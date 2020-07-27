Hurricane Douglas dodges Hawaii, Maui mayor calls for inter-island quarantine as Oahu COVID-19 cases spike, polls kind to Ige, Caldwell, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|C-17 aircraft delivers FEMA supplies to Maui Saturday night ahead of Hurricane Douglas. PC: Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
Douglas quickly moving away from state as stubborn Cat 1 hurricane. All hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches for the Hawaiian Islands have been dropped as Douglas moves away, sparing the islands of any major damage. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Gov. David Ige, Mayor Kirk Caldwell beat Trump in handling pandemic, poll finds. While nearly 70% of Honolulu residents disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, they mostly approve of the job by state and county officials. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu opens ballot dropoffs early, neighbor islands protest. Voters on Oahu have greater access to the polls than those on the neighbor islands, as the City and County of Honolulu has already opened its ballot dropoff boxes to the public while neighbor island counties are using the Aug. 3 date set in state law. West Hawaii Today.
Poll shows slice of optimism about Hawaii’s economy. Local economists informed Hawaii residents in May that the state economy won’t likely recover from COVID-19 impacts for more than two years, but a lot of Oahu residents disagree. Star-Advertiser.
Results of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Hawaii Poll show that 52% of the 625 Oahu registered voters surveyed had not shopped at a mall since they reopened in May. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Some Hawaii Teachers Will Still Get An Extra Pay Boost Despite Looming Budget Cuts. Salary increases for teachers in certain hard-to-staff positions that kicked in early this year will remain in place for the upcoming school year. Civil Beat.
DLNR opposes regional fishery council’s request to allow commercial fishing in Papahanaumokuakea. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has sent a letter to President Donald Trump opposing a request by a regional fishery council to allow commercial fishing in the Papahanaumokuakea and Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monuments. Star-Advertiser.
=====
VIRUS TRACKER — JULY 26: 64 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. State officials are discussing whether to return to previous restrictions on activities. Civil Beat.
Hawaii sees 64 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The Department of Health recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,683. On Saturday there were 73 new cases — the third consecutive day of record cases in the islands. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii reports 64 new COVID-19 cases; statewide total swells to 1,683. The surge of new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii continued Sunday, with 64 new COVID-19 cases reported. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
The Feds Are Back In Hawaii As Corruption Probe Picks Up Steam Again. COVID-19 shut things down for a bit. But prosecutors are back in town and recently called former police commissioner Max Sword before the grand jury. Civil Beat.
Rick Blangiardi, Colleen Hanabusa lead Honolulu mayoral field, poll finds. Blangiardi and Hanabusa are running neck-and-neck atop the poll, with former insurance executive Keith Amemiya, former Mayor Mufi Hannemann and Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine clustered in a second grouping. Star-Advertiser.
Steve Alm out front in Honolulu prosecutor race, poll finds. Steve Alm, a former U.S. Attorney and Circuit Court judge, is the preferred choice to be Honolulu’s next prosecutor, with support from 24% of registered voters participating in the Honolulu Star- Advertiser Hawaii Poll. Star-Advertiser.
Candidates In District 7 Race Tout Community Ties To Kalihi. All three candidates to replace Councilman Joey Manahan have experience in government. Civil Beat.
Homelessness, Housing Are Top Issues In District 3 Council Race. The diverse pool of candidates includes those with backgrounds in management, education, government, construction and activism. Civil Beat.
COVID-19 claims 900 Honolulu businesses, survey finds. Nearly 900 businesses in Honolulu have shut down either temporarily or permanently since the beginning of March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
State Land Use Commission takes up Hawaii County’s STVR law. The question of whether Hawaii County can prohibit short-term vacation rentals on land classified as agriculture is now in the hands of the state Land Use Commission. West Hawaii Today.
Ready, set, vote! Several options for casting your ballot. Ballots have arrived in Hawaii voters’ mailboxes. Now it’s decision time. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii County prosecutor candidate: Jared “Kamaka” Auna. Currently a private defense attorney, Auna has been a deputy prosecutor on Hawaii Island, as well as Maui and Kauai. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County prosecutor candidate: Christopher Bridges. The 48-year-old Bridges, who’s been a lawyer for two-plus decades, graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law and has worked as a public defender in San Diego and a deputy prosecutor on Kauai and the Big Island before starting his own private practice as a defense attorney in Hilo in 2011. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County prosecutor candidate: Kelden Waltjen. Asked why he’s running to succeed mayoral candidate Mitch Roth as Hawaii County prosecutor, Deputy Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen emphasized he has spent his eight years as a practicing lawyer in the Hawaii County prosecutor’s office. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor seeks renewed interisland travel quarantine. Calling recent Oahu COVID-19 numbers “extremely dangerous,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said Friday that he asked the governor to reinstate the 14-day interisland travel quarantine. Maui News.
Maui mayor asks Gov. Ige to restore quarantine restrictions on inter-island travelers. After two consecutive record-setting days when it comes to new coronavirus cases in Hawaii, the mayor of Maui County is asking Gov. David Ige to re-instate a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone who travels on an inter-island flight. Hawaii News Now.
Farmer takes on veteran Upcountry House member. Voters in the district will have to decide between Makawao resident Simon Russell, a second-generation farmer who advocates for sustainable agriculture and water systems, or Kyle Yamashita, who has held the House of Representatives District 12 seat since 2004. Maui News.
Program helps homeless people get rides, do their laundry. Share Your Mana, MEO offer services to people without transportation. Maui News.
Kauai
County returns to 5-day work week. The county’s implementation of a four-day, 10-hour work week always had temporary intentions. Garden Island.
Island crime down 35%. Crime on the island is down about 35% compared to last year, according to Kaua‘i Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck. Garden Island.
Residents frustrated at boating-rule enforcement. Thus far this year, no citations have been issued at Hanalei Bay for breaking boating rules. Garden Island.
