State employee furloughs, 46% shipping rate hike, more lock downs in store as Hawaii struggles with coronavirus, school starts with distance learning, downsized RIMPAC kicks off, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

PUC approves emergency 46% rate increase for Young Brothers. In a decision expected to drive up the already high cost of living on the Neighbor Islands, the Public Utilities Commission on Monday approved a jaw-dropping 46% rate increase for the state’s only inter-island cargo shipping company. Hawaii News Now.
More restrictions expected as Gov. David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell plan their next move. Ige said last week he was looking at reestablishing the stay-at-home order and delaying the relaunch of trans-Pacific tourism through a pre-travel testing program, set to begin Sept. 1. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Health Director Bruce Anderson back on job after taking a few days off to ‘re-energize’. After taking a few days off last week ”to rest and re-energize,” beleaguered state Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson is back on the job today. Star-Advertiser.
3 key state leaders departing during pandemic. The heads of the state departments of Tax, Human Services, and Labor and Industrial Relations have left Gov. David Ige’s administration just since July while Ige still has two years left in his final term. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 committee says case data needed to slow coronavirus surge. Members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19 voiced their frustrations Monday with the state Department of Health’s response to the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
House COVID-19 Committee: ‘We Really Do Need Data’ To Get The Virus Under Control. The blue-ribbon committee of lawmakers and community leaders is pushing for state health officials to release more information and provide more effective public communication. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Office of Elections works to deter mail-in voter fraud with safeguards. Amid the flames of mail-in voter fraud claims being made by President Donald Trump before November’s general election, Hawaii election officials are confident that the process locally will be transparent and fair. KHON2.
DOE Struggles To Get Students The Technology They Need For Online Learning. The department is spending millions of dollars on laptops and mobile hotspots for low-income families but some devices have yet to arrive. Civil Beat.
Only a few teachers opt out of first day back at Hawaii public schools. Monday was the first day for students at public schools across the state, after the coronavirus disrupted their 2019-20 academic year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Public Schools Resume With Anxiety, Excitement of New Year. Hawaii public schools today begin a month of distance learning to kick off the new school year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Many Hawaii students spend first day online as virus surges. The statewide teachers union led an effort to delay the first day for students by two weeks. At the union’s urging, the Hawaii Department of Education later announced most schools would start the first four weeks online. Hawaii News Now.
Scaled Back RIMPAC Launches Amid Pandemic Concerns. The Rim of the Pacific international military exercise, or RIMPAC as its known, is held every two years on land, in the air, and on the seas around the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 17: 174 New COVID-19 Cases. Multiple hospital workers at Queen’s hospital Punchbowl are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Hawaii Supreme Court OKs expedited release of eligible felons. The Hawaii Supreme Court on Monday issued a new order speeding up a plan to allow eligible felons and those charged with felonies to be released from Oahu Community Correctional Center quickly to help curb the spike in COVID-19 cases at the Kalihi facility. Star-Advertiser.
Colleen Hanabusa Endorses Rick Blangiardi For Honolulu Mayor. The longtime Democrat chose the more conservative Blangiardi over self-proclaimed Democrat Keith Amemiya. Civil Beat.
=====
Another proposal based off public feedback is suggested for Ala Wai flood control project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is recommending a new plan for the controversial Ala Wai Flood Control Project. Hawaii News Now.
UH Manoa students move into dorms in the midst of pandemic. Parents and students weigh in on moving into University of Hawaii - Manoa dorms during a pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Additional staff test positive for COVID-19 at Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. According to a letter sent to residents and their family members, two more staff members tested positive. KITV4.
Ex-CIA agent living on Oahu accused of spying for China. A former CIA officer who lives in Honolulu was arrested Friday on a charge that he conspired with a relative — who also was a former CIA officer — to communicate classified information up to the Top Secret level to intelligence officials of the People’s Republic of China, the Justice Department said Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Media mogul Byron Allen to buy Hawaii ABC affiliate KITV. A division of Allen Media Group and Entertainment Studios announced today that it has signed a purchase agreement to buy KITV from SJL Broadcasting for $30 million. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County Says It Is Seeing Community Spread Of COVID-19. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense changed its message on COVID-19 on Monday morning, saying that recent cases are not travel related. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i County Launches Rent, Mortgage Assistance Program. RMAP nonprofit partners are encouraging Hawai‘i Island residents who are at least 18 years old and lost income or work hours due to COVID-19 to prepare ahead to apply. Big Island Now.
Hilo courthouse security guard tests positive for COVID-19. Employees at the state courthouse in Hilo have been notified that a security guard who worked in the building has tested positive for the coronavirus. Tribune-Herald.
Pandemic suppresses Big Island film industry. Along with nearly every other industry in the state, the Big Island’s motion picture industry has drastically underperformed so far this year. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Mayor Keeps Eye on COVID-19 Case Count, Explores Job Creation. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino says he’ll look at potentially closing beach parks and reinstating other restrictions if the county continues to see double digit new cases over the next few days. Maui Now.
28 MMMC hospital COVID-19 cases; 2 new at Hale Makua. Maui Memorial Medical Center confirmed 28 COVID-19 cases at the hospital as of midday Monday, with the majority being health care workers. Maui News.
Kanaha Hotel has another public comment period. Project would build 200-unit hotel near airport, Costco. Maui News.
Police Issue 45 Citations Including Illegal Habitation of Vehicles in Pā‘ia Town. The Department of Housing and Human Concerns is surveying the area to locate campsites at Baldwin Beach Park and at adjacent properties. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Candidate Councilman Mel Rapozo Took Illegal Contributions, State Commission Says. The Campaign Spending Commission has taken the rare step of referring a case of false name contributions to the Attorney General’s Office. Civil Beat.
Council to workshop housing policy with stakeholders. Tomorrow, the Kaua‘i County Council will have an explanatory workshop to discuss the contentious reform of Ordinance 860, the county’s housing policy from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Garden Island.
Woman arrested for breaking quarantine. Kaua‘i police arrested 51-year-old Shannon Patrick of Longview, Washington on August 13 for violating Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine emergency and vehicle rental prohibition rules pertaining to COVID-19. Garden Island.
