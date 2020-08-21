Ige approves resort bubbles, Oahu inmate release spurs controversy, 'Temptation Island' filming postponed, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Beach fun at Hawaii resort ©2020 All Hawaii News
Governor Empowers Counties to Explore Resort Bubbles. Gov. David Ige today signed a 12th supplementary emergency proclamation that empowers the counties to establish resort bubbles as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Big Island Now.
Hawai‘i Hotel Bubbles: Counties Can Now Enter “Enhanced Movement Quarantine” Agreements with Resorts. The governor’s latest supplementary emergency proclamation, which was signed today, includes a provision that empowers the counties to establish an Enhanced Movement Quarantine or EMQ through agreements with resort or hotel facilities. Maui Now.
Maui And Kauai Move Forward With Plan For Quarantine ‘Resort Bubbles’. Resort bubbles wouldn’t allow visitors to forgo the state’s quarantine order, but would allow them to complete the 14-day period at a resort — rather than stuck in their room. Civil Beat.
Ige, Kawakami, Victorino discuss ‘resort bubble’ concept. The concept of what the state calls “enhanced movement quarantine” or “resort bubble” dominated Thursday’s COVID-19 media conference as Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami and Maui Mayor Mike Victorino joined Gov. David Ige via Zoom. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii counties explore modified traveler quarantine. Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Thursday said he has authorized the state’s counties to develop agreements with hotels that would allow travelers from out of state to move around resort properties during their 14-day traveler quarantine. Associated Press.
Maui and Kauai move forward with resort bubble plan. With the reopening of tourism pushed back to October at the earliest, Maui and Kauai counties are moving forward with a plan to welcome tourists by having what’s known as resort bubbles. KHON2.
Kaua‘i considers resort bubble. The County of Kaua‘i is moving forward with the resort-bubble plan, offering a collaboration with hotels, which includes the safety guidance, expectations and overall instructions of a geo-fencing-technology device that sets boundaries for guests confined to the property due to COVID-19 quarantine. Garden Island.
Governor: I’m getting details before applying for additional federal jobless aid. Gov. David Ige said Thursday he wants more clarification before applying for a new federal program that would provide an additional $300 in benefits to the unemployed. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Hospitals May Need Federal Help To Handle A Potential Flood Of Patients. With hundreds of new COVID-19 cases confirmed every day, hospitals could run out of staff to care for patients. Civil Beat.
COVID-19 Cases At Care Homes Are ‘Worse Than We Imagined’. More than two dozen elderly care facilities in Hawaii have been affected by COVID-19, according to data released earlier this week, prompting calls from kupuna advocates for a more concerted effort to prevent infections at care homes. Civil Beat.
Governor Ige extends COVID-19 emergency period through September. On Thursday Governor David Ige signed a twelfth supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the COVID-19 emergency period through September 30. KITV4.
Gov. David Ige extends the eviction moratorium in COVID-19 fight. Gov. David Ige extended the state’s moratorium on rental evictions and approved other measures Thursday aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii unemployment rate decreases to 13.1% in July. Hawaii’s unemployment rate fell for the third straight month and dipped to 13.1% in July even as the state grappled with a surge of coronavirus cases that kept the tourism industry in a virtual lockdown. Star-Advertiser.
UH Regents Approve Emergency Action In Response To Pandemic. The resolution gives university administrators broad support as difficult budget cuts loom but no specific reductions were made on Thursday. Civil Beat.
Kishimoto: Reopening of schools to be approved by health, state, county officials. The state Board of Education will have metrics in place next week to determine whether in-person schooling is safe to resume. Tribune-Herald.
Teachers, parents ask Board of Education to extend period of virtual learning. Teachers, parents, and students virtually testified before the Board of Education on Thursday, with many asking that instruction remain virtual for the first semester. Hawaii News Now.
Telework allowed only on a case-by-case basis for Hawaii public school teachers. Hundreds of public school teachers pleaded with the Board of Education on Thursday to let them telework given the surge in COVID-19 cases, saying their contract calls for it in emergencies like this. Star-Advertiser.
New COVID-19 Response Team Will Help Schools Deal With Positive Cases. State education officials have been increasingly criticized for not releasing information when positive cases occur. Civil Beat.
Prison oversight commission upset as COVID-19 cases multiply. Members of the Hawaii Correctional Systems Oversight Commission on Thursday voiced growing frustration at the lack of cooperation — and urgency — from the Department of Public Safety and other state agencies as they try to meet their mandate to help ease overcrowding and the spread of COVID-19 at prisons and jails. Star-Advertiser.
Working long shifts, National Guard members scramble to ramp up contact tracing efforts. Of the approximately 100 new contact tracers now stationed at the Hawaii Convention Center, about a quarter are members of the Hawaii National Guard. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 236 new cases. Two additional COVID-19 fatalities in Hawaii were reported Thursday, pushing the death toll in the islands from the virus to 45. Nineteen people with COVID-19 have died in Hawaii this month alone. Hawaii News Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 20: 236 New COVID-19 Cases And 2 Deaths. Officials recorded the first COVID-19 death of a Lanai resident. Civil Beat.
2 new COVID-19 deaths and 236 new coronavirus cases as Hawaii’s tally climbs to 5,844. Hawaii Department of Health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths today, bringing the statewide coronavirus-related death toll to 45. Star-Advertiser.
The Latest: 236 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths; Ige Extends COVID-19 Emergency Period. Governor David Ige issued his twelfth supplementary emergency proclamation -- extending the emergency period until September 30. This extends the state's requirement for facial coverings in compliance with county rules, the 14-day qurantine for out-of-state travelers and the inter-island travel quarantine, and rental eviction moratorium. Hawaii Public Radio.
Foreign lobbying scandal entangles well-known political fundraiser in Hawaii. A prominent Hawaii political fundraiser has found herself entangled in a major international scandal involving allegations of illegal lobbying by foreign interests. In a criminal complaint filed this week, 45-year-old Nickie Mali Lum Davis and several mainland political fundraisers are being accused of using their clout to illegally to influence the Trump administration in exchange for $8 million. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Inmates Are Released As COVID-19 Spreads Inside Hawaii’s Largest Jail. A class-action lawsuit is planned in response to this “major catastrophe” as more prisoners arrive at OCCC. Civil Beat.
Police chief, public defender clash as OCCC COVID-19 cluster grows. Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard responded at-length to a request to scale back arrests. KITV4.
Honolulu police chief disagrees with request to step back on low-level arrests amid COVID-19 outbreak. There is a difference of opinion on how to deal with COVID-19 at jails and prisons. The Office of the Public Defender (OPD) said non-violent offenders should not be arrested, but the Honolulu police chief said that is not viable. KHON2.
=====
Oceanit’s COVID saliva test gets NIH funding, clinical trials to start at Queen’s Medical Center. Perhaps as early as this weekend, people getting their noses swabbed to test for COVID-19 at Queen’s Medical Center and Island Urgent Care may also be asked to provide a little saliva. Star-Advertiser.
=====
New rules this week to limit the spread of COVID-19 on Oahu by generally restricting gatherings to no more than five people are adding to confusion about how people should behave — especially with the state at condition yellow, meaning minor disruption. Star-Advertiser.
Churches, restaurants work to make sense of Oahu’s new rules on social gatherings. New restrictions on Oahu social gatherings aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 have also led to confusion about what they actually mean. Hawaii News Now.
Social gatherings at homes prohibited, movie theaters set to reopen. New restrictions aimed at limiting gatherings went into effect on Thursday, Aug. 20 as case numbers remain in the hundreds on Oahu. KHON2.
Changes in mandate for churches on Oahu causes confusion for some. The rules are confusing for some, but the pastor for Inspire Church says his congregation is ahead of the game. KITV4.
The Honolulu Police Department’s COVID-19 violator hotline cooling off. The Honolulu Police Department’s COVID-19 hot line was hot when it first opened, but has cooled a bit lately. Star-Advertiser.
Two New Honolulu Police Commissioners Confirmed By City Council. One vacancy remains on the commission charged with providing oversight of the Honolulu Police Department. Civil Beat.
Oahu restaurants closed by city recount strict, confusing enforcement of emergency liquor order. The enforcement of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s COVID-19 emergency order prohibiting the sale or consumption of alcohol after 10 p.m. on Oahu appears strict, confusing and unfair, according to managers who were recently cited. West Hawaii Today.
Investors balk at fulfilling North Shore farm project. An ambitious farm and value-added food manufacturing venture on Oahu involving Kamehameha Schools has stalled for lack of investment capital. Star-Advertiser.
Lottery set for low-income units of ‘pimple building.' The developer of Queen Emma Apartments plans to begin accepting applications on Monday to enter a lottery for selecting households to occupy 71 units where monthly rent ranges from $661 for studios to $1,701 for two-bedroom units. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu affordable housing project accepting lottery applications on Aug. 24. An affordable housing project in downtown Honolulu is almost finished, and it needs tenants. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Kim seeks to limit size of social gatherings. A restriction on gathering sizes in both indoor and outdoor settings could resume on the Big Island following Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim’s submission Thursday of an 11th emergency rule to Gov. David Ige for approval. West Hawaii Today.
Gathering Size Restrictions Likely to Return to Big Island. Big Island Mayor Harry Kim is asking the governor to approve his Emergency Rule 11 to reduce gathering sizes on the Big Island to 10 people, both indoors and outdoors. Big Island Now.
Hawaii County mayor requests gov. approval to reduce size of gatherings. In a new rule, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim is requesting the governor’s approval to reduce the size of gatherings in the county. KHON2.
=====
Maunakea stewardship restructure plan OK’d. The University of Hawaii Board of Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a new internal management structure for governance of lands on Maunakea. Tribune-Herald.
Mauna Kea Internal Management Restructuring Approved. The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents have today approved a revised plan to restructure the internal management of UH-managed lands on Maunakea. Big Island Video News.
Regal theaters reopen today. Two Hawaii Island movie theaters reopen today following a lengthy closure prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
‘Temptation Island’ filming postponed on Maui. Filming of the third season of USA Network’s “Temptation Island” on Maui has been postponed amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic as daily counts continue in the triple digits. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor Announces Delay of Temptation Island Production Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases. Mayor Michael Victorino announced that production on the television show Temptation Island has been delayed due to current COVID-19 health and safety concerns in Maui County. Maui Now.
'Temptation Island' production stalled after mounting concerns over steady COVID-19 surge. After growing opposition from many community members on the "Valley Isle"--plans to tape a reality TV show at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort have been postponed. KITV4.
Mayor again warns of county restraints. Hospital COVID-19 cases climb to 45. As Maui hit a single-day record for COVID-19 cases, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino again warned that he will reinstate emergency restrictions if numbers don’t improve — this time by Monday. Maui News.
Kauai
Volunteers virtually map out missing communities. On Aug. 19, World Humanitarian Day, the American Red Cross (ARC) kicked off its first Great Hawai‘i Mapathon, an effort of the American Red Cross’ Missing Map project. Garden Island.
