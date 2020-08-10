Hawaii shows that mail-in voting can work. Record turnout, smooth election. Plus latest COVID-19 counts and more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees more than 40 percent increase in voter turnout with all mail-in primary. This year's primary saw a record turn out in voters for the state. Over 400,000 ballots were cast in this election compared to 286,000 in the 2018 primary, a 42 percent increase in voters. KITV4.
The Primary That Upset Hawaii’s Mango Cart. A desire for new blood felled or threatened political veterans and fueled the campaigns of hungry newcomers, all under a new system of voting. Civil Beat.
2020 Primary Election Results. KITV4.
Primary Election: Official state and county votes can be found here.
How Bad Is Hawaii At Social Distancing? Here’s What The Data Shows. Mobility data gives us a clearer picture of just how much people have been moving around during the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s weak contact tracing effort is hindering the control of coronavirus’ spread. Jendrick Paul, president of the Marshallese Community Organization of Hawaii, said Sunday that he’s worried state Department of Health contact tracers can’t keep up with the surge of coronavirus cases in Hawaii’s tightknit Pacific Islander community. Star-Advertiser.
The State Has A Plan For When To Reopen Or Reclose. Why Aren’t We Following It? Available data suggests Oahu should impose stricter measures, according to the state’s plan. Civil Beat.
‘We are super spreaders,’ says Dr. Scott Miscovich. Hawaii is veering into “super spreader” territory with the rise in COVID-19 cases. Hawaii health officials reported 152 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 3,498. Star-Advertiser.
152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 147, Big Island 3, Maui 1, Kaua‘i 1). Hawai‘i has recorded another triple-digit day for new COVID-19 cases in the state. Maui Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 9: 152 New Cases. Nearly all the cases were on Oahu, where hospitals are preparing for a surge in patients. Civil Beat.
The Latest: 152 New Cases; Health Director: Expect More Deaths As Surge Continues; 3 Inmates Positive. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Updated results confirm November runoffs for Blangiardi and Amemiya, and Alm and Kau. Honolulu mayoral candidates Rick Blangiardi and Keith Amemiya are headed to a Nov. 3 runoff with 25.6% and 20.2% of the vote respectively. Colleen Hanabusa remained in third place with 18.4% of the vote. Star-Advertiser.
Voters set up runoff for mayor between political newcomers: Blangiardi and Amemiya. Oahu voters, apparently fed up with the status quo and facing an uncertain economic outlook, threw their support in Saturday’s primary election behind two first-time political candidates who have promised change and a fresh perspective to old problems. Hawaii News Now.
Blangiardi and Amemiya discuss plans heading into Hawaii’s general election. Two mayoral candidates will be moving on to Hawaii’s general elections in November. KHON2.
Tupola, Say win City Council seat outright; Espero and Augie T. advance to general. Former state representative and one-time Republican gubernatorial candidate Andria Tupola shot out to an insurmountable lead in her race for the Honolulu City Council’s District I seat early on Saturday night, handily winning the seat. Hawaii News Now.
Alm, Kau proceed to general election runoff in race for city prosecutor. Retired Judge Steve Alm and defense attorney Megan Kau will proceed to a general election runoff in the race for city prosecutor. Hawaii News Now.
Total of 6 inmates, 3 adult corrections officers at OCCC test positive for COVID-19. The Department of Public Safety confirms the number of COVID-19 cases at OCCC continues to grow. Hawaii News Now.
Liquor Commission shuts down 10 establishments for violating Mayor’s rules. The Honolulu Liquor Commission is strictly enforcing the mayor’s latest orders for bars to close down for three weeks. Hawaii News Now.
Several Hawaii breweries disagree with liquor commission shutting them down. Under Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s order issued at the end of July, he ordered the shut down of all bars for at least three weeks. KHON2.
Walmart Keeaumoku closes for cleaning; will reopen on Tuesday. The company confirmed the closure began at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will remain in place through Monday. It will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Walmart would not confirm if this was in response to a positive case in an employee or not. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Roth, Marzo face runoff after defeating Kim for mayor. A countywide elected official with experience running a large government agency, or a fresh face with no government experience at all? That’s the choice facing Hawaii County voters in the Nov. 3 general election when they decide who will be the county mayor. West Hawaii Today.
Waltjen wins prosecutor’s race, narrowly avoids November runoff. Deputy Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen narrowly averted a runoff in the race for Hawaii County prosecutor after the second printout of primary election results was released Saturday night. Tribune-Herald.
County mulls suing companies for damage caused by climate change. While the Hawaii County Council passed a resolution last Wednesday to join a lawsuit by the City and County of Honolulu against a collective of fossil fuel companies, Hawaii County Corporation Counsel Joe Kamelamela said last week that the county will likely not join the Honolulu lawsuit but instead consider pursuing its own lawsuit. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Incumbents easily take top spots in council races. Maui County Council incumbents easily captured the most votes in three separate three-way races Saturday night. Maui News.
DeCoite leads Ritte by 91 votes in latest tally, though recount pending. Rep. Lynn DeCoite staved off a strong challenge from activist Walter Ritte in a Democratic race for House District 13 in a contest, though both candidates were awaiting the results of a mandatory recount Monday before calling the race. Maui News.
Hawaii 2020 Primary Election Results: Fourth Printout (11:44 a.m. Update). Maui Now.
Medical, work exemptions for quarantine order can be requested for trips to Maui County. Starting August 11, the partial quarantine order will take place. KHON2.
Kauai
On to the general election. Kaua‘i voter turnout was slightly less than the statewide turnout for the primary election, but 49% of registered voters had their ballots counted on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
County directors weigh in on housing resources. On Kaua‘i, there are 716 individuals receiving direct rental assistance through the county. Garden Island.
Solid Waste Division OT over budget again. The county Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division had a total overtime budget of $227,000 in fiscal year 2020. Garden Island.
