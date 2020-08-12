Calls for ouster of state health director as coronavirus cases surge, governor may postpone trans-Pacific travel reopening, Hawaii added to New England's quarantine list, contact tracers in short supply, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Health Director Bruce Anderson, Aug. 6 Facebook Live
COVID-19 Data Shows Hawaii Is In A ‘Very Dire Situation’. Despite a troubling rise in the number of cases, the public does not seem to have an appropriate sense of urgency, an epidemic tracking expert says. Civil Beat.
Gov. Ige: surge in COVID cases likely means another delay in reopening tourism. The surge in daily COVID cases and hospitalizations makes it more likely that reopening tourism will not happen on September 1. KHON2.
State House Speaker wants more public information from DOH on COVID-19 cases. With the Hawaii Department of Health under fire for its contact tracing capacity, one of the state’s top lawmakers is asking for more information to help the public. KHON2.
=====
Hawaii sees 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 118 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally climbs to 3,756. Hawaii Department of Health officials late this afternoon reported the deaths of two elderly Oahu men, who will be counted as coronavirus-related fatalities in Wednesday’s COVID-19 tally. Star-Advertiser.
State reports 2 new COVID-19 fatalities, pushing death toll to 36. The deaths come on the heels of three fatalities reported Monday. Hawaii News Now.
State Reports Two New Coronavirus-Related Deaths Tuesday. The coronavirus-related death toll in the state now stands at 36 individuals. A total of 118 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday. Big Island Now.
118 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (112 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island). Twelve of the past 14 days have been in the triple-digits for new cases in the state. Maui Now.
=====
Hawaii’s surge in COVID-19 deaths related to shortfall in contact tracing, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says. Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are in the works to improve contact tracing and testing inadequacies at the Department of Health that might have contributed to about half of Hawaii’s recent surge in COVID-19 deaths. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s Contact Tracing Effort Falls Short Of National Standards. The state Department of Health is trying to hire new staff to address a shortage as the virus spreads. Civil Beat.
How Hawaii Botched Contact Tracing And What It Will Take To Fix It. The state Department of Health’s contact tracing has failed to keep up with the burgeoning numbers of COVID-19 cases and key state senators are calling the department’s bluff on officials' claims that they are managing with the workers they have and are hiring. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOH calls senators’ visit ‘showmanship,’ but lawmakers say they’re ready to help. Days after getting a firsthand look at how the Health Department has fallen behind in its contact tracing efforts, a legislative committee reached out to the agency to make clear it is willing to offer any resources available. Hawaii News Now.
=====
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says state health department leaders ‘need to go’. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard today posted a second twitter message calling for a change in leadership at the Hawaii state Department of Health, which has recently come under fire for its contact tracing capacity. Star-Advertiser.
Tulsi Gabbard Calls On Ige To Fire Top Health Officials For ‘Gross Negligence’. The Hawaii congresswoman says that state Health Director Bruce Anderson and Epidemiologist Sarah Park have put the community in danger by being slow to hire more COVID-19 contact tracers. Civil Beat.
Congressional member demands removal of state health department leadership. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also looking into what kind of federal oversight and accountability can be created to manage use of federal CARES Act money. KITV4.
=====
DOE releases plan for neighbor island public schools. With one week left until school starts, the Department of Education announced Tuesday, most neighbor island public schools will follow Oahu and start the school year with four weeks of distance learning. KHON2.
DOE Announces 13 Cases Of COVID-19 In Schools On Oahu, Kauai. Most neighbor island schools will now start with all distance learning as HSTA pressures the administration. Civil Beat.
Neighbor Island Schools Announce Distance Learning to Start School Year. Complex area superintendents on the neighbor islands today announced the distance learning models that schools will be implementing on Aug.17. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi, and Maui Go Full Distance Learning To Start Year. Complex area superintendents announced Tuesday that Neighbor Island schools will change course and adopt distance learning models to start 2020-21 school year. Big Island Video News.
DOE: Distance learning will be used during the first four weeks of the quarter. Big Island public schools, along with most other schools on the neighbor islands, will transition entirely to distance learning for the first four weeks of instruction, the state Department of Education announced Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
HSTA Raises Alarm Over COVID-19 Notifications In Schools, DOE Responds. The teachers union says the community is not being properly notified about confirmed cases of COVID-19 in some public schools, but the DOE says timely notification was made. Big Island Video News.
Seven COVID-19 cases reported so far at Hawaii public schools since teachers returned. Seven school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since teachers returned to work at public schools July 29, the Department of Education announced Tuesday after being criticized by the teachers union for failing to publicize cases. Star-Advertiser.
Instructors For Hire: How The Pandemic Is Fueling A New Side Business. The pandemic is allowing private instructors to offer small group lessons to parents who are wary of children returning to school campuses — and who can afford it. Civil Beat.
=====
Election Recounts Don’t Change Outcomes Of 3 Races. DeCoite, Quilingking remain the winners of their primaries, and the Kauai County Council lineup stays the same. Civil Beat.
Flock of warbirds arrives in Hawaii for 75th anniversary of end of WWII. It’s been World War II warbirds meet present-day Pearl Harbor with efforts ongoing to offload 14 vintage aircraft from the amphibious assault ship USS Essex for the 75th commemoration of end-of-war events Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Epidemic tracker: ‘1 in 50 Oahu residents may have COVID’. It has been 13 consecutive days of triple digit coronavirus cases in Hawaii. New data shows every infected person in the state is now spreading the virus to 1.6 people. It is the highest rate of contagion in the country. Hawaii News Now.
Nearly 500 workers tested for COVID-19 at Honolulu Hale. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said his COVID-19 test results were negative after mass testing took place for nearly 500 city and county employees at Honolulu Hale. KHON2.
Plans for a ‘college bubble’ at a Waikiki hotel are scrapped over community concerns. Although U Experience got national attention, the idea of inviting college students to Hawaii during a pandemic raised many concerns locally. Hawaii News Now.
Mass Testing Begins As More OCCC Inmates Positive For COVID-19. Data shows nine inmates and seven staff at the state’s largest jail have tested positive so far in the coronavirus outbreak. Civil Beat.
=====
Mufi Hannemann and Colleen Hanabusa may have run last campaigns. Neither former Mayor Mufi Hannemann nor former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa will rule out seeking future office, but both of their political careers could be over — especially with a record number of voters who overlooked them in last week’s mayoral primary election. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Federal judge orders Michael Miske held without bail. A federal judge has ordered to detain Oahu businessman Michael Miske Jr. without bail pending trial on multiple charges involving a years-long organized crime ring investigation. Star-Advertiser.
Accused Crime Boss Michael Miske Will Remain Behind Bars. A federal prosecutor described Miske as one of the most dangerous defendants he has ever prosecuted. Civil Beat.
Bond denied for alleged crime boss Mike Miske as defense team grows. Accused crime boss Michael Miske will remain behind bars without bond. Hawaii News Now.
Federal judge orders Miske be held without bail on Tuesday. A federal judge ordered local businessman Michael Miske held without bail on Tuesday siding with Prosecutors believing he's a danger to the community and a flight-risk. KITV4.
=====
Controversial Kahuku wind project being connected to electric grid. Hawaiian Electric crews have started utility work to connect the wind turbines from the controversial Na Pua Makani project in Kahuku to the electric grid. Star-Advertiser.
'Too big, too close': Kahuku residents picket to stop wind turbine project. Turbines at Na Pua Makani wind-farm in Kahuku were officially connected to Hawaiian Electric's grid on Tuesday. KITV4.
=====
City’s park closure is cutting off gardeners from their plants on public plots. While the city understands the benefits of community gardeners, there are no exceptions to the order, leaving residents with concerns. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu’s community gardens remain closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, but may get some maintenance help. Those with plots in community gardens won’t get a reprieve from Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s decision to close the sites along with other recreational facilities. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
CARES money hitting the streets: County awards $43 million of its $80 million coronavirus relief grant. With less than five months left to use it all or lose it, Hawaii County has been just chipping away at spending $80 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, but the pace is expected to quicken over the coming months as grants are distributed among community organizations and individuals. West Hawaii Today.
HSTA reports COVID-19 case at Hilo Intermediate. The Hawaii State Teachers Association said during a news conference Tuesday that cases of COVID-19 had been reported at five schools in Hawaii since Thursday, including Hilo Intermediate School. Tribune-Herald.
Mayor Kim Reflects On Primary Election Defeat. Mayor Kim reacts to the Saturday primary election result in which he finished third in the race for mayor, and how he will leave the office in December 2020. Big Island Video News.
Big Island Mayor Harry Kim Thought He Was In Tune With Voters. Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim was voted into retirement by Big Island voters in Saturday's 2020 primary election. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Threshold to Revisit Closures: If Maui Averages 5-7 New Cases a Day by Monday. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said he will consider the reinstitution of restrictions and closures in Maui County if the daily average number of cases increases to 5-7 by Monday. Maui Now.
Mayor mulling closure if cases spike. Anticipating a jump in new COVID-19 cases in Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino said Monday that he will be mulling another potential closure. Maui News.
Kihei bars close after possible exposure to COVID-19 patron. Voluntary move aids cleaning, gathering of further information. Maui News.
Recount of District 13 House Race Confirms Decoite’s Win Over Ritte. A recount of votes cast in the Primary Election race for the District 13 House seat, confirms incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite has defeated challenger and long-time Hawaiian Rights advocate Walter Ritte. Maui Now.
Kauai
2 new active cases linked to inter-island travel. Yesterday, Kaua‘i District Health officials announced two new positive cases of COVID-19, both related to inter-island travel. This brings the active case count to four, and the cumulative total to 51. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i public schools opt for distance learning model. Kaua‘i Complex Area will be implementing a 100% distance learning model for at least the first four weeks of school beginning next week. Garden Island.
Status of Coco Palms reviewed. While the Planning Commission received over 115 pieces of written and oral testimony overwhelmingly calling for the reconsideration of plans to redevelop the area of the Coco Palms Resort, there wasn’t much they could do. Garden Island.
