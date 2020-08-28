Hawaii battles COVID-19 surge, government fights data release, entire H-3 freeway to become testing site, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii coronavirus cases on Aug 27, 2020, state Department of Health
Number of COVID-19 cases likely to spike again after testing surge, officials warn. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell likened Hawaii’s battle against coronavirus to ’war’ on Thursday, hours after the state Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths statewide ― the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Lt. Gov. Green expects to see 'big surge' at Hawaii hospitals in next two weeks. Green compared the streak to hot spots like New York and Texas and predicted that some hospitals will see a "big surge" in the next two to three weeks. KITV4.
State Asks Lawyers, Law Students To Help With Unemployment Claims Backlog — Pro Bono. Hawaii labor officials have been struggling to resolve thousands of unemployment claims with disputes over job separation. Civil Beat.
Distance learning extended for Hawaii public schools, encouraged for private schools. Teachers and families have more clarity today after public schools extended distance learning through Oct. 2 and private schools got more specific guidance on operating during the shutdown. Star-Advertiser.
DOE extends distance learning through 1st quarter. The state Department of Education said Thursday that public schools will be limited to distance learning through the first quarter of the school year, but the union representing the state’s teachers claims that is still not enough to keep educators and students safe. Tribune-Herald.
New Local Apps Will Help with Contact Tracing. Contact tracing helps fight the spread of COVID-19, but it is time consuming work that has overwhelmed the state Health Department. Two local apps designed to help contact tracers do their job faster and more effectively are in the works to combat this issue. Hawaii Business magazine.
HGEA leader blasting state response to coronavirus. The leader of the Hawaii Government Employees Association is blasting the state Department of Public Safety after a cluster of COVID-19 cases involving both employees and inmates at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Tourism Authority offers top post to John De Fries. Hawaii Tourism Authority today offered its top job to John De Fries, who upon acceptance would become the organization’s first Native Hawaiian chief. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii sees July visitor arrivals plummet 98% from a year ago. Only 22,562 visitors flew to Hawaii in July, which last year was Hawaii’s best tourism month. Star-Advertiser.
Women Were Already Struggling At Work. The Pandemic Is Making It Worse. Women are filing for unemployment and losing their businesses at higher rates than men. Civil Beat.
Defense Secretary Visits Hawaii For RIMPAC. Mark Esper’s visit to the state was part of a broader tour of the Pacific that includes Guam and Palau in a signal to China. Civil Beat.
Vintage warbirds move to Wheeler Army Airfield for the 75th end-of-WWII aerial parades. Some of the airpower stars of World War II landed at Wheeler Army Airfield on Thursday, coming in from the Waianae Range side to touch down at the historic airport in preparation for three aerial parades in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Star-Advertiser.
Historic war planes to fly over Oahu in honor of WWII 75th anniversary. Historic war planes will fly over Oahu this weekend to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. KHON2.
The Latest: 4 Deaths, 306 New Cases; DOE Extends Learn From Home; Hundreds Line Up For Tests. A day after saying COVID-19 infections appear to be stabilizing, the Hawaii Department of Health today reported one of the state's worse daily counts in the pandemic: 4 deaths and 306 new cases. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For August 27: 306 New Cases, Four New Deaths. Big Island Video News.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 27: 306 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii And 4 Deaths. Civil Beat.
4 new COVID-19 deaths in Honolulu as Hawaii sees 306 new cases on 1st day of Oahu lockdown. Department of Health officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 306 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic in February to 7,566 cases and 55 fatalities. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Government workers who worked from home before now deemed essential Oahu government workers who were able to work from home during the first lockdown aren’t allowed to this time around. KHON2.
DOH Won’t Give Honolulu The Data It Needs To Detect Coronavirus In Our Sewage. Researchers need access to coronavirus test results by zip code in order to corroborate what they are finding in the island’s wastewater system. Civil Beat.
Payments From Honolulu’s $25 Million Hardship Fund Are Mired In Red Tape. Less than 10% of the money has been handed out in the past three months due to onerous application requirements and concerns about fraud. Civil Beat.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces additonal $25 million for COVID-19 small business relief. Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today that the City and County of Honolulu will provide an additional $25 million for the city’s small business grant program started in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Star-Advertiser.
State to use entire H-3 Freeway as COVID-19 testing site next week. State and city authorities are planning a full closure of the H-3 Freeway next week to help facilitate surge COVID-19 testing efforts on Oahu, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
H-3 freeway eyed as site for COVID-19 surge testing next week. The H-3 freeway could be fully closed between Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange to accommodate a COVID-19 surge testing location on Oahu, the state Department of Transportation reported today. Star-Advertiser.
State will shut down H-3 for two days; freeway will serve as COVID testing site. The Department of Transportation will shut down the H-3 freeway on September 1 and on September 3. KHON2.
H-3 freeway to close for COVID-19 surge testing next week. City and state officials are planning a full closure of the H-3 Freeway next week to continue COVID-19 surge testing on Oahu. KITV4.
Candidates for Honolulu mayor land support of major unions ahead of election. Honolulu businessman Keith Amemiya and former television executive Rick Blangiardi each announced endorsements involving major Hawaii labor groups this week as the two prepare to face off in November’s general election. Hawaii News Now.
Details of rail P3 plan remain concealed. Details of negotiations between city officials and potential third-party entities that would help construct and operate the struggling $9.2 billion rail project remain shrouded in mystery, even to members of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, who sought to get some answers Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Judge intervenes in prison housing for alleged crime boss Mike Miske. A Honolulu businessman accused of leading a violent organized crime ring was segregated from other inmates at a detention center beyond the 14-days of quarantine to protect against the spread of COVID-19, until a U.S. judge intervened. Associated Press.
Bill would allow for more group living facilities. A bill allowing certain group living facilities to be exempted from needing to be 1,000 feet from each other was approved tentatively by the City Council Zoning, Planning and Housing Committee on Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii investor buys second Waikiki apartment property. The Hawaii investor who recently closed on the purchase of the fee-simple ground lease beneath the leasehold Laniakea Apartments in Waikiki also bought the High Tide Apartments, a small multifamily building next door, last month for $3 million. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Island
Hilo a virus hot spot. State officials confirmed that as of Wednesday there were 94 active coronavirus cases in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Hawaii Island could soon test capacity. Since the pandemic began in March, the Big Island has reported a total of 253 cases. This week, though, the island has reported consecutive days of double-digit new cases. Hawaii News Now.
14 COVID-19 Patients Being Treated at HMC. The Hilo Medical Center reports a slight uptick of one COVID-19 patient now hospitalized in its facility bringing the total to 14. Big Island Now.
Planning director sends employees home: Close contacts of two employees test positive for COVID-19. The county Planning Department office in Hilo was closed to the public and operating Thursday with just two officials at the oars after close contacts of two employees tested positive for coronavirus. West Hawaii Today.
Map Tracks All The Places County “Bug Busters” Have Cleaned. The County provided interactive map that tracks the Bug Busters spraying locations. The map marks “essential businesses”, water spigots, bus shelters, and disinfection areas. Big Island Video News.
As jury service questionnaires are appearing in Big Island mailboxes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert D.S. Kim offered assurance the Judiciary is doing everything possible to keep jurors safe. West Hawaii Today.
‘It’s the best we can do’: Courthouse manages influx of District Court cases amid pandemic. A line of people stretched from the entrance of Keahuolu Courthouse to the parking lot as 129 people waited to be checked in for Thursday morning’s Kona District Court calendar. West Hawaii Today.
Fixing Century-Old Breakwater Could Bring Marine Life Back To Hilo Bay. Hawaii County officials want the Army Corps of Engineers to do a new study that could pave the way for improved water quality. Civil Beat.
Maui
Contact tracing on Maui meeting need; more testing likely on horizon. Contact tracers in Maui County are “not overwhelmed” and increased testing may be on the horizon in the battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Maui County Health Department officials said Wednesday. Maui News.
Prosecutors oppose release of about half on inmate list. Supreme Court order calls for freeing of inmates due to COVID-19. The Maui County prosecutor’s office is opposing the release of 53 inmates or about half the number eligible for release under a state Supreme Court order issued this week to address jail overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui News.
Pretrial detainee scales fence, escapes from Maui Community Correctional Center. A pretrial detainee from Maui Community Correctional Center escaped from the facility this evening, the state Department of Public Safety reported. Star-Advertiser.
Pre-trial detainee held on theft, drug charges escapes from MCCC. A pre-trial detainee being held on a slew of theft and drug charges escaped from the Maui Community Correctional Center on Thursday night, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Hawaii News Now.
Police searching for prisoner who escaped Maui Community Correction Center Thursday night. Police are asking the public’s help regarding the whereabouts of an escaped male prisoner from Maui Community Correction Center on Aug. 27. KHON2.
Employee of Maui Police Department Tests Positive for COVID-19. An employee at the Maui Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a department press release. Maui Now.
Probation officer seeks telework due to COVID-19 risk. A senior probation officer, who was exposed to COVID-19 at work, is hoping the state Judiciary reexamines options for officers to work from home and to limit the number of workers in the Kahului office. Maui News.
Kauai
Keeping COVID spread at bay on Kaua‘i. While there have not been any new cases reported on Kaua‘i in about a week, yesterday, Mayor Derek Kawakami announced that the most recent case reported on the island had no known travel connection, and has been categorized community spread. Garden Island.
PUC says KIUC can’t cut off electricity for non-payment. In light of continued economic hardship for some members caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the state Public Utilities Commission has ordered the continued suspension of service disconnections for Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative members. Garden Island.
