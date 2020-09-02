H-3 tunnel coronavirus testing commences despite feds saying no, vets gather for 75th WWII anniversary, UH students investigated for recreating George Floyd death, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Cars line up for coronavirus testing Sept. 1, 2020 PC:Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center
Feds spurn COVID-19 testing held on H-3 freeway. Hawaii officials acknowledged facing the potential loss of federal transportation funding after the Federal Highways Administration denied the state’s request to use the freeway for the event. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii moves forward with surge testing on H-3, despite feds saying no. In an unprecedented move by the local government, mass COVID-19 testing on the H-3 Freeway took place on Sept. 1 even though the federal government rejected the state’s request to shut it down. And the state plans to do it again on Sept. 3. KHON2.
H-3 freeway closure for COVID-19 testing continues without federal approval. State officials defended the use of the H-3 for non-transportation purposes, saying the need is worth the risk of the federal government possibly withholding future funding. KITV4.
‘You don’t need a reason’: Ige urges residents to participate in free COVID-19 testing. Cars lined lanes in both directions of the H-3 Freeway on Tuesday for a huge COVID-19 testing effort that’s scheduled to be repeated Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Hundreds of callers request information on hotel quarantine rooms. The Hawaii State Department of Health has screened about 350 to 400 calls a day from people asking about the hotel quarantine rooms for people who tested positive with COVID-19 or have been in close contact. KHON2.
The Cost Of Failure To Contain The Virus? Massive Layoffs. With no end in sight to the shutdown of tourism, dozens of companies have filed letters with labor officials outlining job cuts and extended furloughs. Civil Beat.
State forecasting grim economic forecast. The state is projecting the economy will contract by 12.3% in 2020, according to a state Department of Business, Economic Development &Tourism third-quarter report released last week that analyzes data between April and July 2020. Garden Island.
State and counties slow to spend billions in federal COVID relief. As COVID-19 continues to spread, mass layoffs are escalating and more small businesses are closing permanently. Meanwhile, the state and its counties are still sitting on more than $1 billion in federal relief funds. KHON2.
Hawaii DOE’s Distance Learning Tool ‘Very, Very Questionable’. An internal Department of Education document shows Acellus Learning Accelerator received mostly negative remarks in an early review by content specialists. Civil Beat.
Vets, dignitaries to gather for ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. World War II veterans, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and a number of other dignitaries and invited guests will gather Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the World War II with a somber ceremony aboard the USS Missouri. Hawaii News Now.
Live broadcast of 75th end-of-WWII commemoration begins this morning. The live broadcast today for the 75th end of World War II commemoration on the battleship Missouri in Pearl Harbor will be available via satellite around the globe beginning at 7:30 a.m. Hawaii time, officials said. Star-Advertiser.
For nisei veterans, 75th anniversary of the end of WWII evokes memories of shared sacrifice. As Hawaii marks 75 years since the end of World War II with a special ceremony Wednesday aboard the USS Missouri, it’s lost on no one that the number of veterans is dwindling. Hawaii News Now.
University of Hawai'i taking action after a disturbing video is posted to social media. The University of Hawaii is taking action on Tuesday night after a video showing what appears to be students reenacting the death of George Floyd makes its way around social media. KITV4.
Hawaii called hub for illegal cockfighting trade. Hawaii is “at the center of the cockfighting trade in the Pacific Rim” with the state acting as a hub for animal-fighting activities throughout the region, two animal advocacy groups said Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Animal Rights Activists Want Feds To Investigate Cockfighting. Animal Wellness Action says they’ve linked breeders in the Aloha State to buyers and chicken fighters in Guam. Civil Beat.
Hawaii officials urged to investigate rooster exporters. During a news conference Tuesday, Animal Wellness Action, an organization dedicated to end the exploitation of animals, announced the results of a months-long investigation into Hawaii’s involvement in the international trade of fighting roosters, identifying 22 people or organizations throughout the state thought to have exported such birds to Guam in the past three years. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii found to be among leading exporters of illegal cockfighting birds. An animal rights group found that Hawaii to be one of the nation’s leading exporters of cockfighting birds. Hawaii News Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Sept. 1: Four Deaths And 181 New Cases In Hawaii. One person died on Hawaii island and three people died on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Hawaii records 3 new COVID-19 fatalities on Oahu, 1 death at Hilo veterans home. Hawaii Department of Health officials today recorded four new coronavirus-related deaths and 181 new cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 74 fatalities and 8,653 cases. Star-Advertiser.
The Latest: 4 Deaths, 181 New Cases; H-3 Tests Begin Today; More Surge Tests Headed To Isles. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Tuesday, Sept. 1: Four New Deaths Reported, 181 New Cases. There were 181 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Tuesday, health officials reported. Another four (4) deaths were also reported. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Chasid Sapolu returns to Honolulu prosecutors office after receiving federal investigation subject letter in 2018. First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chasid Sapolu returned to work Tuesday for the first time in over a year and half, reporting to the Juvenile Offender Unit in the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. Star-Advertiser.
After nearly 2 years on leave, deputy city prosecutor returns to work. Almost two years after he received a subject letter from the US Department of Justice and went on leave, deputy city Prosecutor Chasid Sapolu is back at work. Hawaii News Now.
Keith Amemiya, Rick Blangiardi collected, spent the most in Honolulu mayoral race. The two Honolulu mayoral hopefuls advancing into November’s winner-take-all matchup are the same two candidates who outraised and outspent a broad and diverse field of opponents. Star-Advertiser.
Queen’s to begin 18-month-long COVID antibody study among employees. Queen’s Health Systems is launching an 18-month-long antibody study. They’re hoping it will help with tracking the virus among its employees. Hawaii News Now.
City Council schedules meetings to discuss potential affordable housing project in Kailua. The Honolulu City Council will be meeting on three separate dates in September to discuss a proposed affordable housing project in Kailua. KHON2.
2 Inmates Killed In 2 Weeks In Hawaii Correctional System. The latest death happened Monday evening in a crowded quarantine cell at OCCC. Civil Beat.
62-year-old OCCC inmate killed overnight, allegedly by another inmate. A murder investigation is underway at the Oahu Community Correctional Center after an inmate assault turned deadly. Hawaii News Now.
62-year-old inmate dies after allegedly being assaulted by another inmate. According to police documents, both males are inmates at a correctional facility. KITV4.
Building once used by ‘Dog’ Chapman becomes housing for Native Hawaiians. Today, on the 182nd anniversary of Queen Lili‘uokalani’s birthday, the trust that bears her name is taking a more intensive approach to housing and helping young Native Hawaiian adults who have aged out of the foster care system and have few opportunities in the era of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Kaiser High farmers market ordered to shut down due to complaint. The Friends of Kaiser PTSA Farmer’s Market, held Thursday afternoons in Kaiser High School’s parking lot, closed last week after a complaint was filed with the state Department of Education, said Justin Mew, the school’s principal. Star-Advertiser.
New Royal Hawaiian Groin is first of several planned for Waikiki. The construction of a Royal Hawaiian Groin, billed as new but encapsulating the still-intact spine of its 93-year-old predecessor on Waikiki Beach fronting the eponymous pink hotel, is pau, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced in a press release last week. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Restrictions to Return to Big Island Beaches for Labor Day. Hawai‘i County plans to take preventative action to stop the Labor Day Holiday from producing major COVID-19 spreading events amid the current surge on the Big Island. Big Island Now.
Big Island Mayor Wants Extra Beach Restrictions For Labor Day. Harry Kim says he is waiting for approval from Gov. David Ige for a ban on beach gatherings Sept. 4-19. Civil Beat.
Big Isle Mayor: More Restrictions No Solution To COVID-19 Surge. Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim says further restrictions are not the answer in stopping a surge of COVID-19 cases and community spread on the Big Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Contact tracing app squeaks through: Council Public Safety Committee narrowly passes nonbinding resolution. A County Council panel Tuesday urged developers of a free, voluntary contact tracing app to talk directly with Mayor Harry Kim’s administration before the council takes a final vote on a resolution later this month. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii County’s top prosecutor said Tuesday all Big Island residents should be concerned about the Hawaii Supreme Court’s most recent order pushing the release of more detainees across the state. The Hawaii Supreme Court on Thursday issued its most recent pandemic-related order expanding the release of detainees to include those charged for certain petty misdemeanor, misdemeanor and felony offenses on all islands — not specific facilities. West Hawaii Today.
County’s ‘Bug Busters’ on the job to keep the community safe. Teams of Bug Busters have been hard at work at county facilities — focused on sanitizing high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces seven days a week — since early March. Tribune-Herald.
Maunakea Master Plan to be completed by late next year. The master plan was established in 2000 to provide policy for UH to govern the Maunakea Science Reserve, but a long-awaited update to the plan will, among other things, provide a framework to reduce the number of astronomy sites at the mountain’s summit. Tribune-Herald.
=====
Luxury Yacht To Pay $100K For Dropping Anchor On Coral In Kailua Bay. The owners of the luxury yacht Formosa will have to pay $100,000 for an anchor drop that damaged coral in Kailua Bay. Big Island Video News.
Luxury yacht owners fined $100K for coral reef damage off Hawaii Island. The DLNR says Formosa Wealth Management Group, owners of the 197-foot luxury yacht, dropped their anchor in the Kailua Bay Zone of the Kona Coast Fishery Management Area in 2018. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
10 Employees at Maui’s Wailuku Police Station Test Positive for COVID-19 Since Aug. 27. A total of 10 employees at Maui Police Department’s Wailuku Station have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was reported at the department on Aug. 27. Maui Now.
MPD reports 7 new presumptive positive COVID cases among Wailuku employees. The number of COVID-19 cases tied to the Wailuku Police Station is now up to 10 after new test results were received. Hawaii News Now.
2 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Maui Prosecutor’s Office; 1 Case at Moloka‘i Baseyard. The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney recently reported two positive COVID-19 cases, according to Maui Deputy Managing Director Josiah Nishida. Maui Now.
=====
Maui Inmates Briefly Resist Orders To Return To Cells. Maui police were called to be on standby in case they were needed, according to jail officials. Civil Beat.
Attempted Disturbance at Maui Jail Quickly Contained. At about 2 p.m. Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) inmates in one module refused to go back into their cells. Maui Now.
MCCC inmates refused to go back to their cells. Inmates in a module at the Maui Community Correctional Center refused to go back to their cells around 2 p.m. KHON2.
Maui News staffers bring home 21 SPJ Excellence in Journalism honors. The Maui News dominated the Daily Newspapers division, capturing four first places, including for reports on the Central Maui brush fire; a riot at Maui Community Correctional Center; a personal interview with the voice of the Portland Trail Blazers, a childhood hero; and a historical retrospective on Maui after the Pearl Harbor attack. Maui News.
Kauai
Fixing the water system in Moloa‘a Hui Lands. The Moloa‘a Irrigation Cooperative received a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Grant from the county of $52,415 for water system improvements that will reduce the cost of water and leaks in the system. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Museum reopens with modified schedule. Doors to the Kaua‘i Museum gift shop open from 9:30 a.m. and remain open until 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday under the temporary new hours and dates. The rest of the museum is available through reservations-only tours created by the museum’s staff during the closure. Garden Island.
