Feds step in to assist, U.S. Surgeon General visits Hawaii as Oahu returns to COVID-19 stay-at-home lockdown, ambulances turned away from overburdened hospitals, Ige applies for $300 weekly unemployment bonus, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams at Aug. 25, 2020, press conference, from Honolulu city video
Federal program relaxes rules for free COVID-19 testing, available for 2 weeks. The U.S. Surgeon General said asymptomatic people can get tested over the next two weeks without a doctor's note, symptoms or underlying health conditions. The federal "surge testing program" is a partnership with the state and City and County of Honolulu. KITV4.
Free COVID-19 testing being offered on Oahu. The surge tests will be provided to participants beginning today through the U.S. government’s Coronavirus Task Force. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Governor issues another sweeping ‘stay-at-home’ order on Oahu for 2 weeks. The governor has approved another sweeping “stay-at-home” order for Oahu starting Thursday in a dramatic bid to rein in a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Ige approves stay-at-home, work-from-home order. Governor David Ige has approved a stay-at-home, work-from-home order for the island of Oahu. KHON2.
Oahu Goes Back To Stay-At-Home Order While Virus Testing Ramps Up. The federal government is providing up to 5,000 free COVID-19 tests per day for the next two weeks. Civil Beat.
O'ahu issued stay-at-home order for at least two weeks. Exactly five months after issuing a stay-at-home order for the state, Tuesday, a stay-at-home order was issued for O'ahu. KITV4.
Oahu heading back under lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to mount in Hawaii. After more than four weeks of consistent triple-digit daily coronavirus counts, the hammer finally came down on Oahu as Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a stay-at-home order starting 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Retailers, gyms, salons will all have to close under city’s new ‘stay-at-home’ order. Retailers, gyms, salons and other “non-essential” businesses on Oahu will be forced to close their doors Thursday for two weeks under a new “stay-at-home” order. The broad mandate is meant to quickly bring down the number of new COVID-19 infections on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
=====
As hospitalizations soar, ‘unprecedented’ number of ERs are turning ambulances away. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hawaii has nearly quadrupled since Aug. 1, leaving some Oahu hospitals so overwhelmed they’re turning ambulances away. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Hawaii to apply for $300 federal unemployment weekly benefit program. Hawaii will apply for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, a $300 weekly benefit for unemployed workers that will replace the $600-per-week federal assistance that ended in July. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Ige Applies for New Unemployment Bonus Program, Seeks to Offer $300 Per Week to Eligible Applicants. Hawaiʻi will apply to participate in a new unemployment insurance plus up program called the Lost Wages Assistance or the LWA Program. Maui Now.
As state seeks additional $300 for unemployed, thousands of claims still left unprocessed. Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that the state will apply for federal aid that provides an extra $300 a week for the unemployed. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi to Apply for New Unemployment Bonus Program. Hawaiʻi will apply to participate in new unemployment insurance plus up program called the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Program, state officials announced Tuesday afternoon. Big Island Now.
=====
Unions Call For Removal Of Hawaii Prison Chief Espinda. United Public Workers, HGEA say the state is not doing enough to get COVID-19 under control at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Civil Beat.
Union calls for removal of Department of Public Safety director over COVID-19 surge at OCCC. The United Public Workers union has called for the immediate removal for Department of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda, citing “months of inaction by the State” to stop the spread of COVID-19 at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Star-Advertiser.
Pressure mounts for a change of leadership at the Department of Public Safety. In a hopeful sign Tuesday, the Department of Public Safety said there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported among inmates at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Hawaii News Now.
Unions demand replacement of director of public safety as five correctional center workers test positive for coronavirus. The Department of Public Safety confirms five new cases of the coronavirus for community correctional center workers. KHON2.
Critics call for changes and firing at Public Safety Dept. The union representing prison guards and workers at OCCC calls for Hawaii's Public Safety Director to be fired. KITV4.
=====
Hawaii reports 215 new coronavirus cases, pushing statewide total just shy of 7,000. The state saw 215 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 6,984. Hawaii News Now.
Coronavirus: 215 new cases brings state total to 6,984. The Department of Health reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 25 for the state: 201 cases are from Honolulu County, 11 cases are from Hawaii County and 3 cases are from Maui County. KHON2.
215 new coronavirus cases as Hawaii’s total tally climbs to 6,984. Hawaii health officials today reported 215 new coronavirus cases in Hawaii, with 52% attributed to community spread, as the statewide total since the start of the pandemic climbed to 6,984. Star-Advertiser.
How An EPA Decision On Trash Could Lead To Cleaner Beaches Across Hawaii. The EPA’s ruling on two beaches overwhelmed by marine debris could eventually force the state to take action elsewhere. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City funds an additional 130 hotel rooms for those seeking COVID-19 quarantine. An additional 130 hotel rooms on Oahu will soon be available to those who need to quarantine away from their families. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki hotels agree to house those under quarantine. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the state Department of Health announced Tuesday that they have retained an entire Waikiki hotel as a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation center — more than doubling the rooms in the district that are available for this purpose. Star-Advertiser.
Hundreds of virus contact tracers to be hired on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Tuesday the city plans to hire between 250 and 500 coronavirus contact tracers to work in coordination with the state on a “more aggressive” approach to tracking the path of the virus. Star-Advertiser.
=====
TheBus to implement ‘No Mask, No Ride’ policy starting Sept. 1. Transportation officials say a rider’s nose and mouth must be covered for the entire time while on city buses, and they are no longer granting medical exemptions. Hawaii News Now.
TheBus, Handi-Van to require masks starting Sept. 1. Starting Sept. 1, all riders of TheBus and The Handi-Van will be required to wear a mask or face covering while riding, the City and County of Honolulu announced today. Star-Advertiser.
=====
HSTA has a gripe over order that deepens divide between public, private schools. The order requires private schools to close their campuses to in-person learning, and students must switch to online distance learning. But at the governor’s request, public schools along with the University of Hawaii will remain open for the limited number of students doing in-person learning. Hawaii News Now.
Three arrested for violating quarantine: Maryland visitor, Aiea resident and Honolulu resident. Three people have been arrested for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine. KHON2.
Concerned resident alleges BOE ignored public input on Kahuku turbines built near schools. Another battle tied to the controversial Na Pua Makani turbines in Kahuku- one resident has filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education. KITV4.
In effort to stay afloat, Honolulu Cookie Company to lay off over 70 workers. Some 71 employees with the Honolulu Cookie Company are being laid off as a result of financial hardship for the business. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kim: Stay-at-home order not needed; Caldwell announces more restrictions on Oahu. Mayor Harry Kim said the increase in coronavirus cases on Hawaii Island over the past few weeks doesn’t justify what he called a “shutdown” like the one mandated by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell for Oahu. Tribune-Herald.
COVID-19 work stoppage cost $3.4M: Most employees back at work after several months of paid leave. Hawaii County’s first tumultuous months of the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in an estimated 141,850 lost hours of work from county employees, at a cost of $3.4 million in salaries. West Hawaii Today.
Virus strikes vets home; two Hilo medical clinics also have COVID-19 cases. Three employees and seven residents at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
HCCC to Release Pretrial Misdemeanor Prisoners. Pretrial detainees at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Facility charged with petty misdemeanor or misdemeanor offenses will be released by Wednesday in an effort to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak. Big Island Now.
Quarantines, online classes kick off UH-Hilo school year. The University of Hawaii at Hilo has so far helped 163 students comply with state quarantine requirements by providing space on campus or at the Grand Naniloa Resort. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Schools still face hurdles going online. Internet connections an issue; some lack computers. Maui County public schools rolled into its second week of school Monday with students waiting for laptops and hot spot internet connectivity devices and some schools, especially in rural areas, facing connectivity issues. Maui News.
20 at Roselani Place test positive. Hospital outbreak grows to 31 patients, 35 staff. Eight residents and 12 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at a senior independent and assisted living community that’s largely escaped the pandemic until now. Maui News.
20 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Roselani Place, Assisted Living Community on Maui. Roselani Place, an assisted living community on Maui has identified 20 COVID-19 positive cases as of Monday. Maui Now.
Kauai
How the county chose CARES Act grant recipients. Using specialized Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, the county recently awarded 44 proposals for projects ranging from direct assistance to jobs to getting food out to the community. Garden Island.
There is still time to fill out the 2020 Census. Donald Bendz, a spokesperson of the U.S. Census Bureau, said more households on Kaua‘i have responded to the 2020 Census than in 2010. Garden Island.
Preventing COVID at KCCC. Kaua‘i County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar said the county is taking a conscientious approach to the spread of COVID-19 in local correctional facilities. Garden Island.
