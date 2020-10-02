Cruise ships plan Nov. 1 return to Hawaii waters, hospitals brace for 3rd wave of COVID-19, University of Hawaii execs take pay cuts, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Ah, Hawaii.Cruise ship and umbrella drink ©2020 All Hawaii News
Cruise ships’ return to isles remains in muddy waters. Come Nov. 1, larger cruise ships could return again to Hawaii’s waters — but it’s probably not going to be smooth sailing at first for the floundering cruise ship industry. Star-Advertiser.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green anticipates up to 8K visitors per day to Hawaii with pre-arrivals testing program. Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green announced that Hawaii will only be accepting pre-arrivals COVID-19 from its partners to make it easier to verify the accuracy of the tests. Star-Advertiser.
Green: Hawaii could see up to 8,000 visitors a day after pre-travel testing launch. Hawaii could see 5,000 to 8,000 visitors a day shortly after the mid-October launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Continues To Line Up Pre-Travel Test Options. Hawaii’s COVID-19 liaison, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, said the state will unveil more details next week. Civil Beat.
‘Extra layer of security’: Lt. Gov. Josh Green details pre-travel testing program. In one of his first major public appearances since being released from quarantine, Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green spent Thursday afternoon laying out key details of the state’s pre-travel testing program, scheduled to begin on Oct. 15. West Hawaii Today.
Airlines’ mail-in tests need to be supervised, state says. Mainland tourism is set to reopen on Oct. 15 and to make it more convenient for travelers, airlines are offering COVID tests that can be mailed to you. KHON2.
Hawaii hospitals bracing for devastating third wave of virus. Hawaii hospitals are predicting a third and potentially more devastating wave of COVID-19 on the horizon as flu season gets underway, schools and tourism reopen and more people gather during the holidays. Star-Advertiser.
Hospital Workers Are Feeling Pressure As Hawaii Gets Ready To Restart Tourism. Administrators say they can make space for more patients, but health care workers are concerned about intense workloads and staying safe. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaii to slash salaries of 216 executive, managerial employees due to budget shortfall. UH President David Lassner has directed a salary reduction of 9.23% for all executive-managerial employees. Any remaining portion of salaries above $200,000 will be reduced by 11%. Star-Advertiser.
University Of Hawaii Executives To Take Pay Cuts. The cuts will come as the state ponders furloughs for public employees. Civil Beat.
UH president, 200 executives to take pay cuts. UH President David Lassner and 200 executives across the 10-campus system will take pay cuts of 9% to 20% as the university faces a growing budget deficit. Hawaii News Now.
Board of Education approves COVID-19 guidelines. The state Board of Education on Thursday approved a set of guidelines to better enable teachers to conduct their classes while working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii students will likely be back on campuses by the start of 2nd quarter. Board of Education members expressed concern Thursday about the plan for moving to blended learning at Hawaii’s public schools but opted not to derail the plan. Hawaii News Now.
Free Grab-and-Go Meals Program Launching at 203 Public Schools This Fall. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Grab-and-Go school meals program will be returning for the fall semester at 203 public schools beginning on Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Dec. 18, to provide free meals to children ages 18 and younger. Maui Now.
Gov. David Ige appoints temporary acting director for Department of Public Safety. Gov. David Ige announced today that he has appointed Edmund “Fred” Hyun, chair of the Hawaii Paroling Authority, to serve as temporary acting director for the state Department of Public Safety. Star-Advertiser.
Ige Appoints Fred Hyun As Acting Public Safety Director. Former director Nolan Espinda retired Wednesday. Civil Beat.
Governor appoints temporary Public Safety director as permanent one is sought. Gov. David Ige has appointed Edmund Hyun to serve as the temporary acting director of the Public Safety Department. The appointment runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii gov. appoints new acting director of public safety department. Hawaii Governor David Ige appointed Edmund “Fred” Hyun as the temporary acting director of the state’s Department of Public Safety. This comes after former department director Nolan Espinda announced his retirement in September. KHON2.
Lawmakers expect big push for legalizing recreational marijuana. As Hawaii faces a massive budget shortfall, some lawmakers think this is the year the state might legalize recreational marijuana. Hawaii News Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 1: 108 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. About 6% of tests conducted in the islands in the past 24 hours were positive for COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Alm vs. Kau: What Divides Candidates For Honolulu Prosecutor. Honolulu election officials should soon be mailing out ballots to Oʻahu voters. One of the races will decide Honolulu's next prosecutor. Hawaii Public Radio.
Beauty businesses aside from hair and nail salons ask for consideration to reopen indoors. The businesses that were allowed to reopen under the tiered system included hair and nail salons, but other beauty services were only allowed to operate outdoors. KHON2.
Two mainland visitors arrested for violating the state's 14-day quarantine. Wednesday, they were seen going to a hotel to swim with dolphins, followed by dinner at a local steakhouse. KITV4.
Navy Expects Reforms To Follow Pearl Harbor Shooting Investigation. The report will help inform a larger military review of mental health and safety policies. Civil Beat.
Prosecutors allege Oahu man was plotting chemical attack. In a shocking indictment made public Wednesday, prosecutors allege a Honolulu man who called himself “Pyro Pelican” on social media was plotting to attack an apartment complex with a chemical weapon ― and had gone as far as purchasing ingredients. Hawaii News Now.
Feds charge Oahu man for allegedly possessing chemical weapon, planning to destroy apartment building. A Honolulu resident, who was charged Wednesday for possessing a chemical weapon and an “unregistered destructive device,” allegedly planned an explosive and chemical attack on a large apartment building on Oahu, federal authorities say. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Planning Commission OKs HPP cell tower permits. The Windward Planning Commission on Thursday approved permits for a controversial cell tower in Hawaiian Paradise Park after a September court order to reconsider a previous decision to deny the permits. Tribune-Herald.
CARES money still available: Individuals, businesses and nonprofits urged to apply. As the county continues pushing federal coronavirus relief money out to the public, there are still plenty of opportunities for individuals, businesses and nonprofits to apply for help with bills, rent, mortgages and utilities. West Hawaii Today.
Local Farmers, Ranchers Sought For Program To Feed Community. The Hawaii Farm Bureau says locally-raised food purchased through a CARES Act funded ag program will go to the Hawaiʻi Food Basket and other local organizations. Big Island Video News.
Bridging the gap: Food purchase/distribution program supports farmers, helps hungry. A Big Island program is helping to bridge the gap between local agricultural producers and nonprofits serving residents in need. West Hawaii Today.
COVID-19 hits Hilo nursing home, 15 total test positive. There’s a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a nursing home on the Big Island. KHON2.
A Dozen COVID-19 Cases Reported at Life Care Center in Hilo. Officials reported on Thursday they had identified a dozen COVID-19 cases among residents at Life Care Center in Hilo. Big Island Now.
Hilo Singing Bridge Repairs To Impact Traffic In October. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public of a traffic pattern shift on the Wailuku Stream Bridge in Hilo, also known as the Signing Bridge, on the first two weekends of October. Big Island Video News.
State Fails Again To Record Video Evidence Of ‘Riot’ At Hawaii Jail. A $4.5 million project to upgrade video surveillance at Hawaii Community Correctional Center won’t be complete until next year. Civil Beat.
Maui
Member Poll: Maui Farmers Say No To Proposed County Department of Agriculture. The Maui County Farm Bureau announced the results of a recent member poll to determine how their farmers felt about the proposed charter amendment to establish a County of Maui Department of Agriculture. Maui Now.
Doctors On Call Maui Opens a Rapid COVID Testing Center. Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care, is opening a Rapid COVID Testing Center in Kahului. Beginning Oct. 5, 2020, Rapid Tests will be offered Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments will be needed. Maui Now.
4 finalists named in liquor director search. A Maui County attorney and a county liquor control officer are among four finalists for the county liquor department director job, the county Liquor Control Commission announced Wednesday afternoon. Maui News.
Kauai
County has spent over half of CARES Act funds. The County of Kaua‘i reported it has spent or earmarked about 65%, or $18,530,182, of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds as Aug. 30. Garden Island.
Hotel reopening adds excitement to distribution. The excitement doubled Thursday for Sheraton Kaua‘i Coconut Beach General Manager Chris Machorek during the resort’s food distribution for its employees in Waipouli. Garden Island.
Meet the candidates: Richard Fukushima. A bucket-list dream of his, Richard Fukushima is making his third and final bid to join the Kaua‘i County Council. Garden Island.
After years of complaints, advocates coordinate massive cleanup of Kalalau Valley. Allured by the isolation, squatters have lived deep in Kalalau Valley for years and even decades ― leaving illegal campsites, mounds of debris and even a toilet behind. Garden Island.
