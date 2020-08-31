Honolulu vial mislabeling sends 1,000 back for second COVID-19 test, $300 weekly unemployment bonus begins, health inspector fined for ethics violation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|COVID-19 lab testing
Due To Mislabeling, About 1,000 Oahu Residents Told To Re-Test For COVID-19. The tests were part of the two-week federally funded testing surge. Civil Beat.
=====
A Frank Conversation With U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz About Hawaii’s ‘Terrible’ Virus Response Effort. Hawaii’s senior senator is extremely troubled by the Ige and Caldwell administrations’ failure to deal effectively with the coronavirus problem in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Contact tracing for the public: Voluntary contact tracing app would allow personal notification. Would a voluntary, free app that lets people know they were within 10-12 feet of someone who later tests positive for coronavirus help stem the rising tide of infections? Could crowd-sourcing — literally putting a tool into the hands of the public — be the solution that government alone can’t seem to reach? West Hawaii Today.
Travelers flying into Hawaii will be required to complete Safe Travels application. The Safe Travels application, starting Tuesday, will become the newest mandatory requirement for travelers flying into Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Feds fund unemployment bonus program. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Sunday it has approved a $193,933,095 grant to Hawai‘i to provide those unemployed due to COVID-19 with an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit. Garden Island.
=====
County Budgets Stable For Now, But Face Uncertain Future. Local governments in Hawaii have not yet faced the acute budget woes being felt at the state level. That may change if local businesses a forced to close. Hawaii Public Radio.
Auditor: DOE Should Be Releasing More Info About COVID-19 In Schools. The State Auditor also criticized Department of Education officials for not cooperating with its investigation. Civil Beat.
DOE reports 20 new COVID-19 cases. This week, 20 people associated with the state Department of Education has tested positive for COVID-19. The DOE's weekly web update says that includes nine employees, five students, four service providers and two parents contracted the virus. KITV4.
Hawaii’s hospitals are in urgent need of nurses to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. With an influx in hospitalizations in Hawaii due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, health care officials have put out an urgent call for more nurses to assist. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Health Inspector Fined $25,000 For Ethics Violation. A state worker admitted to mixing government work with his second job, the Hawaii State Ethics Commission said. Civil Beat.
Guess Who In Hawaii Is Donating To Trump And Biden? More than 600 Hawaii residents have contributed cash to the campaigns of the president and his opponent. Civil Beat.
=====
Bill opens up Hawai‘i to hemp industry. The signing of House Bill 1819 by Gov. David Ige legalizes the growth, processing and sale of industrial hemp in the state, and for Nalu Botanicals Lab, the first and only toll processing facility in the state, this bill opens up new opportunities and business by the ten-fold. Garden Island.
Pandemic renews calls for marijuana legalization in Hawaii. This week, Hawaii took a step forward in legalizing industrial hemp, something the agricultural committee says would be a big boost to the state's economy. KITV4.
=====
Will Hawaii’s $1.9 Billion Missile Radar System Get Built? Critics argue the costly system may already be obsolete and will needlessly threaten the environment and cultural sites. Civil Beat.
Wespac Reconsiders Rule That Keeps Longliners From Fishing Near Hawaii’s Shores. The zone was created nearly 30 years ago to ease conflicts with smaller boats that fish closer to shore. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric takes on threat of albizia trees. In 2019, Hawaiian Electric spent about $18.6 million on trimming or removing more than 360,000 trees across its five-island territory. Star-Advertiser.
=====
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 30: 200 New COVID-19 Cases And 2 Deaths. There are now more than 5,700 active cases identified in the islands. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu mayoral candidates log small campaign funding deficits. he top two vote getters in the race reported small deficits in the days leading up to the primary. Hawaii News Now.
Protesters gather in opposition of mayor’s latest stay-at-home order. In an act of defiance against the mayor’s latest stay-at-home order, a large group of people exercised their freedom of speech Saturday in a protest near the grounds of Honolulu Hale. Hawaii News Now.
Scientists Find Larger Fish, Clearer Water During Hanauma Bay Closure. Scientists anticipate the bay’s vacation from vacationers will bring a much-needed boost to its overall health. Civil Beat.
‘It’s as if a bomb went off:’ Waipahu’s illegal dumping problem worsens. Illegal dumping has been a problem in Waipahu for years. But local businesses and environmental activists say the problem has gotten worse during the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Outrage, not a meadow, grows in Royal Kunia subdivision. The condition and use of 132 acres at Royal Kunia once advertised as the spot for a planned golf course has been perturbing much of the roughly 2,000-home community over the past three years, including about 300 residents whose homes border the old golf course site. Star-Advertiser.
Reporter, weekend anchor Lisa Kubota bids aloha to Hawaii News Now. After 20 years in the broadcast journalism industry, Hawaii News Now’s Lisa Kubota is saying aloha to the world of television news. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island records its first 2 coronavirus deaths amid outbreak at Hilo veterans home. Hawaii island has had its first two coronavirus-related deaths following an outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Five arrested following gathering at Kahaluu. Five people were arrested for violating Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation after Hawaii Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a more than 20 people gathering at Kahaluu Beach Park. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
More than 5,000 limited quarantine requests. County grants ‘vast majority’ of requests so people can continue to work As of Friday, Maui County officials had received well over 5,000 requests from travelers for a limited quarantine when arriving in the county following interisland travel. Maui News.
Reality series ‘Temptation Island’ to begin filming again on Maui. Maui filming of the reality series “Temptation Island” is back on again after obtaining authorization from Mayor Michael Victorino following a review of the production company’s health security plan and testing protocols. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Money helps fund Makauwahi Cave Reserve expansion efforts. For the Makauwahi Cave Reserve, nestled on the south coast of Kaua‘i in the Mahaulepu Valley close to Mahaulepu Beach, change has always been constant, even in the pre-COVID era. Garden Island.
Kauai Businesses Are ‘Hanging On By A Thread’ Without Tourists. The alarming number of businesses facing closure in the next six months should be a warning sign to state leaders, says the head of the Kauai Chamber of Commerce. Civil Beat.
Native seabird chicks eaten by single cat. Over the course of three days in a remote area of the Hono o Na Pali Natural Area Reserve, one cat (photographed on multiple trail cameras) killed at least nine endangered Hawaiian Petrel (‘u‘au) chicks. Garden Island.
