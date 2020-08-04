Bad behavior, spiraling COVID-19 cases, has Hawaii officials clamping down, rethinking lifting quarantine, may close parks and beaches again, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Kai on Sunday. PC:JW Facebook post
A surge in COVID-19 cases causes state officials to consider tighter restrictions. Ige also said he might delay the state’s plan to waive on Sept. 1 the 14-day quarantine for transpacific visitors who test negative for the coronavirus. State officials said Monday they’re aiming to step up enforcement of COVID-19 rules against social gathering — especially at the beaches — following what Gov. David Ige called a tough week of more than 500 cases, including a single-day record of 207 announced on Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Health Dept.: Hawaii residents acting ‘like there isn’t a pandemic we are dealing with’. With another record-setting number of new cases reported in Hawaii this week, coronavirus is now ‘entrenched in our community,’ state officials said Monday ― and Hawaii residents, they claim, are letting down their guard at the worst possible time. Hawaii News Now.
As state plans reopening, Health Director says COVID-19 ‘endemic’. Gov. David Ige indicated Monday the Sept. 1 date to allow trans-Pacific air travel without a 14-day quarantine for visitors who get a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding a Hawaii-bound plane isn’t written in stone. Tribune-Herald.
State Health Director Warns Coronavirus Is Widespread On Oahu. The governor says more needs to be done to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in Hawaii, but did not announce any new actions on Monday. Civil Beat.
Quarantine loopholes continue as more visitors, residents enter the state. Despite the state’s ongoing mandatory quarantine, there was a big jump in visitor numbers over the weekend. According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, 1,701 visitors arrived in the state between Aug. 1-2, 2020. KHON2.
Hawai‘i Health Director on COVID-19: “Weak Link is Prevention”. The governor pointed out it is a result of community spread and that people have been relaxing and letting their guard down. Maui Now.
Gatherings On Oahu Limited To 10 Or Fewer. People who gather in groups larger than 10 risk a $5,000 fine or up to a year in jail. Civil Beat.
DOH director meets with Honolulu officials, beach closures could be next. As tens of thousands of tourists would be doing in any other given year, Hawaii Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson set his sights on beaches Monday. KHON2.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing across Oahu. After multiple days of COVID-19 numbers in the hundreds, major hospitals in Oahu like Queen’s Health Systems, Hawaii Pacific Health and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii all say they have seen a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past few weeks. KHON2.
Officials threaten to close more state parks if people continue large gatherings. State officials are threatening more enforcement on Hawaii’s beaches and at state parks after seeing large gatherings on shorelines over the weekend. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i counted 207 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, shattering the statewide record for daily coronavirus figures, but it won’t change day-to-day life on the Big Island. Big Island Now.
=====
Members of State House of Representatives and state economist say public should know 'where' and 'how' people are contracting COVID-19. On Monday members of the State House of Representatives COVID-19 team stated publicly that they want the Department of Health to release more information about where and how people are getting sick with the coronavirus in Hawai'i. KITV4.
House COVID-19 Committee: We Need More Info From Health Department. House Speaker Scott Saiki says he is concerned that the state Department of Health is refusing to release the kind of information people need to make good decisions. Civil Beat.
=====
Governor Ige Questioned On Pandemic Restrictions. Representatives of various Hawaiʻi business associations on Monday had the chance to directly question Governor David Ige on some of the State's COVID-19 policies. Big Island Video News.
State needs additional contact tracers, critics say. As Hawaii’s COVID-19 counts surge — there were more than 500 new cases over the past week, including 207 on Monday alone — frustrations are mounting that the state doesn’t have enough contact tracers to prevent officials from reverting to lockdowns to contain the spread. Star-Advertiser.
=====
State has another record reporting day. The highest, single-day record of new positive COVID-19 cases is being reported by the Dept. of Health today, at 207. Garden Island.
VIRUS TRACKER — Aug. 3: 207 New Cases, More Than Half From Delayed Results. Nearly all the cases are on Oahu, where there have now been 2,083 cases identified since March. Civil Beat.
The Latest: 207 Cases; 9 First-Responders COVID-19 Positive; Lag In Tests Impacting Contact Tracing. Hawaii Public Radio.
=====
30,000 isle workers may have opted out of job market in July. With COVID-19 cases surging and Hawaii’s economy struggling, as many as 30,000 workers could have taken themselves out of the state’s labor market last month. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines possible layoffs revealed. Employees could be laid off as early as October. Employees from Daniel k. Inouye, Hilo, Kahului, Kailua-Kona and Lihu'e airport are expected to be affected along with employees from the corporate headquarters in Honolulu. KITV4.
Hawaii students create a youth-oriented voter guide. A hui of college and secondary school students known as Ho‘ohuli have created an online voter guide geared toward their generation and the mission embodied in their name, which means to turn, to change or to reform. Star-Advertiser.
Vintage warbirds populate Navy flattop for 75th anniversary end-of-WWII events in Hawaii. Fourteen vintage warbirds, including a polished aluminum 1944 B-25 bomber, are headed to Hawaii courtesy of U.S. Navy lift on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex for aerial flyovers commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Civil Beat/HNN Poll: Blangiardi Holds Double-Digit Lead In Honolulu Mayor’s Race. But Hanabusa and Amemiya are tied for second and will likely force a runoff in November. Civil Beat.
Civil Beat/HNN Poll: Steve Alm Still Ahead In Race For Honolulu Prosecutor. Building on a lead that was clear in May, former judge, prosecutor and U.S. attorney Steve Alm is well ahead of his five main competitors for Honolulu prosecutor. Civil Beat.
Andria Tupola, Calvin Say lead Council candidates in campaign spending. Two candidates for Honolulu City Council who have extensive political track records are the ones collecting and spending the most, according to financial reports filed with the state Campaign Spending Commission last week. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Sacred Hearts Academy confirms student tested positive for COVID-19. Sacred Hearts Academy revealed a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2. KHON2.
Some worry ‘there’s no contingency plan’ for COVID at Hawaii’s public housing. An employee at Mayor Wright Public Housing has tested positive for COVID-19 and some are concerned about how the Hawaii Public Housing Authority is handling the situation. Hawaii News Now.
Ward Village condo sales still rising despite COVID-19. Honolulu’s biggest condominium tower producer is selling more new homes despite the coronavirus pandemic that has sapped much of Hawaii’s economy. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
South Kohala Court Closes After Employee Tests COVID-19 Positive. The courthouse, located in the Waimea Civic Center complex, will be closed on Tuesday, after the first confirmed case of a Judiciary employee statewide. Big Island Video News.
South Kohala District Court Closed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19. A South Kohala District Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today. This is the only confirmed case of any Judiciary employee statewide. Big Island Now.
Responsible tourism: County lays out five-year plan for visitors, residents. Hawaii County last week released its five-year strategic tourism plan, a guiding document to help ensure responsible tourism that respects the Big Island’s communities and natural and cultural resources. Tribune-Herald.
Site of former homeless camp draws just one bid at auction. A lot in downtown Hilo that was the site of a troublesome homeless camp received only one extremely low bid at auction last month, but that sale will likely be blocked, a county official said. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor Interview: “We Need a Few Good Weeks to Get Us Back On Track”. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino continued to express frustrations over large gatherings and drum circle activity as the state continues to record new COVID-19 activity. His comments come on the heels of new rules that went into effect in Maui County on Friday that limit indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10 people, and prohibit the use of large structures that may attract gatherings, such as tents and pavilions at parks and beaches. Maui Now.
Lanai sees boost in census response. Greater participation is needed in East Maui, on Molokai. Maui News.
Kauai
Sustainability search. The agriculture and tourism industries were two of the hardest hit and are prominent local industries that have a significant economic impact on Kaua‘i’s economy. Garden Island.
Superintendent Paul Zina gets busy with official duties. It’s been a month since Paul Zina started his official duties as the new Kaua‘i Complex Area Superintendent, and he has already given back to the community through various events and faced COVID-19 issues head-on when it came to reopening public schools on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
KHS, COK still negotiating details for FY2021. Kaua‘i Humane Society is currently operating on a short-term contract with the County of Kaua‘i that is extending the Fiscal Year 2020 services through August, and is providing more time for the two entities to negotiate their contract for the FY 2021. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment