Hawaii hospitals near capacity as coronavirus rages, voters get ballots in early, renters fear evictions, counties pursue resort bubbles, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hospital CEO Warns Hawaii On Track To Exceed Health System Capacity. After a record-breaking 207 new cases of coronavirus logged by the Department of Health on Monday, the head of a local hospital group warns that Hawaii is on track to outstrip its hospital capacity. Hawaii Public Radio.
The number of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized in Hawaii jumped significantly Tuesday to 138. That’s up from 75 over the last week. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said a surge in new COVID-19 cases are starting to fill up hospitals. Hawaii News Now.
Lt. Governor Josh Green says another lockdown is imminent. “We’re within ten days of having to have a shutdown,” the Lieutenant Governor said. KITV4.
Officials warn of dire consequences if state cannot get outbreak under control. Lt. Gov. Josh Green suggested Tuesday that Gov. David Ige is likely to push back the loosening of out-of-state travel restrictions as the state buckles under an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. Tribune-Herald.
Illegal eviction threats on rise in Hawaii, groups say. Legal advocates are stepping up efforts against landlords who violate Hawaii’s moratorium on residential renter evictions over unpaid bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Renters being told to pay up or move out during pandemic could get legal aid. Advocacy groups say more landlords are violating the emergency eviction ban that's meant to keep people housed and safe during this public health crisis. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s Eviction Moratorium Isn’t Saving These Tenants. Nonprofits say they are being overwhelmed with calls from desperate renters and worry about a public housing rule that mandates social distancing, with the threat of eviction. Civil Beat.
Landlords, tenants clash despite eviction moratorium. A group of tenants’ rights organizations is warning Hawaii landlords they might face legal consequences for attempting to evict tenants during the state of emergency. Tribune-Herald.
Tenant Advocates Raise Concerns Over Violation of Eviction Moratorium. Families statewide continue to be under threat of losing their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite the governor’s moratorium on evictions. Big Island Now.
Civil Beat/HNN Poll: Hawaii Voters Don’t Like School, Tourism Reopen Plans. Most think travel and other restrictions have worked. Meanwhile, Biden is far more popular than Trump, in part because of their very different views on COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Fundraising On Hold During Pandemic For Gubernatorial Contenders. The leading candidates took in a lot of money last year, but have essentially paused fundraising for the governor’s race, records show. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Human Services Director Stepping Down. The governor announced that Cathy Betts will lead the Department of Human Services. Civil Beat.
Director delayed exit to help with pandemic, in latest state helm change. The head of one of the state’s largest departments — Human Services — is stepping down, this after both the labor and tax departments recently had turnover at the top. KHON2.
Hawaiian Electric sets goal to expedite fleet vehicle electrification. Hawaiian Electric set an ambitious goal to electrify its fleet of more than 400 passenger vehicles across five islands by 2035. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii’s military COVID-19 case count still a mystery. Amid worsening COVID-19 and ongoing concerns about social distancing, the state Health Department continues to follow the lead of the Pentagon in not releasing statewide coronavirus statistics for the military. Star-Advertiser.
Stricter rules implemented for Hawaii public housing to prevent spread of COVID-19. It's a response to 20 people at ten of its sites on O'ahu receiving positive test results and a cluster at Kuhio Park Terrace Towers. KITV4.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 4: 144 New Cases And 1 Death Reported. The death of a Honolulu man brought the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 27. Civil Beat.
Hawaii reports 27th coronavirus fatality, another triple-digit jump in COVID-19 infections. Hawaii reported its 27th coronavirus-related fatality on Tuesday as it also grappled with a worsening surge of new COVID-19 cases. Hawaii News Now.
The Latest: 1 Death, 144 Cases; State's Shift On Contact Tracing; City Cracks Down On Big Gatherings. The state Department of Health reported Hawaii's 27th death and 144 new COVID-19 cases today. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For August 4th: 144 New Cases, 1 New Death. The State of Hawaiʻi announced another triple digit day of newly reported COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, as well as the 27th death in Hawaiʻi associated with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii records 27th coronavirus-related death and another triple-digit increase in cases. The state Department of Health today announced Hawaii’s 27th coronavirus-related death, a Honolulu man between 40 and 59-years-old who had underlying medical conditions. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell warns of more coronavirus restrictions. With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing dramatically, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday warned that he might have to take further action to close down certain activities and businesses to keep the situation from getting worse. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor pleads with Honolulu residents to lower community spread. An eighth Honolulu firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, while Mayor Kirk Caldwell pleaded with Oahu residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines as the number of cases keeps jumping. KHON2.
Honolulu first responders stretched thin due to COVID-19. With questions arising recently about enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions across the City and County of Honolulu, SHOPO and Mayor Kirk Caldwell say that HPD is going to enforce as many of the mandates as possible. KHON2.
Caldwell: Top City Official Who’s Subject Of An FBI Investigation Will Remain On The Job. The mayor said Managing Director Roy Amemiya is needed now more than ever. Civil Beat.
Oahu Voters Have Already Cast More Ballots Than In 2016 Primary. Statewide turnout is ahead of early voting in past years as Hawaii conducts its first all-mail election. Civil Beat.
Oahu voter turnout surpasses 2016 total with 4 days to spare. The number of Oahu voters who have turned in their primary election ballots has exceeded the total number of votes cast in the 2016 primary, according to numbers released by the city Elections Division late Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
What To Do If You Haven’t Received Your Mail-In Ballot Yet. Civil Beat.
Construction Helps Drive the Local Economy in Tourism’s Absence. Projects big and small, public and private, keep construction as the major economic sector with the fewest layoffs. Hawaii Business magazine
Processing of residential building permits on Oahu is expected to be easier under changes that have been put into place by the city Department of Planning and Permitting. Star-Advertiser.
Vlogger arrested for violating Hawaii's quarantine rule ordered to make social media PSA. As part of Mika Salamanca's deferred guilty plea, the court ordered her to do a public service announcement on her social media accounts that Hawaii officials must approve. KITV4.
Kapi'olani Community College reports a student tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last on campus on July 30th. KITV4.
With teachers back on campus, staff member at Iliahi Elementary tests positive for covid. A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in a staff member at Iliahi Elementary School in Wahiawa. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Ballots pouring in: Elections Division machines sort, count ballots. Deep in the basement of the county building in Hilo, a mammoth machine whizzes through up to 18,000 ballot envelopes an hour, slices them open, time- and date-stamps them, checks the thickness to ensure they contain ballots, verifies signatures and sorts them by precinct. West Hawaii Today.
Conversations on Geofence, Resort Bubbles Move Forward. Conversations between Hawai‘i County and Big Island resort concerns are moving forward on the concept of a resort bubble that could allow tourists to return safely to the island, but questions around the proposal continue to outnumber answers. Big Island Now.
Honua Ola and Life of the Land square off again. Motions are filed with the Public Utilities Commission on both sides in Honua Ola Bioenergy’s continued legal battle to get the almost-completed 21.5-megawatt biomass power plant in Pepeekeo online. Tribune-Herald.
COVID-19 case tied to Hilo dialysis center confirmed; Waimea courthouse employee also tests positive. A case of COVID-19 associated with Liberty Dialysis in Hilo was confirmed, although officials on Tuesday would not say whether the case was in a patient or staff member. Tribune-Herald.
COVID-19 Hits Kaʻu Coffee Farmers With No Federal Aid In Sight. Harvest season is just around the corner for Hawaiʻi’s coffee farmers, but the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out much of the market to sell what local coffee growers are producing. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Visitor officials looking at ‘resort bubbles’. Industry official says it’s the ‘best Plan B’. The visitor industry on Maui is looking at creating “resort bubbles” or “geo-fencing” with visitor arrivals down 99 percent in June and the Sept. 1 lifting of the quarantine requirement for trans-Pacific travelers looking dimmer as new COVID-19 cases statewide hit triple digits daily. Maui News.
Ten of the 23 shelters at Waiale park are occupied. 64-square-foot units holds 2 beds, power and air conditioning. The units, built in May in the park between Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center and Hale Makana O Waiale apartments, are meant to house individuals, couples or families who were displaced as a result of COVID-19. Maui News.
Federal Agent Honored During Final Sendoff at Kahului Airport. A final sendoff was held at Kahului Airport today for Special Agent John Bost III, who died a week ago today in what officials have deemed an accidental death in the line of duty, while serving at the Kihei Police Station in South Maui. Maui Now.
ATF agent killed in accidental shooting honored with final salute on Maui. Members of Maui’s law enforcement community paused Tuesday to remember Special Agent John Bost III. Hawaii News Now.
Public Invited to Review Maui Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. The public is invited to review and comment on the Maui Emergency Management Agency’s update to the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan to address threats such as wildfires, beach erosion and highway rockslides. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua'i County creates Mahalo Green Card Placard program to differentiate between travelers and those subject to quarantine. Mayor Derek Kawakami told KITV4 that it is very difficult to differentiate between interisland travelers and those subject to quarantine. So Kaua'i County created the Mahalo Green Card Placard Program. KITV.
Potential resort bubble idea has governor support. The county is currently forging away on a “Plan B” resort bubble that would confine visitors to a property to quarantine. Garden Island.
How are mail-in ballots counted? Eight volunteers sit about six feet apart at desks with stacks of envelopes in front of them on Tuesday morning. Garden Island.
Hawai‘i National Guard troops head home. The evidence of going home was electric in the gathering of Hawai‘i National Guard troops at a nondescript gate at the Lihu‘e Airport, Tuesday morning. Garden Island.
