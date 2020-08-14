Hawaii may prolong travel quarantine as COVID-19 cases surge, Ige shuffles Health Department staff, teachers union threatens lawsuit if schools reopen, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waikiki sunset with airplane ©2020 All Hawaii News
Gov. David Ige to revisit stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases in Hawaii spike. With a record 355 cases of COVID-19 recorded today, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said he’s looking at the possibility of re-establishing the stay-at-home order and delaying the relaunch of trans-Pacific tourism through a pre-travel testing program, set to begin Sept. 1. Star-Advertiser.
Pre-Travel Program in Peril, as Hawai‘i Mulls Partial Lockdown. A return to lockdown is back on the table after Hawai‘i reported a record 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two coronavirus-related deaths for the third consecutive day. Big Island Now.
The governor acknowledged Thursday that a rapid spread of coronavirus on Oahu may trigger a delay to the state’s plan for rebooting tourism. The state had hoped to launch a pre-testing traveler program on Sept. 1, after delaying it from Aug. 1. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Ige considers bringing back stay-at-home order. Health officials say Oahu hospitals are close to the point of being overwhelmed, and Governor David Ige is considering bringing back more restrictions for Oahu, like the stay-at-home order. KHON2.
Ige says state is moving in the ‘wrong direction,’ but opts not to institute new restrictions. On a day that the state saw 355 new COVID-19 infections, the governor on Thursday said Hawaii is “moving in the wrong direction” but he stopped short of instituting any new mandates aimed at reining in the spread of the virus. He did pledge, however, to bring back new mandates if cases remain high. Hawaii News Now.
Ige: ‘We are headed in the wrong direction’. Despite a record-high 355 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, Gov. David Ige stopped short of delaying a plan to allow out-of-state travelers with a negative COVID-19 test to arrive in Hawaii on Sept. 1 without being subject to a 14-day quarantine. Tribune-Herald.
Record 355 cases; more restrictions possible. “We have some very bad news to report today,” Gov. David Ige said at the start of his Thursday news conference. Garden Island.
=====
Controversial State Health Official Ousted From Leading Virus Tracing Effort. With cases spiraling out of control, State Epidemiologist Sarah Park has been replaced as head of Hawaii’s contact tracing program. Danette Wong Tomiyasu is taking over. Civil Beat.
Dr. Park replaced as head of contact tracing program. Department of Health recently announced that the new Disease Investigation Branch Chief, Dr. Emily Roberson, would take over contact tracing at DOH. KITV4.
Anderson, Park absent from COVID briefing as governor puts deputy in charge of contact tracing. State Health Director Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park have been the health department’s two most visible faces in the fight against COVID-19. The two were nowhere to be seen at the governor’s press briefing Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
As it struggles to respond to COVID-19, the state is again refusing help for contact tracing. The state Health Department continues to reject offers for funds and workers to help with contact tracing. Hawaii News Now.
=====
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Hawaii Hospitals Plan For Day They Exceed Capacity. Some Hawaii hospitals are getting hit harder than others with the surge in COVID-19 cases. But the Healthcare Association of Hawaii that represents hospitals has a plan: it will re-distribute patients if needed so facilities aren’t overrun. Hawaii Public Radio.
Union warns of nurse shortage with rise of coronavirus cases. Hospitals in Hawaii are able to expand their number of intensive care units if the number of COVID-19 patients goes beyond capacity, but now some are worried there will not be enough nurses to care for those sick patients. KHON2.
=====
Ige Warns Of Furloughs If Congress Fails To Provide More Aid. While negotiations over additional federal assistance to cities and states remain deadlocked, Hawaii’s chief executive says the state may be forced to furlough workers in the coming months if Congress fails to act. Hawaii Public Radio.
=====
Hawaii sees 2 more deaths and a record 355 new coronavirus cases. Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported a single-day record of 355 new COVID-19 cases, and the coronavirus-related deaths of two Oahu men, both over 60 years old. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 13: 355 New Cases And 2 Deaths. Hawaii has recorded more cases of COVID-19 in the first two weeks of August than all prior months combined. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For August 13th: New Record 355 Cases, Two New Deaths. The 355 new cases includes 86 new diagnosed cases of coronavirus at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Facility, officials say. Big Island Video News.
DOH Reports 355 Cases of Coronavirus, 2 Deaths Thursday. For the first time, Hawai‘i has eclipsed 300 coronavirus cases in a single day. Big Island Now.
=====
70 more OCCC inmates and 12 staff members test positive for the coronavirus. The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Oahu Community Correctional Center swelled dramatically on Thursday as inmate advocates rushed to petition the Judiciary to release as many inmates as possible as quickly as possible. Star-Advertiser.
Corrections Staff Describe Jail Conditions That Make Social Distancing Impossible. Staff and inmates alike have been infected as COVID-19 spreads inside Hawaii’s largest jail. Civil Beat.
Surge in COVID-19 cases spurs petition from Office of Public Defender seeking the release of some inmates. The Office of Public Defender on Wednesday petitioned the state Supreme Court, seeking an order to the lower courts, the Department of Public Safety and the Hawaii Paroling Authority to take immediate steps to significantly reduce the population of its … correctional facilities to prevent the massive loss of life and harm that the spread of COVID-19 would cause in such facilities. Tribune-Herald.
California prisons provide Hawaii with lessons in dealing with outbreaks. Hawaii officials dealing with the rapid spread of COVID-19 at the Oahu Community Correctional Center are finding out what many of their mainland counterparts already know: Once the virus has entered a prison, it’s near impossible to contain it without immediate action to ramp up testing and disperse the inmate population. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Hawaii teachers union, superintendent spar over schools reopening. The teachers union said Thursday it will file labor complaints against the state to try to stop plans to reopen public schools on Monday that it says could endanger its members. Star-Advertiser.
Union threatens lawsuit over plans for face-to-face meetings with students at start of school year. While public schools will start the fall semester fully online, students are still scheduled to return to campus next week to prepare for online learning. Hawaii News Now.
HSTA seeks legal action to stop public school students from in-person classes. The Hawaii State Teachers Association is taking legal action to stop public school students from returning to campuses on Monday. HSTA president Corey Rosenlee said the Department of Education’s current plan requiring students to report in-person the first week of school is reckless and unsafe. KHON2.
HSTA to launch legal action against State of Hawaii, DOE. Thursday afternoon, the Hawaii State Teachers Association will announce legal action they are taking against the State of Hawaii and the Hawaii State Department of Education. KITV4.
DOE pushes back against union’s criticism of reopening plan. The Hawaii State Teachers Association said it will take legal action over school reopening plans it thinks are unsafe and “reckless” amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a surge of cases. Tribune-Herald.
Teachers Union Takes Legal Action On School Reopening Plans, DOE Responds. A union official, a family medicine doctor, and an attorney took part in a new conference today to explain their opposition to the planned reopening of schools in the time of COVID. Big Island Video News.
HSTA takes legal action. Corey Rosenlee, president of the Hawai’i State Teachers Association, announced the union’s intention to file a prohibited-practice complaint with the Hawai‘i Labor Relations Board and a class grievance against the state Department of Education during a Zoom teleconference Thursday afternoon. Garden Island.
=====
Hawai‘i State Public Libraries Temporarily Suspend Computer Time Amid COVID-19 Concerns. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System will temporarily suspend Computer Time at all library branches statewide, from Aug. 16–31, 2020. Maui Now.
Rising coronavirus cases suspends library computer use. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Hawaii State Public Library System will temporarily suspend Computer Time at all library branches statewide, August 16 – 31, 2020. KITV4.
=====
20 ships participating in reduced RIMPAC in Hawaii starting Monday. Ten nations, about 20 ships and 5,300 personnel are taking part in Rim of the Pacific maritime exercises starting Monday in Hawaii’s waters. Star-Advertiser.
Over 900 Late Ballots Won’t Be Counted In Hawaii Primary. Officials warned voters to mail those ballots at least three to five days before Election Day. Civil Beat.
Oahu
More restrictions on the horizon to fight COVID-19 on Oahu. With a record number of COVID-19 cases, a festering outbreak at Hawaii’s largest jail and clusters emerging all across Oahu, Gov. David Ige said Thursday that he’s looking at reestablishing a stay-at-home order and delaying the relaunch of trans-Pacific tourism through a pre-travel testing program, set to begin Sept. 1. Star-Advertiser.
Outbreak forces halt to shelter admissions. As the number of positive COVID-19 cases reached record highs on Thursday, officials announced that the Institute for Human Services has seen 20 cases in its men’s shelter in Iwilei, requiring it to be converted into a temporary isolation and quarantine site. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Lockdown At Iwilei Homeless Shelter. At least 20 residents at the Institute for Human Services’ men’s facility on Sumner Street have tested positive for COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Rail Costs To Climb With Dispute Over Airport Section. Officials are scrambling to speed up construction of stations and the relocation of utilities lines for the future transit line. Civil Beat.
Kualoa Ranch to reduce guest operations to 4-day weeks, furlough more employees. In a letter to employees dated Wednesday, President and CEO John Morgan said the ranch will be open to guests from Thursday through Sunday starting next week. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County can deny STVRs on agricultural land: State Land Use Commission unanimously upholds county vacation rental ban. Short-term vacation rentals do not belong on agricultural land, the state Land Use Commission ruled Thursday in upholding Hawaii County’s authority to deny that use. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Mayor revises terms for reclosing of Maui. South Maui bars test staff, reopen after COVID-19 exposure. Days after warning that Maui County closures may ensue if COVID-19 cases average five to seven a day, Mayor Michael Victorino on Wednesday softened his approach, pointing instead to “double-digit” average daily case counts as a trigger for rollbacks. Maui News.
Maui Threshold for Closures Revised Upward. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino revised his threshold upward for the number of COVID-19 cases Maui would need in order for him to reinstate closures. Maui Now.
Maui COVID-19 Contact Tracers Encounter Guilt, Fear of Being Identified. The District Health Office on Maui is reporting some pushback in their contact tracing efforts from individuals who have expressed fear of being identified on Social Media or in the community. Maui Now.
Maui Health Care Worker and Two Patients Test Positive for Covid-19. Maui Health has confirmed that it has one health care worker and two patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center who have tested positive for COVID-19. Maui Now.
Stolen oysters not recovered, but ‘volunteers’ have been found. Replacements for ocean biofiltering project will be on the way soon. Maui News.
Kauai
Interference pauses Hanakapi‘ai bridge project. The state has temporarily suspended a bridge-building project over the Hanakapi‘ai Stream on Kaua‘i’s North Shore because people have been undoing the work that’s being done, according to a press release from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Garden Island.
State halts bridge building in Hanakapiai Valley on Kauai to address opposition. The construction of a footbridge across the stream in Hanakapiai Valley, in Kauai’s rugged Napali Coast State Wilderness Park, has been temporarily halted due to interference at the site, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced in a press release today. Star-Advertiser.
No comments:
Post a Comment