Hawaii heads toward full shutdown if coronavirus cases don't subside, 'right to die' lobbyist Radcliffe dies, Caldwell denies city employee potluck source of COVID-19 cluster, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hospitals could be overwhelmed in a month if cases of COVID-19 continue to increase at the current rate. Hospitals could be overwhelmed within a month if the number of COVID-19 cases doesn’t start to decrease according to Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. KHON2.
Governor Defends Anderson, Park In Face Of Growing Criticism. New reporting out yesterday from Hawaii Public Radio shows that the state Department of Health significantly exaggerated its capacity to perform contact tracing, while downplaying challenges facing the program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Health Department has new contact tracing leader. Hawaii’s top health officials have turned their much maligned “contact tracing” program over to a new hire, following record numbers of COVID-19 cases and a call for the removal of the state’s health director and epidemiologist. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s Contact Tracing Effort Falls Short Of National Standards. The state Department of Health is trying to hire new staff to address a shortage as the virus spreads. Civil Beat.
Triple-digit cases persist with death toll hitting 38. Hawaii recorded 202 cases of novel coronavirus and two more deaths Wednesday as various clusters of infection continued to pop up around Oahu and some clusters grew. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 Data Shows Hawaii Is In A ‘Very Dire Situation’. Despite a troubling rise in the number of cases, the public does not seem to have an appropriate sense of urgency, an epidemic tracking expert says. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 12: 202 New Cases And 2 Deaths. Health officials have reported four deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 38. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For August 12th: 202 New Cases, 4 Deaths. The state has identified several distinct restaurant clusters. Big Island Video News.
202 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 197, Kaua‘i 2, Hawai‘i Island 2, Maui 1). The state has reported another triple digit increase in new COVID-19 cases with 202 new cases today including 197 on Oʻahu, two each on Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island, and one on Maui. There were also four deaths on the island of Oʻahu. Maui Now.
Longtime lobbyist of Hawaii's 'right to die' legislation passes away. When the state passed the "Our Care, Our Choice" act last January allowing patients to end their life with lethal medication he decided to take his life and his death into his own hands. KITV4.
John Radcliffe / 1942-2020: Fought for dignity for the dying. John Radcliffe, an educator, lobbyist, former executive director of the Hawaii State Teachers Association and unrelenting advocate for death with dignity, died Tuesday night in his Makiki home surrounded by family and close friends after ending his life with prescribed medication. Star-Advertiser.
Veteran Hawaii Lobbyist John Radcliffe Dead At 78. He helped lead the fight to legalize medical aid in dying. Civil Beat.
State pension fund pops in final quarter to end year in the black. It was a get-well quarter for the state’s largest public pension fund as it overcame the effects of COVID-19 to post a 6.2% investment return and edge into positive territory for fiscal year 2020. Star-Advertiser.
HMSHost may layoff up to 500 furloughed Hawaii airport food service staff. In a notice to the State Labor Department, HMSHost, which runs most of the food stands at Hawaii’s airports in Honolulu, Kahului, and Lihue, says it began furloughing employees back in March. KHON2.
Over 220 Securitas employees get back pay for Fair Labor Standards violations. Securitas is paying more than 220 employees $176,000 in back wages. The U.S. Department of Labor found the private security company wasn’t paying staff that went back on the job during meal breaks. Hawaii News Now.
Vote-By-Mail Helped Perk Up Hawaii Turnout But So Did Some Competitive Races. Voting was up throughout the state, in some areas more than others. Civil Beat.
People In Hawaii Are Struggling. The Nonprofits That Help Them Are Too. The pandemic will force some nonprofits to close. Others will have to change and adapt to survive. Civil Beat.
DOH cites four companies for air permit violations. The Hawai‘i Department of Health Clean Air Branch issued fines to four companies last week for violating air permit regulations, including one on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
4 monk seals released on Midway Atoll refuge. Four healthy Hawaiian monk seals were successfully released on the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge after staff at Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s monk seal hospital on Hawaii island, cared for the endangered mammals for more than 10 months. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Mayor Caldwell says no coronavirus cases tied to employee retirement party at Honolulu Hale. Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who last week issued an executive order instructing Oahu residents to stay away from those not in their immediate family, on Wednesday sent a memo to about 10,000 city employees urging them to not gather for lunch or other social occasions. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor: ‘Give Us Evidence’ Potluck Caused Virus Cluster At Honolulu Hale. The headquarters of Honolulu’s city government has seen its total cases rise to at least 13. Civil Beat.
Caldwell denies retirement potluck was source of COVID-19 infections at Honolulu Hale. Two days after a cluster of COVID cases led to the closure of Honolulu Hale, the Department of Health reports the virus may have spread at an employee potluck at the city building ― and that 11 cases are “potentially linked” to the luncheon. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Caldwell says no known COVID-19 cases linked to an employee retirement party. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said they investigated details surrounding a retirement party in late July on municipal grounds after Hawaii state officials said an employee gathering or potluck had the potential to transmit the illness to 11 city and county workers. KHON2.
Campbell High School teacher arrested for violating Hawaii quarantine. A Hawaii high school teacher was arrested for violating the 14-day traveler quarantine the state mandated to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Schofield Barracks School Age Center employee tests positive. The employee is not a direct caregiver. KITV4.
16 cases at OCCC after 7 more inmates test positive for COVID-19. The Department of Public Safety announced today that seven inmates at the Oahu Community Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of inmates at the facility with the virus up to 16. Star-Advertiser.
OCCC corrections officers plead for change as COVID-19 outbreak grows. "When I broke the news to my family, it was hard," described an adult corrections officer at the O'ahu Community Correctional Center who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. KITV4.
Mainland college students seek rentals on Oahu. One realty company is apprehensive. There's high demand from mainland college students who want to rent homes together in Hawaii to ride out the pandemic, but one realty company says it's rejecting the new business. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu North Shore businesses closing as tourist torrent slows to a trickle. It’s not just Waikiki that’s been hit hard by the drop in visitor numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Mayoral race analysis shows Blangiardi won 26 of 34 districts in primary election. A Hawaii News Now analysis also shows that Blangiardi won in all but eight House Districts and held double-digit percentage point leads in places like Hawaii Kai and Kailua. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kamehameha Schools Hawaii student tests positive for COVID-19. The student is in isolation, and contact tracing is underway to identify and follow up with all close contacts. Tribune-Herald.
Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i to Transition to Distance Learning Thursday. Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i will transition to distance learning for at least the rest of August after a case of COVID-19 was identified in a high school student on its Big Island campus Wednesday. Big Island Now.
=====
Maunakea protest camp spurs ethics complaint: Ethics Board debates jurisdiction, postpones action until September. The Board of Ethics considered a citizen petition Wednesday asking why Hawaii County isn’t enforcing laws on Maunakea ranging from last year’s blockade of the mountain’s access road to the construction of unpermitted structures near the protest site. West Hawaii Today.
Location Chosen For Student Telescope On Mauna Kea, As Hōkū Keʻa Removal Planned. The precise location preferred by scientists for the new UH-Hilo student telescope was revealed this week, as the process to decommission the Hōkū Keʻa observatory on the summit of Maunakea continues. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui County may see bump in COVID-19 case numbers soon. There was one new COVID-19 case reported on Maui, but officials say there may be a bump in COVID-19 cases reported on the island within the next few days. KHON2.
Maui County says they’re flooded with traveler quarantine exemption requests. It is day two of the inter-island travel quarantine requirement and Maui county has already received thousands of exemption requests. Hawaii News Now.
Kamehameha Maui Campus Announces Full Distance Learning Through Aug. 31. The Kamehameha Maui campus transitions to a full distance learning program today, through at least the end of the month. Maui Now.
Illegal encampments blocking sewage pumping station. Maui County has issued notices to vacate to people with illegal encampments and vehicles blocking access to the Wailuku sewage pump station off Kahului Beach Road. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i looking to limit outdoor gatherings. Mayor Derek Kawakami requested an additional amendment to an emergency rule that would bring the maximum number of people at a social outdoor gathering from 100 down to 25. Garden Island.
FTA funds to replace six in Kaua‘i Bus fleet. The County of Kaua‘i received $1.4 million in funds, as part of a Federal Transit Administration package of $9,596,669 to purchase new buses on Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island. Garden Island.
