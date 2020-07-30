Record 109 COVID-19 cases has Hawaii officials revisiting restrictions, closing bars, tents, umbrellas may be banned from beaches, House Speaker Saiki faces election challenge, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Lt. Gov. Green displays infection numbers at July 29, 2020, press conference. Facebook Live.
After 109 new cases in a single day, state considers reinstating some COVID-19 mandates. Hawaii reported a jaw-dropping 109 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, in a record single-day high that’s prompting the state to consider imposing new restrictions on bars or closing them entirely and limiting the size of gatherings. Hawaii News Now.
109 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, setting new single-day record. Wednesday, another single-day record for COVID-19 cases in Hawaii has been set, which had been anticipated due to lab closures from Hurricane Douglas Saturday through Monday. KITV4.
Gov. Ige to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions. Gov. David Ige said today he will take action to “reinstate some of the measures we’ve relaxed over the last few weeks” in the fight against COVID-19 in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Officials Weigh New Restrictions As Virus Count Spikes On Oahu. State and county officials are discussing what possible measures to put in place as the state monitors more than 580 active infections and continues to see record numbers of new daily cases. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i’s Triple Digit Case Count Has Officials Considering Reinstatement of Measures. Governor David Ige this afternoon discussed the state’s triple-digit case count today, calling for limits on social gatherings, a look at the potential closure of bars (which has already been requested by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell), and considering limitations on gatherings at beaches and parks. Maui Now.
Ige in Talks With Mayors About Reinstating Gathering Restrictions. Gov. David Ige is looking at reinstating some restrictions due to the spike in COVID-19 cases statewide. Big Island Now.
Counties ask residents to rethink leisure travel as conversations continue on reinstating inter-island quarantine. There is a little more than a month left before Hawaii Governor David Ige plans to reopen Hawaii to trans-Pacific travel. KHON2.
Mayors consider bringing back restrictions as COVID-19 infections rise. The recent spike in coronavirus cases in Hawaii has county mayors asking the governor to roll back re-openings and reinstate restrictions. Hawaii News Now.
109 New Cases. Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he is very concerned about today's record 109 COVID-19 cases, even though the spike was anticipated given the July 4th gatherings and other summer get-togethers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lieutenant Governor Green says hospital systems can handle the medical demand right now. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green says never before have we been in a circumstance where what we do affects our neighbors as much. KITV4.
Ige wants tighter rules after surge in COVID-19 cases. Because of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. David Ige during a news conference Wednesday said he is proposing Hawaii’s four counties reinstate measures — initially implemented to curb the spread of the virus — that have been relaxed in recent weeks. Tribune-Herald.
Centrist House speaker faces primary challenge from progressive community organizer. House Speaker Scott Saiki is facing a primary election challenge from progressive community organizer Kim Coco Iwamoto. Hawaii News Now.
Alleged Oahu Crime Boss’ Nightclub Was A Popular Place For Political Fundraisers. M Nightclub had a reputation as a rough place but political office-seekers didn’t seem to mind. Civil Beat.
Hawaii income forecast coming amid troubled economy. The Council on Revenues’ latest projection for Hawaii’s total personal income for the year is scheduled to come out this afternoon amid a precarious economy, in which a $600 weekly federal lifeline for unemployed workers across the country is set to expire this week. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines may have to cut more than 2,000 jobs. Hawaiian Airlines, the state’s largest carrier, gave a 60-day notice to its labor unions today that it might have to furlough more than 2,000 union workers in departments across the company. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell reiterates proposal to close bars, wants to ban tents in parks to discourage gatherings. Gov. David Ige said he agrees with Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell that Oahu bars should be shut down for three weeks to stem the spread of COVID-19 as Hawaii recorded its highest number of COVID-19 infections to date. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu looks to outlaw large tents at beaches and parks. With Governor David Ige and Hawaii’s county mayors uniting to outlaw large gatherings to no more than groups of 10, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he has a plan to stop those from happening on Oahu’s beaches: no large tents. KHON2.
TV personality Tiny Tadani arrested for breaking 14-day COVID-19 quarantine. The state’s Department of the Attorney General arrested television producer Tiny Tadani today for violating Hawaii’s 14-day mandatory coronavirus travel quarantine. Star-Advertiser.
Local Celebrity, Tiny Tadani Arrested for Alleged Quarantine Violation. Maui Now.
Tiny Tadani arrested for violating 14-day quarantine. Special Agents from the Investigations Division of the Dept. of the Attorney General arrested 57-year-old Tiny Nitro Tadani at a vendor booth on Ward Avenue this morning. KITV4.
Now on hold, Topgolf won’t be coming to Oahu anytime soon. Global sports entertainment chain Topgolf has temporarily paused their plans to come to Hawaii. Topgolf says the $50 million dollar development project at the Ala Wai golf course is on hold due to the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Cachola, Ganaden Have Rematch To Represent Kalihi District In Hawaii House. A seasoned politician squares off against a political newcomer who almost unseated him two years ago. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island Mayor Harry Kim wants residents to remain vigilant, has no plans for changes to COVID-19 policies. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim urged residents Wednesday afternoon to keep practicing physical distancing and to wear their masks in light of the recent surge in new coronavirus cases announced earlier in the day. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii State, County Officials Hold News Conferences After Record COVID Count. Hawaiʻi County did not identify any new cases of COVID-19 today. However, the threat of the spread of the coronavirus continues to impact life on the Big Island. Big Island Video News.
Big Island Stands Pat as State Mulls Re-Implementing Coronavirus Restrictions. Gov. David Ige said Wednesday he’s in discussions with mayors from all major Hawaiian Islands about re-implementing some social restrictions following the state’s worst virus spike yet. Big Island Now.
PUC decision holds Hawaii Island electric rates steady. The Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday rejected Hawaiian Electric’s request for a rate increase for customers on Hawaii Island. West Hawaii Today.
Start of TMT construction may be delayed 3 years. Construction of the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope could face considerable delay — perhaps as much as three or more years — if new federal regulatory hurdles are placed in front of the $2.4 billion astronomy project planned for Hawaii’s tallest mountain. Star-Advertiser.
Waikoloa couple sues Ige, Kim over quarantine. A married Waikoloa couple is suing the state, Gov. David Ige and Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim, alleging Ige and Kim overextended and overstepped their emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic — including telling the husband he couldn’t sleep with his wife for 14 days because of the quarantine on travelers arriving from out of state. Tribune-Herald.
Woman who stole thousands from a lava-ravaged charter school is sentenced. A former financial officer of a Hawaii Island charter school has been sentenced for embezzling nearly $629,000. Hawaii News Now.
Nearly all restaurants, stores at Hilo mall are now reopened. Almost all stores and restaurants in Prince Kuhio Plaza have reopened since closing during the initial COVID-19 lockdown in March. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Mayor Recommending Reduction in Gatherings and No Tents or Umbrellas at Beaches. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino will be making several recommendations amid a record triple-digit single day increase today in new COVID-19 cases. Maui Now.
57-unit luxury condo project proposed in Wailea. Homes geared mostly toward part-time residents. Maui News.
Maui Lani roundabout opens today. Kamehameha Avenue-Maui Lani Parkway intersection was closed for six weeks. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i confirms two more COVID-19 cases. Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami announced the two new cases in a public social media address on Wednesday, saying it is a good reminder that any off-island travel poses risks, especially as the cases across the state and nation continue to rise. Travel only if you must. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Ocean Discovery offers learning kits. The Kaua‘i Ocean Discovery center is still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but free Grab-&-Go Ocean Learning kits will be distributed to students and families, Friday from noon to 2 p.m. outside of the Kaua‘i Ocean Discovery center at the Kukui Grove Center. Garden Island.
Molokai
Mayor Victorino Celebrates Blessing of New $7.7 Million Moloka‘i Baseyard. Mayor Michael Victorino celebrated the blessing and dedication ceremony Tuesday of the new $7.7 million Molokaʻi Baseyard in Hoʻolehua. Maui Now.
