Hawaii hospitals in crisis, Health Department releases COVID-19 age, gender, racial data, House Speaker Saiki fined by Ethics Commission, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hospital scene. Photo by Javier Matheu on Unsplash
Hawaii Hospitals Appeal To FEMA To Help Staff Beds, Move Patients To Tripler. The state’s hospital industry says it’s facing a crisis and has appealed to the federal government to help it staff critically needed beds. Hawaii has reached 100% hospital capacity -- not for lack of space but because it doesn’t have enough personnel. Hawaii Public Radio.
With scores of Hawaii health care workers sidelined by COVID-19, state seeks mainland help. Hawaii’s health care workers have been hit hard by a surge in COVID-19 cases, with upwards of 100 in quarantine after testing positive for the virus or being exposed. Hawaii News Now.
State needs more than 200 nurses to handle hospital surge. Health officials say we have already reached capacity with staffing at our hospitals, and are hoping to get some help from the military. KHON2.
Healthcare insiders expect hospitals to be at full capacity by the end of this week. Community Physician Dr. James Island worked inside several of them over the weekend he shared with us first hand what he saw on Monday. KITV4.
Hospital space at a premium, some COVID-19 patients are now sharing rooms. Nurses on the front lines of the pandemic say as hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients, at least one hospital is having some coronavirus patients share rooms. Hawaii News Now.
Ambulance Services Could Be On The Chopping Block Throughout Hawaii. The state Department of Health asked service providers to prepare for cuts up to 20% in anticipation of budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic. Civil Beat.
EMS worries potential budget cuts will slash their crucial operations. Hawaii’s Emergency Medical Services officials are bracing for possible budget cuts of up to 20 percent — at a time when demand for their services is soaring due to the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
=====
New data shows young adults have the highest number of COVID-19 diagnoses in Hawaii. Older adults may be the most vulnerable to COVID-19, but 20- and 30-somethings are the ones driving the disease in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Pacific Islanders Have The Highest COVID-19 Death Rate In Hawaii. Filipinos in Hawaii have the next-highest death rate, composing 24% of deaths compared with 16% of the population. Civil Beat.
New DOH graphs breakdown cases by age, gender and race. The Department of Health is now releasing more data surrounding COVID infections in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
New data from health department reveals impacts of coronavirus on community. The Department of Health has released new data on COVID-19 cases reported since March, and it shows how the virus has been spread across age, gender and ethnicity. KHON2.
=====
Hawaii airports getting facial imaging technology by end of the year. State officials hope to have facial imaging technology in place at Hawaii’s airports by the end of the year to better identify passengers who arrive with elevated temperatures so they can be offered further screening for COVID-19 before they potentially fan out into the community. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii behind in launching new web app that collects traveler information. The state is behind in launching a new version of a web application, Hawaii Safe Travels, to collect traveler information needed to enforce public safety measures related to the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
New Local Apps Will Help with Contact Tracing. Contact tracing helps fight the spread of COVID-19, but it is time consuming work that has overwhelmed the state Health Department. Two local apps designed to help contact tracers do their job faster and more effectively are in the works to combat this issue. Hawaii Business magazine.
=====
2 new COVID-19 deaths and 169 new coronavirus cases as Hawaii’s total climbs to 6,769. Hawaii Department of Health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Oahu and 169 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide totals to 6,769 infections and 49 coronvirus-related fatalities since the start of the pandemic in the islands in late February. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 24: 169 New Cases In Hawaii And 2 Deaths. Two more deaths on Oahu takes the state COVID-19 death toll to 49. Civil Beat.
DOH Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths. The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 6,769 since DOH began tracking the pandemic in late February. Big Island Now.
The Faces Of Hawaii's COVID-19 Dead. The state reports people who die only as numbers in the daily toll of the pandemic. We'll introduce you to three who died. Civil Beat.
Hawaii residents happy to join fight against COVID-19 in vaccine clinical trial. A global study for a vaccine is taking place here in the islands, and is looking for participants. KHON2.
=====
Ethics Commission Fines Speaker Saiki, Rep. DeCoite. Both lawmakers will pay the state $250 for “likely” violation of the Fair Treatment Law. Civil Beat.
Hawaii political consultant charged in covert lobbying of Trump officials. Hawaii political consultant and fundraiser Nickie Lum Davis has been charged in an illicit lobbying effort to get the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multi-billion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund, and to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. Associated Press.
=====
Hawaii Schools Dump Distance Learning Program Over ‘Racist’ Content. The Department of Education approved Acellus Learning Accelerator as an option for students learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Civil Beat.
Parents raise concern over online teaching program used by DOE. People against it want the DOE to remove it from its curriculum. KITV4.
3 Hawaii schools cancel use of DOE-approved platform for online learning. The number of Hawaii schools who have immediately suspended use of a Department of Education-approved platform for online learning is now at three. Hawaii News Now.
Classes resume at all ten University of Hawai'i campuses. It was back to class for students at all ten University of Hawaii campuses on Monday. KITV4.
Oahu
Some released OCCC inmates quarantining at Oahu hotels. Some inmates being released from Oahu Community Correctional Center are being isolated or quarantined at Honolulu hotels if they have either tested positive for COVID-19, are awaiting test results or have been in contact with someone testing positive, joining other local residents in similar situations, the Department of Health confirmed Monday. Star-Advertiser.
DOH Official: Some Inmates Who Were Released Caused ‘Spillover’ Infections. State officials say it’s tough to find safe places for ex-inmates to spend their 14-day post-release isolation. Civil Beat.
Alm To Kau: Ask Me For A Job When I’m Elected Prosecutor. The candidates for Honolulu prosecutor sparred in a debate on Monday. Civil Beat.
Confusion continues regarding gathering restrictions on Oahu. New gathering restrictions on coronavirus-prone Oahu were intended to reduce the daily surge of three-digit cases in the state. Star-Advertiser.
State to name priority developers for New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. The state said it will announce the the names of the three priority-listed developer-led teams for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District after it wraps up loose ends left by the deferral of Senate Bill 2940. Star-Advertiser.
Warbird aerial parades provide a bit of horsepower for coronavirus-diminished 75th end-of-WWII event. A cavalcade of World War II flying history will land at Wheeler Army Airfield from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in preparation for three aerial parade flyovers commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Jury trials in U.S. District Court on hold until mid-October. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in partial closure of Hawaii’s U.S. District Courts. On Monday, it was announced that all jury trials are now on hold until at least Oct. 13. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Surge in East Hawaii cases leads to greater enforcement. The county’s Civil Defense chief said Monday he and his staff are “hearing that people are almost rebelling” against emergency measures put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Tribune-Herald.
HMC has 10 virus patients. Amid growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in East Hawaii, Hilo Medical Center as of Monday had 10 patients admitted with the virus. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo restaurants curtail services in response to COVID-19 spike. Some Hilo restaurants are temporarily closing or reverting back to takeout service only because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in East Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
State Seeks Lessees For Two Banyan Drive Area Properties. Lessees are being sought for long-term lease agreements for the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and the former Country Club Condominium Hotel in the Banyan Drive area of Hilo. Big Island Now.
DLNR seeking applicants to take over leases of 2 troubled Hilo hotels. The Department of Land and Natural Resources is in search of applicants to take over the leases of Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and the former Country Club Condominium Hotel. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Mayor Needs Another Day or Two to Weigh Potential Reinstatement of Restrictions. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said he needs another day or two to make any decisions on whether or not to reinstate previous restrictions aimed at helping to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Maui Now.
25 COVID patients being treated at Maui Memorial; 14 additional workers test positive. Maui Health is caring for 25 COVID-positive patients, according to an update Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Maui hotel revenues, occupancy still lowest in state. Numbers improve from June to July but still far below normal rates. Maui News.
Maui concrete business merges with Hilo company. Longtime owners of Miyake Concrete Accessories to retire. Maui News.
Maui’s Miyake Concrete Accessories, Inc. Merges with Hilo’s HPM Building Supply. Maui family-owned Miyake Concrete Accessories, Inc. is merging with Hilo family-founded, fifth generation HPM Building Supply. Maui Now.
Hilo’s HPM Building Supply Merges With Maui-based Miyake Concrete. The fifth generation family founded HPM is now in 13 locations across the State of Hawaiʻi, with five on Maui. Big Island Video News.
Kauai
Hundreds apply for small business grant. The Small Business Boost Grant offers a one-time $7,500 grant to businesses financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The money comes from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money given to the county from the state. Garden Island.
Waimea pool closed until further notice. The Waimea swimming pool is closed until further notice, due to mechanical problems. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment