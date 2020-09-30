Officials question readiness to reopen Hawaii to travelers, Ige to pick Supreme Court justice, film and TV production restarting, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Supreme Court building ©2020 All Hawaii News
Gov. David Ige Mulling Over His First Hawaii Supreme Court Nominee. The governor’s choice will likely be vetted by the Senate in November. Civil Beat.
State Supreme Court Nominees to be Considered. Gov. David Ige has received a list of four nominees from the Judicial Selection Commission for Associate Justice on the Supreme Court. Big Island Now.
Governor’s office seeks input on nominees for state Supreme Court. The Judicial Selection Commission sent Ige a list of four names for associate justice on the Supreme Court. The names include: Todd W. Eddins, David M. Forman, Darolyn Lendio Heim and Benjamin E. Lowenthal. Hawaii News Now.
Contact Tracing Program Continues To Struggle, Despite Additional Staff. The Hawaii Department of Heath’s troubled contact tracing program is reporting new issues, even after an influx of new staff. Hawaii Public Radio.
Trans-Pacific travel: Ready for prime time? Kim says no. With just two weeks remaining to get it all together, Hawaii’s pretest trans-Pacific travel plan is not ready for prime time, Mayor Harry Kim said Tuesday, a sentiment echoed by two recent travelers to the Big Island. West Hawaii Today.
Mayor Kawakami wants all visitors to take a COVID-19 test after arriving on Kaua'i Mayor Kawakami sent a proposal for a post-arrival test program to Governor David Ige that would require visitors to get tested within 72 hours after arrival in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, if Governor Ige grants his permission. KITV4.
Councilman calls on the governor to prove Hawaii is ready to welcome back visitors. A city council member and some residents are calling on the governor to show the state can handle the launch of Hawaii’s trans-pacific travel program. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Prepares For Tourism Increase On October 15. Plans to carefully reopen Hawaiʻi to tourism were discussed on Monday during a virtual meeting of the Hawaiʻi House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness. Big Island Video News.
More hotels announce reopening dates after pre-travel testing takes effect. More hotels have announced plans to reopen after the Oct. 15 pre-travel testing program takes effect, but even with more rooms online, some in the lodging industry are keeping low expectations on the number of visitors. KHON2.
State: More than 40,000 Hawaii residents have lost private health insurance amid pandemic. According to the state Department of Human Services, enrollment in the state Med-Quest or Medicaid program has jumped 13% to a record 376,000 residents ― from 333,000 in September 2019. Hawaii News Now.
How to register for the Department of Education's virtual job fair on Wednesday. The DOE is looking to fill roughly 400 teacher positions for the current school year at a virtual job fair taking place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. KITV4.
Despite $420M loan, Hawaiian Airlines job cuts loom. Hawaiian Airlines got a lifeline worth up to $420 million on Tuesday from the Treasury Department, but the CARES Act loan alone won’t stave off the more than 2,500 job reductions that are anticipated at the state’s largest airline. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 Is Revealing Problems With How Hawaii’s Government Uses Data. There doesn’t seem to be a clear data strategy for the virus response. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Film, TV Production Restarting Despite Pandemic.There are definite signs of life in Hawai'i's film industry. Season three of "Magnum PI" is underway, and other productions are shooting on Hawai'i island and Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
State plan would dish out free restaurant meals for the unemployed. Unemployed residents and struggling restaurants in Hawaii could soon share $67 million in federal coronavirus aid under a new state plan. Star-Advertiser.
A new program could allow those out of work to eat at restaurants for free. A new program is in the works to help Hawaii’s jobless families and restaurants. Those out of work would eat for free and the federal government would pick up the tab. Hawaii News Now.
PBS Hawaii President and CEO Leslie Wilcox stepping down. Wilcox, a lifelong Hawaii resident who has been at the helm of the public television station since 2007, will relocate to San Antonio to be with an ailing family member. Star-Advertiser.
Leslie Wilcox stepping down as president, CEO of PBS Hawaii after 14 years. Wilcox leaves behind a 48-year legacy of shaping local media in the islands. Hawaii News Now.
Leslie Wilcox to step down as President and CEO of PBS Hawaii. After 14 years, the President and CEO of PBS Hawai’i, Leslie Wilcox, announced she will be stepping down from her position. KHON2.
VIRUS TRACKER — Sept. 29: 87 New COVID-19 Cases And 2 Deaths. Hawaii health officials reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including three in Hawaii County, two on Maui, and two out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Group of bar owners planning to sue city and Mayor for keeping bars closed. The Hawaii Bar Owner's Association says it is planning legal action to force city to let them open again. KITV4.
HPD Crime-Solving Record Is The Worst Its Been In At Least 40 Years. HPD won’t talk about it, but FBI data shows Honolulu has one of the worst records in the country when it comes to solving property crimes as well as violent crimes. Civil Beat.
TheHandi-Van users want fare increase delayed. Testifiers and users of TheHandi-Van voiced support for increasing the fare to ride, but said it should not be implemented now when many people are struggling from the COVID-19 outbreak in Honolulu. Star-Advertiser.
Liliha Healthcare Center tracks COVID-19 cluster with 27 infections reported. The Liliha Healthcare Center reported Tuesday night that 21 residents and six staff have tested positive for coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Liliha nursing home hit with coronavirus outbreak. A Liliha nursing home is scrambling to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that has so far sickened 21 residents and six staff members. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Army: State Needs To Renew Lease For Big Island Training Area. Artillery is playing an increasingly prominent role in global conflicts, but opponents say the training there threatens environment and community health. Civil Beat.
$2.2 Million For Ahalanui Park, Taken By Lava In 2018. The new FEMA money may be used to restore the park at its current location, or at an alternate site, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says. Big Island Video News.
$2.2M heading to Hawaii County to restore park destroyed in 2018 eruption. More federal funding is heading to Hawaii Island to continue recovery efforts from the 2018 Kilauea eruption. Hawaii News Now.
Hopeful in Honokaa: Businesses struggle with lack of visitors, eye Oct. 15 reopening. A mandatory 14-day quarantine for trans-Pacific travelers has all but eliminated out-of-state visitors to the former plantation town, and many business owners wonder how long they can hang on. Tribune-Herald.
Palani Road work nearing completion. Palani Road is anticipated to return to two-lane travel between Kailua Pier and Kuakini Highway next week. West Hawaii Today.
Kim still hopeful breakwater study can start soon. An investigation into whether alterations to the Hilo Bay breakwater can improve the bay’s water quality might still go forward next month despite COVID-related disruptions. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Island Voters Will Decide 16 County Charter Amendments. The issues include County Council term lengths and giving the council and certain boards more disciplinary powers. Civil Beat.
Maui
Temptation Island Starts Filming This Week, Two Other Productions Planned on Maui. Maui Film Commissioner Tracy Bennett provided an update on the production of the reality TV show, Temptation Island, which starts filming this week at the Andaz Maui at Wailea resort. Maui Now.
Two more projects to film on Maui. Two more productions will film in paradise against the backdrop of the pandemic, joining the reality show “Temptation Island,” which starts filming this week on Maui. Maui News.
Hospital worker who was critical of facility’s administration fired. An outspoken Maui Memorial Medical Center nurse who has criticized the hospital’s handling of two COVID-19 outbreaks as well as its virus protocols for staff and patients has been terminated. Maui News.
Community rallies around longtime Haiku teacher. Monica Nakahashi placed on leave while investigation pending. Maui News.
Kauai
Mayor: Kaua’i aims for upscale tourism. Mayor Derek Kawakami participated in a five-person-panel, Zoom discussion Tuesday, “Restarting Hawai‘i’s Tourism Industry.” Garden Island.
Planning Department front counter closed. The county Planning Department’s front counter at the Kapule Building in the Lihu‘e Civic Center is closed now through Monday, Oct. 12, while the area undergoes construction. Garden Island.
Cases not infectious while traveling. Investigation the state Department of Health made into the two active COVID-19 cases on Kaua‘i gives officials confidence neither was infectious during travel. Garden Island.
