County mayors seek return of inter-island quarantine as Oahu COVID-19 cases spike, Green warns ICU could be overrun, airports install thermal screening, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Thermal screening at Honolulu airport PC:Screen grab from HDOT video
New thermal cameras now helping scan passengers in Hawaii’s airports. New thermal screening cameras have been installed at Hawaii airports that welcome trans-Pacific travelers to detect anyone who may have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. Hawaii News Now.
Thermal Screening Now In Use At Hawaii Airports. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division announced on Wednesday that thermal temperature screening equipment is now in use to help detect passengers with a temperature of 100.4 degrees and above. Big Island Video News.
Pressure builds to impose COVID-19 restrictions. The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to another triple-digit record on Oahu Wednesday, placing further pressure on Gov. David Ige and other top officials to impose tighter restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease. Star-Advertiser.
Neighbor Island Mayors Want Ige To Reinstate Interisland Quarantine. The mayors also asked the governor to keep schools closed until September. Civil Beat.
Mayors call for further restrictions on neighbor island travel. County mayors in Hawaii are taking action to slow down the spread of the virus within their communities, at least two mayors have requested for the governor to reimpose the two-week quarantine for all arrivals. KHON2.
Inter-island quarantine requested. Mayor Derek Kawakami, along with Mayors Harry Kim and Mike Victorino, are requesting Governor David Ige reinstate the 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel after the state reported 900 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. Garden Island.
Neighbor Island mayors to governor: Reinstate inter-island quarantine, keep schools closed. Hawaii’s three Neighbor Island mayors are urging the governor to reinstate a mandatory quarantine for inter-island travel and keep public schools closed. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Mayor Renews Push for Interisland Quarantine. Citing concern over ongoing triple digit daily COVID-19 counts on the island of Oʻahu, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is renewing his request to reinstate the interisland travel quarantine. This comes after an initial request made nearly two weeks ago on Friday July 24, amid record increases in cases statewide. Maui Now.
In ‘sobering’ warning, Lt. Gov. Green says Hawaii ICUs could be full by the end of the month. Hospitals in the islands could soon be on the verge of running out of intensive care space as COVID-19 infections surge on Oahu, public health officials warn. Hawaii News Now.
Green warns of COVID-19 hospital surge. An additional 173 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday, pushing the state’s total case count to 2,389 as Lt. Gov. Josh Green warned of an impending hospital surge. West Hawaii Today.
Expect COVID-19 hospitalization spike in 1-2 weeks, says health experts. Officials say they are concerned that the consistently high COVID-19 numbers on Oahu may lead to more hospitalizations, and that this could overburden the hospital system. KHON2.
Hawaii leaders are pleading with residents to help prevent COVID-19 spread. With yet another triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases, calls to bring back the stay-at-home order are growing. KHON2.
Health expert says a potential second lockdown is not Hawaii's only option to turning things around. Hawaii is again bracing for a possible shutdown. KITV4.
Crucial Public Information Missing To Create A Local COVID-19 Model. As Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases surge, there is still no direction from Gov. David Ige on what should trigger the restrictions to help stop the virus, and when things can ease again. Hawaii Public Radio.
State To Publish New COVID-19 Prevention And Testing Data. New metrics will include face mask compliance and turnaround times for lab tests. Civil Beat.
Hawaii lawmaker, union looking into California law regarding COVID-19 reporting. Hawaii House of Representatives Labor Chair Aaron Johanson thinks that Hawaii’s ability to contact trace could be dwindling, prompting him to consider legislation like California. KHON2.
Widespread, Frequent COVID-19 Testing ‘Can Wipe This Off The Planet’. Amid surging cases and widespread dissatisfaction with Gov. David Ige’s plans for schools and tourism, doctors and economists want ramped-up testing. Civil Beat.
Thousands of emergency order citations, many given to homeless, are being dismissed. Prosecutors in Honolulu and Maui county have begun dismissing thousands of citations issued by police for violations of emergency stay-at-home orders. Hawaii News Now.
Petition urging Governor Ige to demand RIMPAC cancellation receives more than 12,000 signatures. Though it will be scaled-back, the world's largest maritime warfare exercise is scheduled to take place in Hawaii's waters this month. KITV4.
Economist Paul Brewbaker of TZ Economics joined Spotlight Hawaii today to talk about the state’s economic outlook in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Brewbaker argued that containing the virus and bringing the case count back down is the only way to ultimately revive the economy, even if that means a temporary shutdown of activity and more economic pain in the short run. Star-Advertiser.
Surge in virus cases highlights disparities for Pacific Islanders. Pacific Islanders make up just 4% of Hawaii’s population but represent 27% of the islands’ latest COVID-19 cases, far more than any ethnic group. Star-Advertiser.
Jury trials postponed to Oct. 2 after ‘concerning spike’ in Hawaii COVID-19 cases. All jury trials have been postponed until after Oct. 2 after a “concerning spike” in COVID-19 cases, Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald ordered today. Star-Advertiser.
Supreme Court Hears Challenge To Lawmakers’ Gut-And-Replace Tactics. Advocates for greater transparency say the process leaves the public in the dark. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Supreme Court hears arguments about lawmakers’ use of controversial gut-and-replace tactic. The state Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about the Legislature’s practice of stripping a bill of its original content and substituting entirely different content, a process known as gut-and-replace. Tribune-Herald.
Court eyes ‘gut-and-replace’ gambit. The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving what is known as a “gut-and-replace bill” that passed the state Legislature in 2018 and was enacted as Act 84. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii top court hears arguments over ‘gut and replace’ laws. Attorneys argued before the Hawaii Supreme Court on Wednesday over how much lawmakers should allow the public to weigh in on legislation as laws are being drafted and voted on. Associated Press.
Case, Kahele Raised $1.4 Million Despite A Lack Of Competition. They received hundreds of thousands of dollars from special interest groups and those with strong ties to the business community. Civil Beat.
Iwamoto Challenges Speaker Saiki For Hawaii House Seat. It’s the first time in eight years that the race has been contested in the Democratic primary. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Democrats Select Lobbyist as New Party Chair. Tyler Dos Santos-Tam succeeds Kate Stanley for a new two-year term. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Homeless Voters Face Hurdles With All-Mail System. In Hawaii and other states, homeless people and the service providers who help them face hurdles when it comes to voting. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Community Foundation disburses $721K to local nonprofits. Hawaii Community Foundation is distributing $721,000 in aid to 39 nonprofits across the Islands, using funds from the the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, that will support food security efforts in Native Hawaiian communities statewide. Pacific Business News.
Matson finds profit in China amid Hawaii’s economic downturn. The Honolulu-based company said it earned $32.8 million in the period, up from $18.4 million in the same three months last year, while revenue slipped to $524 million from $558 million. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii counts 173 new coronavirus cases, all on Oahu. The state Department of Health reported 173 new coronavirus cases today, all on Oahu, bringing the statewide total since the outbreak began to 2,763. Star-Advertiser.
The Latest: 173 New Cases. The state Department of Health reported 173 new COVID-19 cases today. All are on Oahu and reflects another triple-digit day of new infections. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Majority of Honolulu Council Seats Open, Election Could Set City's Future Direction. Five of the nine Honolulu City Council seats are up for grabs and the city’s next four years hinges on this election. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘A few’ employees at Manoa McDonalds have COVID-19, company confirms. Multiple employees at the Manoa McDonalds have tested positive for COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sheriff tests positive for COVID-19. A deputy sheriff for the Hawaii Department of Public Safety has tested positive for COVID-19, representing the first department employee confirmed to have the virus. Star-Advertiser.
Deputy Sheriff Tests Positive for COVID-19 on O‘ahu. A deputy sheriff with Hawai‘i Department of Safety has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday. Big Island Now.
52 WWII vets expected for end-of-war commemoration on Oahu as virus worries mount. With a Japanese helicopter destroyer, the battleship Missouri and USS Arizona Memorial behind them, officials announced Wednesday that 52 World War II veterans plan to attend events on Oahu marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the deadliest conflict in human history. Star-Advertiser.
Ship returns from Great Pacific Garbage Patch with 67 tons of plastic trash. In the fierce midday sun at Kewalo Basin Harbor Wednesday, elephantine mounds of algae-wrapped, tar-stained, red and yellow cordage, poison-green fishing nets and bleached consumer plastics in various stages of decay were being unloaded from the weatherbeaten hull of the tall-masted cargo ship KWAI, which had returned to Honolulu that morning with its hold bearing 67 tons of marine trash collected from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch during 35 days at sea. Star-Advertiser.
67 more tons of marine debris has been removed from the Pacific. Environmentalists chipping away at the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” returned to land Wednesday after 35 days at sea. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Council passes construction code: New framework makes one permit for building, electric, plumbing and energy codes. Factory-built housing will continue to be allowed in Hawaii County’s new construction code, but with extra restrictions following a unanimous vote Wednesday by the County Council after a protracted discussion. West Hawaii Today.
Council approves conservation tax incentive measure. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill to provide tax incentives for property owners to set aside land for conservation purposes. Tribune-Herald.
Five Hawaii Fire Department personnel sidelined after battalion chief tests positive for COVID-19. The battalion chief was headquartered at the Waikoloa Fire Station and asymptomatic at the time of testing. West Hawaii Today.
HFD Battalion Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19. A Hawai‘i Fire Department Battalion Chief assigned to the 2nd Battalion headquartered at the Waikoloa Fire Station has tested positive for COVID-19. Big Island Now.
Traveling Physician, Nurse Meant For KCH Test Positive For Coronavirus. Two traveling healthcare professionals meant for employment at Kona Community Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. Big Island Now.
Maui
South Maui affordable housing project heading to full council. Kilohana Makai plans 28 single-family homes near Keawakapu Beach in Kihei. Maui News.
Maui Police Officer Death Investigation Underway. An investigation is underway into the death of a 44-year-old male officer with the Maui Police Department. Maui Now.
Maui-built bio lab prepares for second launch in 2021. Mobile SpaceLab was launched in February and returned in April. A mobile space lab designed and largely fabricated in Central Maui successfully returned from orbit in April, and now the team of engineers and biologists are preparing for its second mission to continue conducting experiments on the International Space Station. Maui News.
Kauai
COVID quarantine violation in Wainiha. Kaua‘i police arrested 64-year-old Michael Rowan of Wainiha on Tuesday for violating Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine emergency rules pertaining to COVID-19. Garden Island.
Finding solutions for eroded path. The county is considering four possible courses of action to address erosion on the multi-use Ke Ala Hele Makalae path for a section at Lydgate Park. Garden Island.
Lanai
Oahu workers who went to Lanai positive for virus. Pulama Lana‘i employees who may have been exposed now in quarantine Maui News.
