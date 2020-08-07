Interisland travel quarantine returns, Honolulu closes parks and beaches, hospitals near capacity as COVID-19 climbs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard, Facebook live
The Interisland Travel Quarantine Is Coming Back, Oahu Beaches And Parks To Close Again. Oahu crackdown begins Saturday, with partial interisland travel quarantine to follow on Tuesday. Gov. David Ige says an announcement on schools and colleges is coming soon. Civil Beat.
Inter-island quarantine reinstated for neighbor island travel after Oahu cases spike. On Thursday, Gov. David Ige said the 14-day interisland quarantine will be reinstated for all inter-island travelers. KHON2.
Ige reinstates quarantine; Anderson warns virus cases could top 500 daily. State officials are clamping down on interisland travel in an effort to steer Hawaii away from the precipice of a medical crisis. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Inter-Island Travel Quarantine To Go Back In Effect. As COVID-19 cases surge on Oʻahu, the governor announced the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling interisland will be reinstituted effective next Tuesday, August 11. Big Island Video News.
Interisland Travel Quarantine Reinstated, as Restrictions Return in Force to O‘ahu. Big Island Now.
Interisland quarantine coming back. Governor David Ige on Thursday announced the reinstatement of a partial interisland travel quarantine effective Tuesday, Aug. 11, prompted by a statewide surge of COVID-19 cases and discussions with county mayors. Garden Island.
Interisland travel quarantine to restart Tuesday, Ige says. Gov. David Ige announced today that the mandatory 14-day interisland travel quarantine will be reinstated beginning Tuesday. Maui News.
Governor Reinstates Interisland Quarantine for Arrivals on Neighbor Islands, Starting Aug. 11. Governor David Ige this afternoon announced he is reinstating the mandatory 14-day interisland travel quarantine for anyone traveling interisland. Maui Now.
=====
Governor Ige and officials take action, implement restrictions to combat spread of COVID-19. Governor David Ige, Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard, and Honolulu's Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the actions the state plans to take to combat the spread of COVID-19. KITV4.
The Latest: 2 More Deaths, 152 Cases; Governor OKs Rollback On Interisland Travel, Oahu Reopening. Starting Tuesday, the 14-day mandatory quarantine for interisland travel will be reinstated, Gov. David Ige announced today. Restrictions on Oahu also will return, including closure of city and state parks and beaches starting tomorrow at midnight and extending to Sept. 4. Hawaii Public Radio.
Governor noncommittal on next steps for schools, trans-Pacific travel plans. During a news conference Thursday, as coronavirus cases across the state continue to soar, Gov. David Ige declined to address how the latest set of measures designed to prevent large gatherings would apply to Hawaii’s public schools, or to his plans to re-open trans-Pacific travel, with new testing protocols in place, on Sept. 1. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Oahu doctor says hospitals are near capacity. The impact of coronavirus on Hawaii hospitals was gradual compared to other states, but the latest spike in cases is now being felt among doctors and nurses. KHON2.
The decision to close parks and beaches on Oahu and reinstate an inter-island traveler quarantine was fueled by alarms set off by Hawaii’s hospitals. Hilton Raethel, CEO and president of Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said Kaiser Moanalua was at maximum capacity two days with both COVID-19 and regular patients in every ICU bed. Hawaii News Now.
=====
COVID-19 Has Overwhelmed One Essential Strategy To Control The Virus. State and local officials who warned months ago that the state needed more contact tracers are frustrated and angry with the state health department. Civil Beat.
Hawaii health officials update COVID-19 figures to 152 new coronavirus cases following deaths of 2 Oahu residents. The Hawaii Department of Health reported late this afternoon that today’s statewide new coronavirus case tally is 152, with 148 of those on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 6: 2 Deaths And 152 Cases. UPDATED: The state initially reported 53 cases because it was missing test results from a private laboratory. Civil Beat.
=====
State has paid $2.6B in jobless claims. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Thursday announced updated unemployment insurance claims information, including paying $2,620,848,963 for 2,464,674 weeks claimed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 1. Garden Island.
Thousands Languish Without Unemployment Checks Months Into Pandemic. The state labor department says it can’t just ramp up staffing overnight, but applicants are growing more desperate. Civil Beat.
Do you have the right to know if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19? With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, legal experts say more and more employees want to know what their rights are if a co-worker tests positive. Hawaii News Now.
Mail Voter Turnout Already Exceeds 2016 Primary, Edging Pass 2018. Voter turnout for the 2020 primary is on its way to surpassing participation in both the 2016 and 2018 elections across the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
HEI posts profit as customers struggle to make payments. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s net income rose 15% in the second quarter as it postponed utility maintenance work and made accounting adjustments to make up for customers behind on their electricity bills and homeowners in arrears on their mortgages. Star-Advertiser.
Major Hawaii retail landlord A&B takes hit on unpaid rent. Honolulu-based A&B on Thursday reported a $4.7 million net loss for the three months ended June 30, up from a $1.2 million loss in the same period last year. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Oahu beaches, parks and team sports will be halted once more. Oahu parks and beaches, which reopened in May, will be closed again, starting 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Parks and beaches to close, partial inter-island quarantine reinstated amid COVID-19 surge. An inter-island traveler quarantine will be reinstated, Oahu beaches and parks will be closed, and Honolulu police will dramatically dial up enforcement of emergency orders as part of a broad new push to rein in the island’s surge of COVID-19 cases. Hawaii News Now.
New restrictions with more enforcement on Oahu as COVID cases surge. On Oahu, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that all parks, beaches, and other places where large gatherings take place will be closed starting Saturday until September 4. KHON2.
=====
Honolulu Police Department to crack down on rule breakers. Honolulu police will ramp up enforcement starting this weekend for quarantine breakers and violators of newly instituted emergency proclamation orders as Oahu sees a surge in COVID-19 cases. Star-Advertiser.
Police chief says her officers will cite, arrest those who ignore emergency orders. Police Chief Susan Ballard is pledging strong, islandwide enforcement of planned park and beach closures on Oahu that begin at midnight Friday. Hawaii News Now.
Police union president "relieved" by new COVID-19 response unit. Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard said Thursday the department is bolstering strategic enforcement of COVID-19-related restrictions with a team of 160 officers. KITV4.
LIST: Here’s what the city and state are closing on Oahu to rein in the spread of COVID-19. City and state parks and beaches on Oahu will be closed at midnight Friday as government officials try to prevent people from gathering and spreading COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
Member of Honolulu City Council support staff tests positive for COVID-19. City Clerk Glen Takahashi said the person, whom he declined to identify due to medical privacy issues, works in the Office of City Clerk’s Council Support Services Division on the second floor of Honolulu Hale. Star-Advertiser.
3 more coronavirus cases brings HFD total to 11. The Honolulu Fire Department has confirmed another firefighter from the Moanalua Fire Station and two more firefighters from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station have tested positive for COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
U.S. Navy confirms positive coronavirus cases. The United States Navy confirmed on Thursday that crew members at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility tested positive for coronavirus. KITV4.
COVID-19 present in wastewater treatment plants on Oahu. Once a week, the city takes samples from its nine waste water facilities, then it's sent to a lab for COVID-19 testing. KITV4.
Mail-in ballots pushing Honolulu votes to historic high. Saturday represents the last chance to drop off your ballot — and even register and vote on the same day — to make sure your vote is counted in the primary election, which is already breaking records on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu home sales still light but showed improvement in July. Oahu’s housing market remained depressed in July, though new sales data shows the severity of the decline is easing. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council members get $100,000 CARES money each to give to constituents. A fast-tracked resolution unanimously approved Wednesday gives each County Council member $100,000 in federal coronavirus relief money to distribute to constituents, without competitive bids or public notice. West Hawaii Today.
Judge takes motion for partial summary judgment in Maunakea Access Road lawsuit ‘under advisement’. A motion seeking partial summary judgment against the state over its management of land around the Maunakea Access Road was heard Tuesday in Honolulu. West Hawaii Today.
South Kohala District Court to Reopen Aug. 18. The South Kohala District Court, which has been closed since Aug. 4 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, will reopen on Aug. 18. Big Island Now.
Amazon Air expands operations to Kona International Airport. Hawaii Island residents ordering products via Amazon can expect faster shipping following the start of Amazon Air operations Thursday at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Front Street Apartments case could be decided soon. Decision focuses on whether rents stay affordable or go market rates. Maui News.
Amazon Air Announces New Regional Gateways at Kahului and Kona Airports. Amazon Air begins operations today at Kahului Airport on Maui and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole on Hawaiʻi Island. Maui Now.
Kauai
KFD addresses pension spiking. In February, the Mayor’s Office ordered the Kaua‘i Fire Department to suspend most overtime and nonessential expenditures to curb pension spiking, which has penalized the county consistently over the last few years. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment