Pentagon guards military COVID-19 numbers, visiting vets grounded, coronavirus threatens hospital capacity, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Visiting vets grounded as program commemorating end of WWII is slashed due to virus. Coy Pfaff’s graceful 1943 PBY Catalina has been flying for at least the past three days from Honolulu airport to Kaneohe Bay, taking military, VIPs and media out to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the flying boat in conjunction with the upcoming 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Star-Advertiser.
Lt. Gov. Green repeats call for stronger mandates as Hawaii sees another day with 200-plus cases. Sunday was the fifth straight day that Hawaii saw more than 200 new COVID-19 cases. It’s an alarming situation — and one that Lt. Gov. Josh Green says is unsustainable. Hawaii News Now.
Officials say continuing triple-digit rise in COVID-19 cases will put a strain on hospitals. Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 248 new coronavirus cases Sunday, adding to a surge of COVID-19 cases that health officials warn is putting a strain on the health care system, especially hospitals. Star-Advertiser.
Health officials reveal Oahu hospitals are becoming full. As of Sunday, there were 253 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and healthcare workers and doctors are warning hospitals on Oahu could be at maximum capacity by the end of the week. KHON2.
IHS worker is the latest fatality as Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases climb by 284. Hawaii’s latest reported death from COVID-19 was a 36-year-old front-line worker at the Institute for Human Services who helped the homeless and others in need. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 cluster at Institute for Human Services hits 66% of those exposed. The COVID-19 outbreak at the Institute for Human Services, which took the life of a staff member on Friday, also has resulted in positive tests for about 66% of the clients who were exposed at the men’s shelter. Star-Advertiser.
Family remembers Willie Reopoamo Talamoa who passed away from coronavirus. Willie Reopoamo Talamoa worked at Institute for Human Services in Iwilei. KHON2.
$10M in federal relief money to go to nontourism jobs in Hawaii. A section within Senate Bill 126, which breaks down how the relief money will be spent, allocates $10 million for “retraining and workforce development programs” to help Hawaii transition from its tourism-heavy economy. Star-Advertiser.
The Tremendous Cost Of Feeding The Hungry In Hawaii. The Hawaii Foodbank is shutting down expensive large distribution events as costs have climbed from $400,000 in 2019 to $5.1 million so far during the pandemic. Civil Beat.
As public schools move fully online, DOE says some students don’t have needed equipment. Full distance learning will begin for most public schools Monday. But officials admit some students won’t have the equipment they need to connect to online classrooms. Hawaii News Now.
Governor considers layoffs, program cuts to address budget crisis. Gov. David Ige is asking department heads to plan for budget cuts of up to 20% by identifying programs and employees that can be eliminated. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige declines to address open-records request. Hawaii Gov. David Ige’s office declined to provide copies of communications about the coronavirus that his staff exchanged with the state Department of Health, the tourism industry and other organizations. Associated Press.
Since April, Hawaii nonprofit has sent 200 quarantine violators home. A local nonprofit says it has helped send more than 200 quarantine violators back home since April. Through the COVID-19 Flight Assistance Program, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii has arranged flights for people who come to the islands and don’t follow the rules. Hawaii News Now.
Teen vaping on the rise: Nearly half of high schoolers have tried e-cigarettes. Nearly half of Hawaii high school students and a third of middle school students have tried e-cigarettes, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. West Hawaii Today.
Vaping rises to alarming rates among Hawaii youth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 48.3% of Hawaii's high school students and 30.6% of middle school students have tried e-cigarettes. KITV4.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 23: 248 New Cases In Hawaii. There have been 6,600 cases confirmed in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic. Civil Beat.
The Latest: 248 New Cases Today; IHS Worker Dies Of COVID-19. The Hawaii Department of Health reported 248 new COVID-19 cases today. That brings the state's total to 6,600 cases. Total deaths remain at 47. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOH Reports 248 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday. The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 6,600 since DOH began tracking the pandemic in late February. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Beaches, Parks, Trails Closed? Honolulu Mayor’s COVID-19 Rules Defy Science, Experts Say. Epidemiologists say keeping beaches, parks and hiking trails shut down without justification could backfire, driving people indoors and increasing distrust in government at a critical time. Civil Beat.
2 coronavirus cases reported at UH-Manoa as campus begins fall semester. As the University of Hawaii at Manoa gets ready to start the fall semester Monday, two more coronavirus cases have been reported on campus. Hawaii News Now.
Minor at Kapolei juvenile detention center tests positive for COVID-19. A minor recently admitted to the Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility in Kapolei has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kim expresses doubts about ‘bubble’ resorts. While the mayors of Maui and Kauai discussed a “bubble” policy to reduce quarantine requirements, Hawaii County will for now pursue other options. Tribune-Herald.
Leeward Planning Commission gives OK to airport hotel proposal. A new land use designation paving the way for a hotel to be built at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport was passed unanimously Thursday by the Leeward Planning Commission and now makes its way to the County Council. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Airport screener: ‘You can kind of tell’ who plans to skirt rules. Quarantine breakers offer telltale signs right off the airplane. Maui News.
Maui Contact Tracing Includes 24 Health Investigators and 20 National Guard Soldiers. Contact tracing on Maui includes 24 health investigators and 20 Hawaiʻi National Guard soldiers, according to a spokesperson with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health. Maui Now.
Maui Council Committee to Consider Improvements to Sunshine Law. The Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee will consider whether to ask the state Legislature to amend the Sunshine Law to allow for remote meetings. The committee meeting will take place online on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Maui Now.
Island musicians look for creative ways to survive. Virtual concerts, expanding their music while waiting out the coronavirus. Maui News.
Former plantation communities in Hawaii that pivoted to tourism are once again struggling to cope with economic calamity. The dusty sidewalks of Paia are mostly empty these days and there’s parking galore, an eerie sight in the former plantation town that survived the demise of the sugar industry by transforming into a tourism magnet trading on its rural heritage and charm. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Contact tracers prepare for a surge. State Department of Health Kaua’i District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman said her office is hiring a few more University of Hawai‘i-trained contact tracers. Garden Island.
Council holds another session for stakeholders. Stakeholders, including developers and affordable-housing advocates, weighed in on what they like and don’t like about the county’s housing policy, and proposals on improving Ordinance 860. Garden Island.
Luxury Camping At $500 A Night On Kauai? A Glamping Resort Could Be Coming Soon. Three holes at the former Princeville Resort Woods golf course are being eyed by the developer for about 50 tent structures under a proposal quietly being discussed. Civil Beat.
