Illegal social gatherings cause COVID-19 spikes, 11% of those tested are positive, state auditor blocked from gathering data, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Latest COVID-19 positivity rate reported puts Hawaii ‘in the red,’ surgeon general says. The percentage of positive COVID-19 test results reported by the state Health Department on Wednesday was among the highest levels seen in Hawaii so far during the pandemic, a number high enough that it caught the eye of the visiting U.S. surgeon general. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii hospitals urgently seeking nurses, recent nursing school graduates. Hospitals in Hawaii, primarily in Oahu and Maui, are urgently seeking nurses including recently nursing graduates to assist due to the influx of hospitalizations because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
Even The Auditor Can’t Get Contact Tracing Info From Hawaii DOH. The State Auditor says it got no cooperation when it tried to get to the bottom of the Health Department’s methods for identifying how COVID-19 spreads. Civil Beat.
Auditor met with ‘inexcusable’ lack of cooperation in examining contact tracing program. Some state agencies are being accused of stonewalling auditors who were trying to improve the Department of Health’s contact tracing program. Hawaii News Now.
State auditor releases report on contact tracing efforts. "Instead of cooperation and assistance, we encountered barriers, delays," writes State Auditor Leslie Kondo. KITV4.
AG Won’t Release Information On COVID-19 Outbreak At Hawaii Jail. The attorney general told state lawmakers they cannot repeat what was told to them in a private briefing with public officials. Civil Beat.
As RIMPAC Blasts Off During Pandemic, Commander Reassures Hawaiʻi. The 27th Rim of the Pacific military exercise, RIMPAC 2020, is now being held at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in the event from August 17 to August 31. Big Island Video News.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 26: 277 New Cases In Hawaii And 2 Deaths. State officials said the rising number of COVID-19 cases on Maui and the Big Island is concerning. Civil Beat.
Hawaii COVID-19 Updates For August 26: Two New Deaths, 93 Active Cases On Big Island. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced 277 newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Wednesday, and added two more deaths to the coronavirus toll. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Surgeon general urges patience as free testing overwhelms Oahu sites. Thousands of vehicles and their passengers overwhelmed Kaneohe District Park and Leeward Community College as the first day of two scheduled weeks of free COVID-19 testing on Oahu began on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Thousands Turn Out For Free COVID-19 Tests On Oahu. Anyone on the island can get tested — even if they don’t have symptoms — as part of a new effort to halt the spread of the virus. Civil Beat.
Turnout for city’s mass testing program starts strong, but problems already reported. Turnout on the first day of the city’s new mass COVID-19 testing initiative has been strong, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Wednesday ― but not without some logistical issues that resulted in people being turned away from one testing site. Hawaii News Now.
Nearly 5,000 sign up for COVID-19 'surge testing' on O'ahu, a national record. Starting on Wednesday, the federal government is sponsoring free COVID-19 "surge testing"-- and the goal is to test 60,000 people over the next two weeks. KITV4.
Honolulu Is Taking Contact Tracing Into Its Own Hands. Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he doesn’t want to wait any longer for the state to hire more contact tracers. Civil Beat.
Hundreds of virus contact tracers to be hired on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Tuesday the city plans to hire between 250 and 500 coronavirus contact tracers to work in coordination with the state on a “more aggressive” approach to tracking the path of the virus. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu lockdown order in place following a bit of drama. Oahu’s 14-day lockdown on business and other activities starts today in a move that aims to slow down the island’s relentless streak of triple-digit daily coronavirus infections. Star-Advertiser.
Stay-at-home order goes into effect for Oahu in bid to control spread of COVID-19. A stay-at-home order for Oahu is in effect Thursday as part of dramatic action to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Uncertainty and anxiety follow Oahu’s latest stay-at-home mandate. It was a 30-hour roller coaster ride for thousands of Oahu private school students, parents, teachers and administrators this week as they tried to figure out how Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest “Stay At Home / Work From Home” emergency order was going to affect them. Star-Advertiser.
‘It’s just crazy’: Customers flock to businesses before two-week shutdown. Non-essential businesses on Oahu like gyms, hair and nail salons, theaters and dine-in at restaurants must close by Thursday, Aug. 27 for at least two weeks. KHON2.
Grief And Desperate Hope As Small Businesses Brace For Second Shutdown. On the last day before many workers lose their jobs — again — they struggle to understand and cope with what the loss will mean this time. Civil Beat.
Oahu vacation rental owners feeling pain of shutdown. Oahu still has the toughest coronavirus-related vacation rental restrictions of any island, but that didn’t stop owners and suppliers from fetching the highest — albeit still low— July occupancy rate statewide. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County to get $30M more for lava recovery. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday announced that it would send the county $30.6 million in federal disaster relief funding, divided between two broad programs. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County To Receive Another $30.6 Million From Feds After Kilauea Eruption. Hawai‘i County will receive $30.6 million in new federal disaster relief funding following the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea volcano. Big Island Video News.
Water Board mulls double-digit rate hike. The Board of Water Supply on Tuesday voted to move forward with a proposed 13% water rate increase as the Department of Water Supply operates in the red. West Hawaii Today.
30 HCCC Pretrial Misdemeanor Inmates to be Released. First Deputy Prosecutor Dale Ross said the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney is concerned about approximately 11 individuals in this expedited release who are in the process of a mental evaluation. Big Island Now.
Big Island Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases. Hawaiʻi County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases on the Hilo side of the Big Island. State health authorities say its community spread and that testing and contact tracing are aggressively being pursued. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
289-unit luxury Wailea community planned. Site is located within a mile of two other projects. Maui News.
Prosecutors on deadline to review jail releases. Some MCCC inmates eligible for release amid pandemic. Maui News.
Island Investors Help to Save Koholā Brewery on Maui, Reopening Planned. In a time of shut downs, canceled events and struggling business, there is a bright spot in Lahaina where investors are helping to keep Maui’s Koholā Brewery afloat. Maui News.
Kauai
Kawakami extends COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami signed the fourth supplementary emergency proclamation for the County of Kaua‘i, in order to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Kaua‘i from the potential spread of the novel coronavirus. Garden Island.
Keeping COVID spread at bay on Kaua‘i. While there have not been any new cases reported on Kaua‘i in about a week, yesterday, Mayor Derek Kawakami announced that the most recent case reported on the island had no known travel connection, and has been categorized community spread. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Red Cross in search of new volunteers. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kaua’i branch of the American Red Cross has experienced a shortage of volunteers. Garden Island.
