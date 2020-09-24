Hawaii happiest state in the nation, Ige signs proclamation on travel, masks, eviction moratorium; COVID-19 cases back in triple digits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hula in Hawaii ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii tops ranking as Happiest State in America. Hawaii may have a double-digit unemployment rate and a virtual tourism lockdown, but the state ranks as the Happiest State in America, according to a WalletHub study released Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Ige’s latest emergency proclamation OKs pre-travel COVID-19 testing and extends travel quarantine, evictions ban. Gov. David Ige today signed a new emergency proclamation that extends Hawaii’s COVID-19 emergency period through the end of October and officially authorizes a pre-arrivals testing program that would ease travel restrictions for some travelers. Star-Advertiser.
Governor Signs Proclamation On Travel, Masks, And Driver’s Licenses. Governor David Ige on Wednesday signed a 13th supplementary emergency proclamation, extending the COVID-19 emergency period through Oct. 31. Big Island Video News.
Ige Extends COVID-19 Emergency Period Through October, Authorizes Pre-Travel Testing to Start Oct. 15. Governor David Ige today signed a 13th supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the COVID-19 emergency period in Hawaiʻi through Oct. 31. Maui Now.
Hawaii Has A New COVID-19 Response Team. Will It Make A Difference? Decisions about programs and policies to combat the virus are happening faster under a newly restructured leadership team. Star-Advertiser.
Air ventilation in the classroom is a concern for returning to campus. The Hawaii Department of Education does not yet have details on which schools that plan to implement blended or in-person classes over the course of the next quarter. KHON2.
United Airlines to begin pre-travel COVID-19 testing pilot in San Francisco for Hawaii-bound travelers. United Airlines, which brought more travelers to Hawaii than any other carrier pre-pandemic, on Oct. 15 will offer rapid COVID-19 tests to Hawaii-bound customers who are originating from San Francisco. Star-Advertiser.
Ige’s Eviction Moratorium Doesn’t Do What He Says It Does. Hawaii renters and landlords alike are frustrated by the governor’s confusing rule. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Sept. 23: 168 New COVID-19 Cases. Hawaii health officials reported 168 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking a triple-digit increase after three consecutive days of fewer than 100 cases confirmed in the islands. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Chairman Ikaika Anderson officially leaves City Council. Honolulu City Council members gave retiring colleague and Chairman Ikaika Anderson a couple of fist bumps, a hug, maile lei and an elbow touch along with praise and well wishes Wednesday on his last workday at Honolulu Hale. Star-Advertiser.
Alan Texeira Sworn In To Replace Ikaika Anderson. Former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson’s deputy chief of staff was officially sworn in to take over his seat on Wednesday afternoon. Civil Beat.
More than 3,000 families have tapped a city program offering financial assistance. The city says about $4 million has been distributed as part of the Household Hardship Relief Program, which helps with payments for families financially impacted by COVID. Hawaii News Now.
More than $20M remains for Oahu residents needing aid. More than $20 million in assistance for rent, utilities, child care and even cellphone and internet service for Oahu residents is waiting to be distributed by the end of the year as people continue to struggle with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
More than $20 million still available through Household Hardship Relief Program. For those needing financial help because of the pandemic, more than $20 million is still available through the City and County of Honolulu's Household Hardship Relief Program. KITV4.
Businesses prepare to follow new rules for reopening on Thursday. After being shut down for nearly a month, many Oahu businesses are getting ready to reopen. Businesses like restaurants, retail shops and attractions can reopen, but only at 50 percent capacity. KHON2.
Restaurant and bar owners offer differing views of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s reopening plan. Restaurant and bar owners had mixed reactions to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s reopening plan, which bases restrictions on a four-tiered metric. Star-Advertiser.
O'ahu gyms will have to take their business outdoors in order to reopen. Gyms on O'ahu have been closed for the past four weeks and it could be at least another month until they're allowed to reopen unless they take their business outdoors. KITV4.
Underground obstacles threaten to further delay Honolulu’s rail project. There’s more trouble for the embattled rail project. Hawaii News Now.
Kaneohe cemetery, Hawaiian Memorial Park, expansion plan wins approval. The largest funeral and cemetery service company in the world will be allowed to expand Hawaiian Memorial Park in Kaneohe under a state decision Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
State, but not county, workers face furloughs. Gov. David Ige’s proposal to help patch the state’s budget hole by instituting twice-monthly unpaid furlough days for most union employees won’t affect Hawaii County workers, at least in the short term. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo veterans home administration needs to be replaced, Mayor Harry Kim says. Hawaii island Mayor Harry Kim renewed calls Wednesday for the immediate suspension of the administration of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, where he said documented shortcomings have resulted in too many COVID-19 deaths. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor Pushing Management Change at Hilo Veterans Home. A decision on the future management of Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home could be made Thursday, Hawai‘i County’s mayor said this afternoon. Big Island Now.
State Says Veterans Home Staff Receiving Death Threats. Staff at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo have been getting death threats, according to a state emergency management official. Hawaii Public Radio.
As death toll at Hilo veteran’s home mounts, family calls for criminal investigation. Mary Benevides says prior to contracting COVID-19, her dad was always smiling, joking and doting on his grandchildren. Hawaii News Now.
DOH: No further environmental review needed for PGV permit. Puna Geothermal Venture — which hopes to produce electricity again by the end of the month following delays in rebuilding the facility after it was partially destroyed by lava two years ago — has cleared a hurdle in renewing its air pollution control permit from the state. Tribune-Herald.
DLNR plans to dredge existing Pohoiki boat ramp to reopen access to ocean. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources wants to dredge the landlocked Pohoiki boat ramp to re-establish ocean access in Puna. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui allocates $20 million in CARES Act money for coronavirus recovery. Maui County has allocated over $20 million in CARES Act funds to pay for economic recovery initiatives ranging from farm and ranch grants to support the county’s food system, to buying computers for students who are attending school online. Star-Advertiser.
Nearly 30 medical workers on Maui at risk of losing their jobs after the planned closure of a surgery center. Kaiser Permanente announced it will shut down various services at its Wailuku Clinic on Maui because of financial troubles. Hawaii News Now.
$3 Million Project to Repave War Memorial Stadium Parking Lot Nears Completion. War Memorial Stadium parking lot will reopen to the public on Monday, Sept. 28, after completion of a $3 million project to repave the 51-year-old parking lot, install new underground drainage and plant nearly 130 new trees. Maui Now.
Liquor director candidates may be revealed next week. Licensees ask for leader who will improve relations. Maui News.
Ha‘ikū’s Town Hall to Focus on Maui Water Use and Development Plan. The Ha‘ikū Community Association hosts a virtual town hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 via Zoom or Facebook Live. The town hall meeting will focus on helping Ha‘ikū residents better understand the effects of the Maui Water Use and Development Plan. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Voters Will Decide On 6 Changes To The County Charter. Some of the proposed amendments are significant but political observers wonder if a less informed public will just leave them blank. Civil Beat.
$1.75 M to help Kaua‘i cattle ranchers. Many cattle ranchers ship off their herds to O‘ahu or other destinations to be finished and processed, but with market disruptions made prevalent due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re unable to and are now forced to rethink what to do with their livestock. Garden Island.
