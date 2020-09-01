Third coronavirus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final U.S. testing - A handful of the dozens of experimental COVID-19 vaccines in human testing have reached the last and biggest hurdle — looking for the needed proof that t...
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
State Health Department director, corrections chief retire amid COVID-19 spike, Ige announces possible vetoes, police transparency bill approved, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
Can Hawaii ‘Reset’ With New Public Safety And Health Directors? Gov. David Ige insists the abrupt departures of Bruce Anderson and Nolan Espinda were voluntary. Civil Beat.
Embattled health and public safety directors stepping down. Gov. David Ige announced on Aug. 31 that State Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson and Department of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda are retiring. KHON2.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson and Public Safety Department Director Nolan Espinda are leaving their posts. Hawaii’s top state health official, who has been widely criticized for his failure to keep COVID-19 infections under control, is leaving his post, along with the head of the state’s prison system, the scene of one of the largest outbreaks of the disease. Star-Advertiser.
State Health Director, Public Safety Director To Retire By End Of The Month. State Health Director Bruce Anderson and Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda will be retiring by the end of September. Both came under heavy criticism for what some saw as their inadequate response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases statewide and in the prison system. Hawaii Public Radio.
Directors of Health, Public Safety to step down amid criticism of state’s COVID-19 response. In an extraordinary development Monday, the governor announced that his directors of Health and Public Safety would be stepping down as the state faces growing criticism of its handling of a COVID-19 surge and a huge outbreak at its largest jail. Hawaii News Now.
Two Hawaiʻi State Department Heads Stepping Down. Governor David Ige today announced the retirements of health director Dr. Bruce Anderson and public safety director Nolan Espinda in September. Big Island Video News.
Anderson, Espinda retiring; Ige announces new appointments. Gov. David Ige announced Dept. of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson and Dept. of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda will retire in September. Garden Island.
Ige says he ’did not lose confidence’ in Health, Public Safety directors. Gov. David Ige stood by his embattled directors of Health and Public Safety on Monday, saying he accepts their decisions to retire but did not ask for their resignations. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s ‘2 Most Critical Weeks’: House Committee Seeks Strong State Action. A House special committee wants immediate attention to recommendations on efforts that need to happen soon to pull the state out of the coronavirus crisis. Civil Beat.
Lawmaker concerned crucial COVID-19 data is not tracked. House Speaker Scott Saiki worries that Health Department officials have not been cataloging specific data on COVID-19 infections that could help identify sources of the spread and lead to more targeted efforts to control the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Commentary: The State's Stranglehold On Important Data During the Pandemic is Unforgivable. Government officials should be releasing more precise facts on how and where the virus is spreading. Civil Beat.
Gov. David Ige considering salvaging vetoed funds when new federal jobless benefits expire. After vetoing a plan to add $100 in additional weekly state unemployment benefits, Gov. David Ige said Monday that he would consider using the funds when a new round of $300 in weekly federal unemployment payments runs out. Star-Advertiser.
Ige May Veto Domestic Violence Measure, 5 Other Bills. The governor has until Sept. 15 to decide. Leaders in the Legislature will be meeting to discuss a potential override. Civil Beat.
Six bills on governor’s intent to veto list touch on various topics. On the intent to veto list includes bills that would provide funding for the Department of Education and Public Safety. Hawaii News Now.
Police reform bill not on Ige’s ‘intent to veto’ list. Gov. David Ige on Monday said he will allow a bill that would identify suspended or fired county police officers to become law. West Hawaii Today.
Ige Addresses Leadership Changes, UI Benefits, And Vetoes. Big Island Now.
Governor Ige explains how Hawaii is spending federal CARES Act money. He said $463 million has already been allocated for rental assistance, homeowners, evictions, and businesses impacted by the pandemic. KITV4.
Officials say Hawaii’s health care system is under great stress. Hawaii hospital officials said Monday that the state’s health care system has been able to handle the state’s COVID-19 surge so far by shifting personnel, recruiting new workers, modifying hospital spaces and working long hours. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii records 7 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing statewide death toll to 70. At the start of August, the state’s coronavirus-related death toll stood at 26, but after four weeks of triple-digit increases in daily new cases, Hawaii is ending the month with a total of 70 fatalities. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Reports Deadliest Day of Pandemic With 7 Coronavirus-Related Deaths. The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, in the grimmest day the state has seen since the pandemic began. Big Island Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 31: 7 Deaths And 133 New Cases In Hawaii. Health officials also reported 133 new COVID-19 cases, including 107 on Oahu, 24 on Hawaii island, and one on Maui. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Monday, August 31: 7 New Deaths Reported. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiian Airlines issues furlough notices to pilots and flight attendants, signals more cuts ahead. Hawaii’s largest carrier, Hawaiian Airlines, announced on Monday more than a thousand job cuts as the coronavirus-related drop in travel demand and lockdowns continues to create economic woes. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Elections 2020: General Election Ballot. There are races for Congress, the mayor’s offices on Oahu and the Big Island, seats in the Legislature and OHA. And there are dozens of charter amendment questions. Civil Beat.
A pared-down RIMPAC ends with missile muscle flexing. A trio of Harpoon antiship missiles slammed low into the hull of the former USS Durham in quick succession Sunday in a “sink exercise” that despite coronavirus impacts, wrapped up RIMPAC off Hawaii with a big bang. Star-Advertiser.
3 firework shells to illuminate evening sky above Pearl Harbor Tuesday night. At 7:45 p.m., three white chrysanthemum shells will be fired and illuminate the night sky. It’s taking place as a part of the commemoration ceremonies to mark the end of WWII. The shells were a gift from Honolulu’s Sister City of Nagaoka, Japan. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Counting city’s 1,776 botched surge COVID-19 tests against regulations, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says. The city asked the federal government for an exception, but some 1,776 people will have to retake the test due to a mislabeling error. Star-Advertiser.
Those impacted by botched surge tests will receive email. The city’s free COVID testing program suffered an embarrassing episode on Aug. 26, impacting about 1,000 tests taken at the Kaneohe District Park and Leeward Community College. KHON2.
Oahu Extends Free COVID-19 Testing After Program Gets Off To ‘Rocky’ Start. Officials now hope to test as many as 90,000 people in the next two weeks. Civil Beat.
Despite a rocky start, city’s surge testing program goal expands to 90,000 tests. Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that the federal government has agreed to expand testing from 60,000 people to 90,000. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu mayor confirms more than 1,700 surge tests were mislabeled. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell confirmed on Monday more than 1,700 COVID-19 surge tests have been mislabeled. KITV4.
H-3 Freeway now closed in both directions for surge COVID-19 testing. Despite pending federal approval, the DOT says its moving ahead calling it an emergency situation. KHON2.
Planned COVID-19 surge testing will close H-3 freeway. The state plans to shut down the H-3 freeway in both directions to conduct free COVID-19 drive-thru surge testing, part of a two-week federally funded program aimed at testing up to 60,000 people. Star-Advertiser.
State to use both directions of H-3 Freeway for COVID-19 surge testing. State and city authorities will close H-3 Freeway this week to help facilitate surge COVID-19 testing efforts on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Settles Malicious Prosecution Case Involving Kaneshiro, Kealoha. The case involves the botched prosecution of several people suspected of running illegal game rooms. Civil Beat.
Agency says women harassed, threatened with eviction. The Hawai‘i State Department of Human Services Commission on the Status of Women is calling upon the state and City and County of Honolulu to launch a public information campaign aimed at preventing evictions, which are in violation of Gov. David Ige’s continuing COVID-19 emergency order. Star-Advertiser.
There's claims of pregnant women and immigrants as targets of eviction. Under the Governor's 12th emergency proclamation, the eviction moratorium is extended at least through the end of September. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Kim: Despite rise in cases, no lockdown needed. The state Department of Health reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the island Monday, bringing the county total to 364, but Kim said shutting down nonessential businesses — as the county did during the early days of the pandemic — would do more harm than good. Tribune-Herald.
Third resident of state veterans home in Hilo dies from COVID-19. A third resident of Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home has died from COVID-19, marking the Big Island’s third virus-related fatality. Tribune-Herald.
1 Man, 2 Women Arrested After Refusing to Wear Face Mask in Public. A man and two women were arrested in separate incidents over the weekend in North Kohala for refusing to wear a face-covering in public. Big Island Now.
County seeks to refinance $357M in bonds: Council set to vote Wednesday on paying off old bonds, floating new ones. Hawaii County plans to take advantage of low interest rates and its excellent bond rating to refinance up to $357 million in bonds. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui District Health Office Discusses Cluster at Lahaina Bar, Urges Continued Vigilance. Health officials on Maui have identified a cluster involving the convergence of people at a restaurant and bar in West Maui on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. It is unclear where the source of the infection came from, but health officials are asking anyone who was at The Dirty Monkey on Aug. 22, to self quarantine for 14 days through Sept. 5, 2020. Maui Now.
Covid-19 Maui County Schedule Changes. The Maui News has compiled a list of countywide cancellations, closures and postponements due to coronavirus. Maui News.
8 recruits join the Maui police force. Maui Police Department 90th Recruit Class members, whose training was delayed while they helped with other duties during the COVID-19 pandemic, were honored in a graduation ceremony Friday. Maui News.
Kauai
Morikawa calls for Polihale reopening. Following the sending of inquiry emails, and a letter to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Rep. Dee Morikawa is hopeful that Polihale Beach Park will reopen to the public following the Labor Day weekend. Garden Island.
Fixing the water system in Moloa‘a Hui Lands. The Moloa‘a Irrigation Cooperative received a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Grant from the county of $52,415 for water system improvements that will reduce the cost of water and leaks in the system. Garden Island.
Lanai
Lanai dealt huge economic blow with Four Seasons furloughs. A big hit to Hawaii’s only island yet to record a case of COVID-19 was felt Monday, as 752 workers were furloughed by Four Seasons Resorts on Lanai. KHON2.
