Hawaii contact tracing in the spotlight, state employees' teleworking plan questioned, Maui 'Temptation Island' filming controversial, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Dr. Emily Roberson shows off new contact tracing center Aug. 19, Facebook Live
Hawaii Is Ramping Up Its Virus Tracing Program. The Health Director Says It’s Too Late. Official says COVID-19 is now so out of control that contact tracing will no longer do much good to contain the current spike. Civil Beat.
Governor outlines efforts to bolster contact tracing, defends state’s response to surge. In response to a surge in coronavirus cases, as well as cramped conditions at the Department of Health, the state is working to expand its contact tracing efforts. Hawaii News Now.
U.S. House Subcommittee Chair Questions Governor Ige On Contact Tracing. The chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Health sent governor Ige a letter seeking answers on or before August 28, 2020. Big Island Video News.
California Congresswoman Wants Answers On Hawaii’s Virus Response Effort. The chairwoman of a congressional subcommittee on health wants to know details about how the state spent $50 million in CARES Act money aimed at testing and tracing. Civil Beat.
=====
Senate COVID-19 members irritated by lack of oversight. Members of the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 got into testy exchanges with state officials on Wednesday over a wide range of issues, including who’s responsible for monitoring safe hygiene practices in state workplaces, confusion over the state’s color-coded COVID-19 threat levels and a perceived disconnect that stockpiles of personal protective equipment are not getting into the hands of teachers. Star-Advertiser.
Senators: Some state workers aren’t following COVID guidelines. The state senate’s COVID-19 committee says the state government isn’t doing enough to make sure that its workers are following mask and social distancing guidelines while on the job. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii state workers running into issues with teleworking. Hawaii state workers are being told to work from home if they can, but they are running into issues. KHON2.
Lawmakers seek uniformity in telework policy. State Senators alleged Wednesday receiving calls from disgruntled state employees who reported not being allowed to work remotely. KITV4.
National Guard preparing to assist Hawaii hospitals, testing, potential vaccine distribution. In the short-term, there are just 144 intensive care unit beds available, but the state has reserves ready. In the long-term, there are plans to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine should one be approved. KHON2.
=====
Hawaii Principals Are Left To Trust Their ‘Gut’ On How To Reopen Schools. The responsibility has fallen to local administrators as the Department of Education continues to wait on COVID-19 guidance from the Department of Health. Civil Beat.
Unemployment phone bank dismantled, giving those seeking help with claims few options. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is hiring. About 80 people are needed to help with unemployment claims. Hawaii News Now.
Corrections oversight panel struggling without staffing. The Hawaii Supreme Court in June tasked the Hawaii Correctional Systems Oversight Commission with helping state officials deal with overcrowding and other issues that plague the Oahu Community Correctional Center and the state’s other jails and prisons. Star-Advertiser.
US defense chief Esper to visit Palau, Guam and Hawaii. It will be only Esper’s second international trip since the coronavirus pandemic hit early this year, forcing him to scale back his 2020 travel plans. KITV4.
=====
2 people with coronavirus on Oahu die as Hawaii reports 261 new cases. Hawaii health officials reported two additional coronavirus-related fatalities on Oahu and 261 new cases in the islands today, raising the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 5,609 infection. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For August 19th: 261 New Cases, 2 New Deaths. The number of new cases went up today, compared to the 134 reported the day before. The death count has also increased. Big Island Video News.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 19: 261 New COVID-19 Cases And 2 Deaths. The latest deaths were a man and woman in Honolulu, both who were older than 60, Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson confirmed Wednesday at a press conference. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Lt. Gov. Green, others say new rules for Oahu gatherings aren’t enough to rein in COVID-19 surge. With a COVID-19 outbreak raging at Hawaii’s largest jail and several of Oahu’s intensive care units nearing capacity, experts are expressing doubt that new restrictions on gatherings that go into effect at midnight will be enough to knock down coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Written order for Honolulu doesn’t exactly match rules outlined by Mayor Caldwell. There are some new discrepancies coming to light in the latest order from the Mayor’s office. Hawaii News Now.
Almost all social gatherings now banned on Oahu. New restrictions will go into effect on Oahu at midnight and there are some significant differences to the rules from what the Mayor laid out on Tuesday, Aug. 18. KHON2.
City says controversial beach picture is legal. A photo of the Hawaii Democratic Party's set-up for the video roll call in Waikiki is the cause of controversy online. It appears it was shot on a beach and Oahu beaches are currently closed because of Mayor Caldwell's COVID-19 emergency orders. KITV4.
=====
Lawyers agree on sentencing date in corruption case for Katherine and Louis Kealoha. Sentencing in the state’s biggest corruption investigation could now happen in November after it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press.
Kealoha Sentencing Could Be Nov. 3. Attorneys have agreed to sentencing dates for the former police chief and others in the corruption case. Civil Beat.
=====
Electric bills on Oahu set to go up $4.52 a month in October. Hawaiian Electric residential customers on Oahu will pay an extra $4.52 a month on a typical bill starting as early as October after the state Public Utilities Commission’s recent interim order approving an amended fuel supply contract the utility negotiated with Par Hawaii Refining. Star-Advertiser.
Multiple Target store employees on Oahu tested positive for COVID-19. Target officials confirmed two affected locations: Kapolei and Ala Moana. KHON2.
An agribusiness venture on Oahu’s North Shore falls through. The Kalona Brand Company says it’s shutting down operations on Oahu’s North Shore because of a lack of investors. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Denies Threatening Candidate With Quarantine Arrest. The Hawaii attorney general's office denies threatening a Republican state House of Representatives candidate with arrest for violating a traveler quarantine mandated to protect the islands from the spread of the coronavirus. Associated Press.
Honolulu Prosecutor Candidate Has Been On Both Sides Of Alleged Crime Boss. Megan Kau worked to help recover Michael Miske’s boat, the Painkiller, that federal authorities said was used to dispose of the body of Jonathan Fraser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Council urges hiring freeze: Resolution asks Kim to give next administration a chance to evaluate new hires. With the current mayor and a former mayor providing different perspectives, the County Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging Mayor Harry Kim’s administration to immediately institute a hiring freeze for the remainder of his term. West Hawaii Today.
Five new Hilo cases attributed to community spread. The majority of the seven new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday on Hawaii Island are in Hilo, according to state Health Director Bruce Anderson. Tribune-Herald.
Prosecutors, OPD Review List of HCCC Inmates Eligible for Release. The Hawai‘i Supreme Court has granted the expedited release of certain inmates due to a COVID-19 outbreak at O‘ahu Community Correctional Center. Big Island Now.
Blanket screening: Thermal temperature screening expands to all arrival gates statewide. Work to install thermal temperature screening equipment at all arrival gates at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole is expected to wrap up today. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Mayor Confirms Temptation Island Filming on Maui During Pandemic. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed the planned arrival of cast and crew this weekend for the filming of Temptation Island over the next two months at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Maui Now.
A major television production is slated for Maui, raising concerns. A reality television show is slated to start filming on Maui soon. It will be the first major film production in Hawaii since the pandemic started — and it’s already causing concerns in the community. Hawaii News Now.
=====
14 Arrested for Quarantine Violations on Maui Between June 20 and Aug. 19. Six of the individuals were residents of Maui and the rest were from various states across the mainland including California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Illinois. Maui Now.
Maui Memorial now dealing with 45 total COVID cases between patients, staff. As of noon Wednesday, hospital officials said there was a cumulative total of 24 positive patient cases and 21 positive health care workers. Hawaii News Now.
Prosecutors await ruling on inmates and virus. The Maui County Prosecuting Attorney’s office opposes a mass release of inmates from Maui Community Correctional Center, saying issues related to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at state jails and prisons are centered at Oahu facilities, not Maui. Maui News.
=====
Two WWII Era Munitions Off Molokini to Remain in Place, No Detonation Planned. There are no plans to ‘detonate-in-place,” two WWII era munitions in waters off Molokini Crater in Maui County. The decision, announced today, is based on an assessment from the Department of Defense Explosives Safety Board conducted at the State’s request. Maui Now.
State Will Not Detonate UXO Off Molokini Crater. The state of Hawai‘i will maintain a hands-off approach when it comes to unexploded ordnance off the Molokini Crater in Maui County. Big Island Now.
Kauai
Last-minute amendment to anti-styrofoam bill. A bill that would effectively ban the use and sale of polystyrene foam food service containers faced another amendment yesterday, making the proposed law less strict, and bringing some of the language back to what was initially introduced. Garden Island.
Businesses opt for compostable alternatives. From Hanalei to Lihu‘e, restaurant owners are making the switch from styrofoam to paper carryout containers before it becomes law. Garden Island.
County offers small business a boost. The County of Kaua‘i has announced that its Small Business Boost Grant Program will be open for applications starting on Monday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m. The program is funded by the county’s share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Garden Island.
