island and Kauai still have pending proposals that would add more safeguards. KHON2.
KPD officer arrested. A Kaua‘i Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon for disorderly conduct and criminal property damage while off duty. Garden Island.
Kauai police officer arrested for disorderly conduct, property damage. Officials identified the officer as 38-year-old Officer Tyrus Contrades, of Hanamaulu. Hawaii News Now.
Meet the candidates: Ed Justus. Business at the Talk Story Bookstore dropped at least 70% since the start of lockdown, said Ed Justus, 37, of Kalaheo, bookstore owner and Kaua‘i County County candidate. Garden Island.
Molokai
Food Distributions to be Held Every Friday in October for Moloka‘i Residents. Food Distributions to be Held Every Friday in October for Moloka‘i Residents. Maui Now.
