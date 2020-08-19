Hawaii's 14-day trans-Pacific quarantine extended to at least October, Honolulu trims crowd size to 5 people, Lt. Gov. Green to talk with Fauci, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige on Aug. 18 from Facebook Live
Recovery is on pause again for Hawaii’s battered visitor industry. Gov. David Ige said Tuesday that the state will wait until at least Oct. 1 to begin a program to allow passengers with approved negative COVID-19 tests taken within 72 hours of their trip to Hawaii to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day self- quarantine for out-of-state passengers. Star-Advertiser.
Tourism Return Delayed Again. Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige has delayed the return of free-flowing trans-Pacific travel to the state for the second time. Big Island Now.
Ige pushes pretravel testing to Oct. 1 at ‘earliest’. A few days after signaling the pretravel testing program would be delayed for the second time, Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that it will be pushed to Oct. 1 at the soonest. Maui News.
Trans-Pacific quarantine likely extended. The 14-day quarantine for trans-Pacific travel to Hawai‘i will likely continue through at least the beginning of October, according to a Tuesday announcement from Governor David Ige. Garden Island.
DOH 'aggressively' bringing on additional contact tracing staff after public scrutiny. The Department of Health (DOH) has been under fire for not hiring enough contact tracers, but Director Bruce Anderson says he's trying to fix that. KITV4.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green will talk story with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Aug. 25. The state’s COVID-19 healthcare liaison is getting ready to talk story with the nation’s top infectious disease expert. KHON2.
Is COVID-19 Spreading Because People Have Gotten Tired Of Restrictions? Economists who track how people move about in their daily lives say government restrictions appear to be necessary to control the spread of the virus. Civil Beat.
Ige to extend eviction moratorium. Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday afternoon that the state will extend its moratorium preventing evictions of residents unable to pay rent another month through the end of September. West Hawaii Today.
HSTA Follows Governor’s News Conference With Call For More Action. The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association held another online news conference on Tuesday, calling for additional action to keep schools and communities safe. Big Island Video News.
HSTA fights to delay start of in-person classes. Tuesday afternoon HSTA called on the Department of Education to push back the start in-person classes to at least Oct. 2. KHON2.
DOH releases latest details on cases and clusters statewide. The Department of Health has released their most detailed report to date about known cases and clusters in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 18: 134 New COVID-19 Cases And Another Death. Forty-one fatalities have been related to COVID-19 in Hawaii since March. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For August 18th: 134 New Cases, 1 New Death. There were 134 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Tuesday. 124 of those new cases were identified on Oʻahu, seven (7) on Maui, and three (3) on Hawaiʻi island. One new death was also reported. Big Island Video News.
DHHL Submits Wireless Spectrum Applications to FCC. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has submitted five applications to the Federal Communications Commission for unassigned Spectrum in response to a Rural Tribal Priority Window that opened Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 and closes on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Only federally recognized Tribes or Alaska Native Villages could apply for Spectrum in the Window. Maui Now.
Oahu
Oahu Crackdown: 5 People Max At Any Social Gathering. In response to the increase in spread of COVID-19 on Oahu, city officials announced Tuesday new limits on social gatherings but said they are allowing businesses such as gyms, retailers and restaurants to remain open. Civil Beat.
Gov. David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell use another targeted approach to combat COVID-19 surge on Oahu. Officials used what they called a more targeted approach Tuesday in prohibiting Oahu residents from gathering in groups of more than five. Star-Advertiser.
Instead of a broad shutdown, governor opts to institute further restrictions on gatherings. To address a dramatic, weeks-long surge in new COVID-19 infections on Oahu, the governor and mayor announced new restrictions on gatherings Tuesday but opted not to put in place a broad shutdown, allowing gyms, restaurants, retailers and offices to remain open. Hawaii News Now.
Officials Declare No Social Gatherings On Oʻahu. State and Honolulu County officials today announced the latest restrictions intending to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Oʻahu. Big Island Video News.
Ige, Caldwell announce new restrictions as COVID-19 surge continues on Oahu. Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a joint media conference Tuesday that new gathering-size restrictions imposed in response to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases apply only to Oahu. Tribune-Herald.
HPD still giving out hundreds of citations for COVID-19 violations as new rules take effect. The City and County of Honolulu said strict enforcement of the rules will continue as hundreds of citations continue to be given out to rule breakers. KHON2.
About 40% of Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates tested for coronavirus are positive. Four out of every 10 Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates tested for COVID-19 have received positive results since mass testing began at the Kalihi facility a week ago, according to numbers extrapolated from the daily totals issued by the state Department of Public Safety. Star-Advertiser.
24 inmates will be released into the community amidst COVID-19 outbreak at OCCC. Inmates will be released into the community on Wednesday as the state works to control the spread of COVID-19 at OCCC. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Caldwell asks Honolulu City Council to confirm acting corporation counsel to permanent appointment. Mayor Kirk Caldwell has asked the Honolulu City Council to make Paul Aoki the city’s permanent corporation counsel. Star-Advertiser.
Parents stunned after Nanakuli charter school disenrolls more than 270 students. A Nanakuli Charter School was enjoying a boom in online enrollment this fall due to the pandemic. But the Ka Waihona o ka Na’auao Public Charter School is now turning away hundreds of those students. Hawaii News Now.
Feds Revamp Ala Wai Flood Control Plan After Community Opposition. Critics question how the previous designs for the $345 million project advanced so far based on faulty modeling. Civil Beat.
Ala Wai flood control plan gets major overhaul. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday a revised plan for the Ala Wai Flood Control Project with significantly fewer impacts on the natural streams and residential properties within the watershed, but the plan retains a large controversial pump and wall on the canal. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kim withdraws Fire Commission nominee: Selection of HGEA rep draws controversy. An irked Mayor Harry Kim appeared Tuesday before a County Council panel and withdrew his nomination of a union representative for a seat on the Fire Commission after denouncing a process he said became politicized. West Hawaii Today.
County Supports Water Quality, Circulation Study in Hilo Bay. Hawai‘i County is hoping to un-muddy the waters of Hilo Bay. Big Island Now.
County eyes projects to stimulate economy, encourage low-income housing. In an effort to support local businesses, the Hawaii County might introduce a paid parking scheme in downtown Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County urges eligible residents to apply for rent, mortgage assistance. Hawaii County is partnering with six non-profits to launch the Hawaii County Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program. Hawaii News Now.
Some local businesses say 46% hike in shipping prices could be devastating. Because the cost of shipping drastically increased, KTA Superstores on the Big Island is forced to bump its prices and they're not the only ones. KITV4.
Maui
Maui Hospital COVID-19 Count Rises to 36. The number of COVID-19 cases at the Maui Memorial Medical Center has risen to 36 as of noon today. Maui Health confirmed that there are 19 health care workers and 17 patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center who have tested positive for COVID-19. Maui Now.
Maui Memorial faces uptick in COVID-19 cases, concern within its ranks. The number of COVID-19 patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center has risen to 17, with 1 in the intensive care unit, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii said. Hawaii News Now.
Hospital: Current 28-case surge different than previous outbreak. MMMC, Hale Makua each discuss their responses to uptick. Maui News.
Several clusters on Maui are being tracked by the state Department of Health, including small clusters arising from activity at a construction site. In another cluster, DOH officials say five Maui residents held a party on Oʻahu. Maui Now.
Kauai
Disputing path to beach access. Police were called on a group clearing a path commonly used for beach access that crosses private property yesterday. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i business owners who receive their goods weekly through Young Brothers shipping company are bracing themselves as Hawaii Public Utilities Commission announced on Monday their approval of Young Brothers’ emergency request to increase rates by 46% over the next 12 months. Garden Island.
