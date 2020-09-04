Hawaii traveler quarantine likely to be extended again, state epidemiologist takes leave as Health Department leadership flounders, group threatens legal action over contact tracing fail, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii dawn ©2020 All Hawaii News
Embattled state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park put on paid leave. The turmoil at the top of the state’s public health organization reflects deep frustration with Hawaii’s inability to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the past two months. Star-Advertiser.
Sarah Park Is Stepping Aside At Hawaii Department Of Health. The embattled state epidemiologist is taking a leave of absence, health department officials announced late Thursday. Civil Beat.
Shake-up in DOH leadership continues amid global pandemic. Late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3, the Hawaii State Department of Health confirmed Dr. Sarah Park will be taking a paid leave of absence from her position, Park’s decision comes after officials have called for her to step down from her duties. KHON2.
DOH: Embattled state epidemiologist Sarah Park takes leave of absence. Dr. Sarah Park, the state’s embattled epidemiologist, has taken a leave of absence, the state Health Department confirmed Thursday night. Hawaii News Now.
Dr. Sarah Park takes leave of absence from Department of Health. Dr. Sarah Park is taking a leave of absence from her work at the Department of Health. KITV4.
How Hawaii’s Reliance On ‘Labor Intensive’ Fax Machines Hampers Contact Tracing. Before asking to go on leave, the epidemiologist helping to lead the effort to identify how COVID-19 is spreading in the islands was trying to make the process more efficient. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers want Gen. Hara to take the lead on contact tracing. There are renewed calls for the governor to make more changes at the Department of Health after recently hired Dr. Emily Roberson took an abrupt leave of absence. KHON2.
Failure To Communicate: State Provides Inadequate COVID-19 Outreach, Services To Pacific Islanders. Pacific Islanders have been hardest hit by COVID-19 in the islands. They are catching the virus in disproportion to their small numbers in the population. One reason is that -- as with young people -- public information on how to avoid the virus has been failing to reach them in ways they can act on it. Hawaii Public Radio.
Analysis: Hawaii Students Most At Risk Of Learning Loss. The study was based off a one-week snapshot of U.S. Census Bureau data from May during nationwide school closures. Civil Beat.
Survey seeks input from families about distance learning. A nonprofit organization created for parents, educators and policymakers for public schools in Hawai‘i is looking for parents statewide to fill out an online survey by Tuesday, Sept. 8. Garden Island.
Kupuna advocacy group threatens Health Department with legal action over Hawaii contact tracing. A group that advocates for senior citizens has begun legal action to increase the number of contact tracers in Hawaii and to require the Department of Health to provide translation services. Star-Advertiser.
Governor Discusses Hawai‘i’s New Safe Travels Program. Governor David Ige and Douglas Murdock, Enterprise Technology Services Chief Information Officer, participated in a Facebook live Thursday, to discuss the new Safe Travels mandatory online form. Maui Now.
New Safe Travels app explained. Safe Travels Hawaii, the web application intended to manage travel to the state, went live Tuesday and has replaced paper documentation for arriving airline passengers. Tribune-Herald.
Uncertainty over new federal unemployment benefits. Unemployed workers who receive at least $100 per week in state unemployment benefits will be eligible for another $300 per week for four weeks, but when they’ll get the money is unclear. Star-Advertiser.
$300 in extra benefits good only through Aug. 22. State officials are developing a plan to distribute additional unemployment benefits from the Lost Wages Assistance Program, a new federally funded unemployment insurance plan. Tribune-Herald.
State has paid out nearly $3 million in unemployment. Since March 1, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has paid out nearly $3 billion in unemployment insurance benefits for 3,015,688 weeks claimed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Thursday press release. Garden Island.
University Of Hawaii Regents Reject ‘Shell Game’ Budget Proposal. The administration says it is in “triage” mode, facing $138 million in lost revenues. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaii athletic department projecting a $9.3 million deficit for fiscal year due to the impact of COVID-19. The price tag on the pandemic for the University of Hawaii athletic department could be a $9.3 million deficit for the current fiscal year, doubling its previous record shortfall. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 puts University of Hawai'i football and volleyball on hold. COVID-19 has put a hold on two of the program's biggest money makers football and women's volleyball. KITV4.
VIRUS TRACKER — Sept. 3: 211 New Cases And 4 Deaths In Hawaii. More than 2,400 Hawaii residents under the age of 30 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Thursday, Sept. 3rd: 211 New Cases, 4 Deaths. There were 211 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Thursday, health officials announced. Big Island Video News.
DOH Reports 211 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide, 4 Deaths. The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 211 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 8,991. DOH also reported four new COVID-related deaths bringing the death toll to 79. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Campaign Spending Commission Investigating Anti-Amemiya PAC. People who donated to the PAC are not among Hawaii’s typical political contributors. Civil Beat.
Some quarantine violators are being told to leave quarantine again to answer to a judge. Travelers charged with violating the mandatory 14-day quarantine are being ordered to leave their isolation location — in some cases, violating the mandatory quarantine order again — to appear for court proceedings. Hawaii News Now.
H-3 testing turnout rises as state flouts the feds again. Surge testing for COVID-19 continued on the H-3 Freeway on Thursday with more than 5,000 signing up in advance and vehicles lining up for miles on both sides of the Koolau mountains. Star-Advertiser.
Thousands participate in free ‘surge’ coronavirus testing site on H-3 Freeway. The Honolulu Fire Department reported more than 5,000 people registered for Thursday’s testing. Hawaii News Now.
Here’s What Honolulu Is Doing To Test Hard-Hit Communities For COVID-19. City officials say they are trying to get testing sites up and running quickly, and plan to keep improving outreach efforts. Civil Beat.
Labor Day weekend to test Oahu’s ‘social gathering’ ban. The three-day Labor Day weekend represents a major test of how people across Oahu comply with — or ignore — Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s ban on nearly all indoor and outdoor social gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
State sees increase in calls for homeless outreach on Oahu. Hawaii State Homeless Coordinator Scott Morishige said their office has been getting more calls from the public asking for outreach services to go out to homeless camps that have been popping up around Oahu. KHON2.
Illegal game rooms, booming amid the pandemic, are moving into residential areas. The Honolulu Police Department said it is conducting more raids of illegal gaming in residential areas on Oahu during the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
DOH Closes, Fines Illegal Adult Care Home. The Grateful ARCH in Honolulu must pay $249,000. The Hawaii Department of Health on Thursday shuttered an illegal adult residential care home at 4416 Ukali Street in Honolulu and assessed it a large fine. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Council leaders call for lockdown: Chung, Eoff worry virus is getting out of control. The Hawaii County Council leadership is asking Mayor Harry Kim to institute a temporary stay-home order to stem the rising tide of coronavirus infections on the island. West Hawaii Today.
DOH Struggles To Trace Surge In Big Island Cases To Large Gatherings. A rapid recent growth in the number of infections has many residents wondering exactly what is driving the surge. Civil Beat.
Kim will not isolate Miloli‘i; testing planned Saturday for village residents. Mayor Harry Kim on Thursday said he will not isolate the community of Miloli‘i as requested by island legislators. West Hawaii Today.
“Narnia” Area In Hilo Now Closed Due To Large Group Gatherings. The State of Hawaiʻi says the waterway about the J7 ranch along the Wailuku River has been closed due to concerns over large gatherings. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii County Sets Up COVID-19 Command Center. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has opened a coronavirus Central Command Post near the Edith Kanakaole stadium in an effort to get better communication between county, state and federal agencies. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i County Opens Central Command Post to Combat COVID-19. Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale in Hilo is being converted into an emergency operation center as county officials continue their efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19. Big Island Now.
Park-goers take word of new restrictions in stride. With COVID-19 cases on Hawaii Island continuing to surge, Mayor Harry Kim announced Wednesday that all county and state beach parks will close today until Sept. 18. Tribune-Herald.
Prosecutors concerned about release of HCCC felons. With two dozen felony inmates at Hawaii Community Correctional Center set to be released over the next few days, Hawaii County prosecutors have concerns about public safety. Tribune-Herald.
Fake emails plague PUC’s review of Honua Ola Bioenergy project. The state Public Utilities Commission, which is being pressured to reconsider its decision to terminate the Honua Ola Bioenergy deal on the Big Island, said it has received fake emails supporting the project. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
A slow return at Haleakala National Park after a phased reopening. Park attendance plunged 97% in June from the same month last year and was down 61% over the first half of 2020, according to National Park Service statistics. Star-Advertiser.
Imua launches texting program. Service offers facts, tips and activities for families. In response to growing concerns of parents over distance and remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Imua Family Services launched a free text messaging system for families with young children to provide “useful, safe and timely” lessons and techniques. Maui News.
Kauai
KPD aware of Love Has Won group. The Kaua‘i Police Department is aware of a group currently moving to Kaua‘i that residents have raised concerns about throughout the week. However, KPD states there is no evidence of illegal activity. Garden Island.
CARES Act funding boosts Malama Na Apapa’s visibility. The nonprofit organization primarily focuses on marine-ecology education, community-outreach programs in schools, and surveys to collect data about the health of Kaua‘i’s reefs. Garden Island.
