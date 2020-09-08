Lt. Gov. Green presents 5-point coronavirus plan, Love Has Won cult leaves Hawaii after harassment on Kauai, Kahele defends Big Island gathering, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Lt. Gov. Green explains ICU beds in a July 29, 2020 briefing (from video)
Commentary: A plan to defeat COVID-19 in Hawaii — and we must deploy it now. Lt. Gov. Josh Green outlines coronavirus control plan. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii commercial real estate sales crashing. Hawaii’s commercial real estate market is on pace to have its worst year in more than a decade, as investors, like tourists, largely stay away. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian homelands made available for renewable energy. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is offering the use of four properties on three islands to developers interested in producing renewable energy. Star-Advertiser.
Survey to explore COVID-19 impacts on rental housing. University of Hawaii researchers are seeking residential landlords and property managers to participate in a survey aimed at understanding COVID-19 impacts on rental housing in the islands. Star-Advertiser.
UHERO Seeking Participation In Hawaii Rental Market Survey. UHERO is seeking data about the number of tenants struggling to pay rent. Civil Beat.
Hawaii social clubs improperly use loans. More than 25,000 Hawaii businesses and nonprofit organizations received forgivable federal Paycheck Protection Program loans earlier this year — but at least a few shouldn’t have. Star-Advertiser.
Term Limits Proposed For Offices In 3 Counties. Voters this fall will be asked about putting a cap on terms for the Honolulu prosecutor, the Maui County Council and mayor, and the Hawaii County Council. Civil Beat.
New agency will take over public school construction in Hawaii. A new state agency to build and renovate public schools is about to be created to take over the job from the Department of Education at a time when most students are learning at home. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii athletics to trim salaries from the top, AD David Matlin says. Senior administrative staff would be the first to feel any reduction in salaries when the University of Hawaii athletic department looks at trimming its budget, athletic director David Matlin said. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii's athletic department may trim salaries of Senior Administrative Staff. The department is projecting a $9.3 million deficit for the current fiscal year that ends June 30, 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact. KITV4.
The Money Behind Tulsi Gabbard’s New Legal Defense Fund. The Hawaii congresswoman has long maintained a support base made up of people from all over the ideological spectrum. Civil Beat.
The Latest: 8th Hilo Veterans Home Death, Schatz Calls For Feds To Intervene; 1 Death, 105 Cases. Hawaii Public Radio.
VIRUS TRACKER — Sept. 7: 105 New Cases And 1 Death In Hawaii. So far 86 people in Hawaii with the virus have died since the pandemic began. Civil Beat.
105 New COVID-19 Cases (90 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island), 1 More Death. Maui Now.
Oahu
Decision on Oahu’s stay-at-home order to be announced on Sept. 8. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office said a formal announcement will be made on Sept. 8 on whether the stay-at-home order will be extended or lifted past Sept. 10. KHON2.
Labor Day low key, but arrests made for stay-at-home charges. Beaches and parks from Waimanalo to Waianae appeared uncharacteristically quiet on Labor Day — a sign that Oahu residents were heeding the call to refrain from traditional holiday gatherings amid triple- digit daily COVID-19 cases and continuing deaths. Star-Advertiser.
A pop-up mojito stand at Waimea Bay draws crowds — and consternation. Some members of the North Shore community say they’re angry at a man who set up what he called a “mojito pop-up” at Waimea Bay on Saturday, accusing him of defying government lockdown orders. Hawaii News Now.
Hotel quarantine to cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands per month. The city’s use of Oahu hotels to quarantine those who have COVID-19 will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal CARES Act funds each month and is likely to require millions. Star-Advertiser.
State's COVID-19 quarantine hotel program fills need, but concerns Waikiki neighbors. Properties' names have not been released, but sources identify two in Waikiki that has neighbors worried. KITV4.
Iolani School announces plans to resume on-campus instruction. Iolani School students are set to return to campus for in-person learning on Sept. 21. Hawaii News Now.
‘Iolani School set to resume on-campus learning. During Labor Day, ‘Iolani School announced that all students will be able to return to school for on-campus learning starting Sept. 21. The school based the decision on the decreasing trend of positive COVID-19 cases in recent days. KHON2.
Police Panel: Neck Restraint Should Be Labeled Deadly Force. A Honolulu Police Department committee is recommending that vascular neck restraint be designated a “deadly force” option in the department’s use-of-force policy. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Marines Are Now Guarding The Nests Of Endangered Species. Green sea turtles are now nesting at a windward Oahu beach where the military trains. Civil Beat.
Civil Beat Named Best Hawaii News Site In Journalism Competition. Civil Beat was among numerous newspaper, television, magazine and student news publications honored in this year’s Hawaii SPJ contest. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Department of Health weighs in on large Big Island gatherings: Kahele alleges ‘shaming for grieving’ after questions asked about participation. West Hawaii Today.
As Hilo Veterans Home COVID-19 Death Toll Rises, Senator Calls For Federal Intervention. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says it "is increasingly clear to me that the state home is understaffed and ill equipped to stop this outbreak on its own." Big Island Video News.
Another Death at Hilo VA Home Brings Veteran Death Toll to 8. As of Monday, there are 58 residents and 18 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Big Island Now.
‘It was a big change’: County Clerk provides update on first all-mail election. More than 91% of the 65,000-plus votes cast in the Aug. 8 Hawaii County primary election were sent via postal mail during the state’s first all-mail election. West Hawaii Today.
Roth, Marzo collect campaign money, endorsements. Mayoral candidate Mitch Roth cleared the $200,000 mark in campaign contributions and candidate Ikaika Marzo crept close to $100,000 according to campaign finance reports filed last week, while both candidates continue to solicit endorsements from unions, officials and also-rans. West Hawaii Today.
Most Kona District Court proceedings postponed until Sept. 15. Most Kona District Court proceedings have been postponed to Sept. 15 after courtroom staff were directed to self-quarantine after a coworker tested positive for COVID-19. West Hawaii Today.
Puna geothermal power primed for restart. Hawaii island’s geothermal power plant is slated to start producing electricity again by month’s end after prior delays to rebuild the facility that was partially destroyed by lava in 2018. Star-Advertiser.
Environmental leader accused of trying to foil Honua Ola Bioenergy project. Henry Curtis, a staunch opponent of the stalled Honua Ola Bioenergy project on Hawaii island, is being accused by the company of trying to sabotage its regulatory appeal by sending fake emails to the state Public Utilities Commission. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Prosecutor’s office staff test negative for COVID-19 on follow-up. All Maui County prosecutor’s office employees tested negative for COVID-19 in a second round of confirmatory testing done Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Don Guzman said. Maui News.
Maui Tomorrow Wants Input from Ha’ikū and Pā’ia Residents Before Vote on Island Water Plan. The nonprofit Maui Tomorrow organization is urging the Maui County Council to defer a vote on adopting a plan by the Maui Island Water Use and Development Plan to drill wells in the Haʻikū aquifer. Maui Now.
Local food processing business is growing. Hawaii Commercial Foods makes move to Maui Lani Village. Maui-based Hawaii Commercial Foods is doubling its production space and improving its operations in a move to the Maui Lani Village Center, where its new processing and distribution facility will be located. Maui News.
Volunteers set to return to Kahoolawe. After a large brush fire that burned about a quarter of the island and a pandemic that postponed planting efforts, Kahoolawe will be welcoming back its first group of volunteers this month. Maui News.
Workers at Maui's only newspaper call on owner to keep jobs local. Colleen Uechi says contract negotiations have been going since March, with workers on unpaid rolling furloughs and offering various concessions. KITV4.
Kauai
Alleged cult left Kauai, and flew to Maui before leaving the state. Members of an alleged religious cult seen on Kauai are back on their way to the mainland. Hawaii News Now.
Police say Colorado-based group, Love Has Won, has departed Hawaii. A Colorado-based organization described by some officials as a religious cult departed Hawaii late Sunday and returned home, the Maui Police Department announced today. Star-Advertiser.
Cult loses its battle to stay on the Garden Isle. The Kaua'i Police Department reports all fourteen members are back home in Colorado on Monday night. KITV4.
‘Love Has Won’ Cult Intercepted at Kahului Airport, Rerouted to Colorado. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed today that members of the “Love Has Won” cult were intercepted at Kahului Airport on Sunday afternoon and hours later took a flight to San Francisco and on to Colorado. Maui Now.
Love Has Won escorted to airport. After three days of nearly nonstop protests at their Wainiha rental property, 15 members of Love Has Won received a police escort to Lihu‘e Airport Sunday in two waves. Garden Island.
Protesters Vandalize Kauai Home Rented By Religious Cult, Police Say. The group only recently arrived on island but dozens showed up to demonstrate against it. Civil Beat.
The spirit of collaboration, with the help of some Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, is rejuvenating some east side businesses through efforts of three different groups. Garden Island.
Can A Virtual Art Night Help This Struggling Kauai Town Survive? Some business owners are asking why a $115,000 federal grant is being spent on an online event when they are struggling to keep their doors open. Civil Beat.
