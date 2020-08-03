Hawaii workers, unemployed, hope for federal relief, Green warns COVID-19 uptick could lead to shutdown, candidates gear up for final week before primary election, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Shopping in the COVID era ©2020 All Hawaii News
Thousands of Hawaii residents wait on federal COVID relief package decision. The federal government is still discussing whether they will extend the $600 plus up or lower the weekly amount for those who remain unemployed. KHON2.
Hawaii To Lose More Than $400M Per Month Without Extension of Unemployment Supplement. In Hawaii, there are more than 173,000 valid claims for unemployment benefits, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. That roughly works out to an extra $416 million injected into the local economy every month by the federal government. Hawaii Public Radio.
Benefits for Hawaii’s unemployed cut by more than half after Congress fails to act. The extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits from the federal government ends Friday, and negotiations will continue through the weekend. Hawaii News Now.
With cases increasing at a distressing rate, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says a statewide lockdown might be the only way out. Hawaii’s positive COVID-19 cases went back to triple digits Sunday, adding another data point to a surge that is bringing the state closer to another widespread lockdown and garnering national attention. Star-Advertiser.
Local COVID-19 saliva test could help turn pandemic's tide, doctors say. Star-Advertiser.
Recovered COVID-19 patients are being urged to donate their blood plasma. With COVID cases and hospitalizations on the rise, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is renewing their call for convalescent plasma donations from people who have beat the virus. It’s a special treatment being used to help severely ill COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Chamber To Ige, Caldwell: Reconsider Bar Closure, No More Delays. Chamber of Commerce Hawaii on Saturday called on Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to roll back the rollback on Oahu bars, which have been shut down for three weeks in the wake of COVID-19 clusters at two establishments. Hawaii Public Radio.
Suffering Hawaii Businesses Speak Out During Online Rally. The Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi held a “SOS Biz Rally” via online videoconference on Saturday, in order to raise awareness on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted local business in the islands. Big Island Video News.
Only 1 major candidate running to succeed Tulsi Gabbard. Kai Kahele, a Democrat, is so far ahead of everyone else that he has been spending the final four months before this week’s primary on active duty helping the Hawaii National Guard respond to the coronavirus pandemic instead of campaigning. Associated Press.
Voters consider OHA candidates' stances on native Hawaiian issues. Political analyst Sue Hanglund says the growing support for native Hawaiian advocates will help decide this year's elections. KITV4.
Why Does Hawaii Have Such Low Voter Turnout? Here’s What The Data Says. Despite the pandemic, this could be the year that election participation starts to improve. Civil Beat.
How Hawaii’s New Voting System Could Help Disabled Voters. Voters with disabilities have better access to ballots than in most other states, including the ability to vote electronically. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Wanted To Save Insurance Money. People Died. A new study shows the impacts of a 2015 decision to cut health insurance for some of the state’s poorest and sickest residents. Civil Beat.
Many Hawaii private schools gearing up for in-person instruction. Many private schools in Hawaii will start the new academic year with in-person classes, and some small campuses are ready to get rolling as soon as this week. Star-Advertiser.
State must limit plastic pollution near beaches, EPA says. Two of Hawaii’s water bodies — at Kamilo Beach on the Big Island and Tern Island at French Frigate Shoals — are “impaired” by plastic pollution, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. Star-Advertiser.
Missing Data Pushes COVID-19 Counts Artificially Low. COVID-19 cases registered in the double-digits across all islands Sunday, with 45 confirmed statewide. However, the state Department of Health acknowledged Sunday that both numbers are likely low. Big Island Now.
Reporting delays impact virus numbers. The daily reporting of positive COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i has been temporarily affected by missing data on Saturday and again Sunday from Clinical Laboratories of Hawai‘i, a major private laboratory conducting most of tests in the state. Garden Island.
The Latest: 45 New Cases, But Lag In Tests Impacts Numbers; 7 HFD, 2 EMS Workers Now Positive. The state Department of Health reported 45 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, but a lag in test results is both providing an incomplete and inaccurate count of the infections and slowing contact tracing. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu Managing Director ‘Subject’ Of Federal Investigation. Unlike other city officials under investigation by the feds, Amemiya will not be going on leave, city officials say. Civil Beat.
Bar owners feel regulations they face are ‘overwhelming’ as closures begin. It’s the first weekend since Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued his order to temporarily shut down bars, but the decision to do so still leaves many with questions. Hawaii News Now.
9 first responders test positive for COVID-19 within a week. More workers who provide emergency services like firefighters and emergency service workers are testing positive for COVID-19. KHON2.
Second EMS worker tests positive for COVID-19. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services now says two of their employees have contracted COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
Police Reform, Pandemic Top Issues For Candidates In City Council Race. District 9 includes Kapolei, where local leaders have long tried to create a “second city” alternative to Honolulu. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Kim’s friends, employees chip in, Roth maintains strong money lead as election draws nigh. Mayor Harry Kim’s reelection campaign is getting by with a little help from his friends. And his employees. West Hawaii Today.
Only the names have changed: Honolulu super PAC resurfaces in West Hawaii race. In a replay of a 2014 West Hawaii council race, a powerful Honolulu pro-construction political action committee has targeted a sitting councilwoman by standing up a well-financed challenger in an attempt to unseat her. West Hawaii Today.
Plaintiffs seek judgment in Maunakea Access Road lawsuit. Plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the state over its management of land around the Maunakea Access Road are seeking partial summary judgment in the case. West Hawaii Today.
Inside the operation: HPM touts modular housing as controversial bill comes up for final reading. The old carpenters’ adage, “measure twice, cut once” is taken to a new level at HPM Building Supply’s Keaau factory, where computers do the measuring and lasers show where to make the cuts and attach the hardware. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo Farmers Market upgrade plagued by more delays. Oft-delayed improvements at Hilo Farmers Market have hit yet another wall — literally. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Under the updated rules issued on July 31, 2020, no TVR may be designated as a quarantine location; however, new or intended residents may use a long-term rental for their 14-day mandatory quarantine. A long-term rental unit can be used only once as a quarantine location in any six-month period. Maui Now.
Groups call for better access for rural and displaced voters. Nonprofit and civil rights groups are calling for more voter service centers in Maui County to help registered voters who live in remote areas or are homeless and lack traditional mail services. Maui News.
PPP loans keep Maui businesses afloat, but future is uncertain. Some see revenue, clients return, while others waiting. Multimillion-dollar loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program have helped keep many Maui businesses and nonprofits afloat, but some are worried that another surge in cases and the delayed return of tourism could set them back again. Maui News.
Kauai
KPD joins interisland bomb squad. The Kaua‘i Police Department has joined the Hawai‘i Police Department and Maui Police Department in forming the first-ever Hawai‘i Interisland Bomb Squad. Garden Island.
This Kauai Talk Show Is One Facebook Livestream You Don’t Want To Miss. Some of the state’s most prominent figures drop by regularly to discuss island issues and the coronavirus pandemic. Civil Beat.
Lanai
Billionaire Larry Ellison to build 5 unusual luxury homes on Lanai. The fifth-richest person in the world, who already owns most of the homes on Hawaii’s sixth-largest island, plans to build an unusual group of new residences on Lanai. *Star-Advertiser.
