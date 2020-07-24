Court orders 4th sentencing for ‘Melrose Place’ actress in 2010 fatal crash - A former “Melrose Place” actress who has already served a sentence for a fatal drunken driving crash could go back to prison.
Friday, July 24, 2020
Hurricane Douglas advances on Hawaii, state hits record 55 COVID-19 cases, one new death, Board of Education reconsiders Aug. 4 reopening, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
Gov. Ige issues emergency proclamation in advance of Hurricane Douglas. Gov. David Ige issued a “pre-landfall emergency proclamation” today as Hawaii prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Douglas, which is nearing the Central Pacific on a path toward the islands this weekend. Star-Advertiser.
Douglas weakens slightly, but remains a major hurricane in the Central Pacific. At 5 a.m. Friday, Douglas was located about 895 miles east-southeast of Hilo, or 1,100 miles east-southeast of Honolulu and packing maximum sustained winds near 120 mph with higher gusts. Hawaii News Now.
Major Hurricane Douglas crosses into central Pacific, weakens slightly. Hurricane Douglas crossed over into the Central Pacific overnight, weakening slightly. However, it remained a major Category 3 storm. Star-Advertiser.
Major Hurricane Douglas continues to track toward the Hawaiian Islands. Maximum sustained winds near 120 mph. KITV4.
Major Hurricane Douglas Continues Track Toward Hawaiian Islands (5 a.m. Update). Douglas experienced slight weakening overnight, but remains a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Maui Now.
‘Prepare for hurricane-force conditions’: Forecast calls for Douglas to near Big Island as Category 1 storm. Gov. David Ige Thursday issued an emergency disaster declaration ahead of the anticipated arrival this weekend of Hurricane Douglas. West Hawaii Today.
Douglas Barreling Toward Hawai‘i as Category 4 Hurricane. Douglas is now barreling toward the Hawaiian Islands as a Category 4 hurricane, weather reports indicate Thursday afternoon. Big Island Now.
Lashed by the economic crisis, some Hawaii families find preparedness is out of reach. Hawaii officials are urging residents to have 14 days worth of food, water and other supplies on hand as Hurricane Douglas nears. But for tens of thousands in Hawaii struggling to make ends meet, that’s a virtual impossibility. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Reports Record 55 COVID-19 Cases In One Day. Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by state health officials on Thursday, along with another COVID-19 related fatality. Civil Beat.
Hawaii sees highest number of new coronavirus cases and 26th death since pandemic’s start. Hawaii recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases as Hurricane Douglas threatens to pummel the island chain. Star-Advertiser.
55 New Cases, Highest One-Day COVID-19 Count in Hawaii Since Beginning of Pandemic. The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Health is reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi today–that’s the highest single-day count for the state since the start of the pandemic. Maui Now.
Hawaii Updates: Record 55 Cases, 1 Death. Hawaii has seen its highest daily case count yet today with 55 cases, the state Department of Health reports. The death toll also rose by one to 26. Fifty of the new cases are on Oahu, 3 are on Hawaii Island and 2 are on Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Health Officials Mum on Coronavirus Trigger Points Following Single Day Case Record. Hawai‘i Department of Health officials continue to avoid identifying coronavirus trigger points at which the state would close schools and its borders to non-quarantined travelers. Big Island Now.
Friends and family clusters continue driving-up COVID-19 cases. State officials from the Department of Health said there are many clusters of COVID-19 cases in the state, these could be made-up by two people or more who spread the virus by doing simple activities such as catching-up with loved ones. KHON2.
BOE votes to schedule emergency meeting to discuss possible change in new school year. At the end of its July 23 meeting, the Hawaii State Board of Education said it plans to hold a special public meeting next week to consider possible adjustments to the 2020-21 school calendar. KITV4.
While school board deliberates date, more educators express anxiety over reopening. Public school teachers and staff are set to return to the classroom next week, but the Board of Education authorities are still deliberating a delay in students heading back to school. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii educators plead for more prep time before students return to school. Plans to reopen public schools Aug. 4 are up in the air after fervent pleas for a delay dominated a Board of Education online meeting, which attracted an unprecedented 1,000-plus listeners and thousands of pages of testimony. Star-Advertiser.
BOE receives record number of testimony to delay students return to campus. Push-back the August 4 return of public school students to campuses. That is the overwhelming testimony presented to the Board of Education in their monthly meeting Thursday. KHON2.
Hawaii hotels prepare to return to life in a COVID-19 world. Visiting Hawaii hotels isn’t a footloose and fancy-free experience anymore. At virtually every property, masked guests must now follow social distancing stickers before they’re allowed to check in. Star-Advertiser.
More cesspools targeted for closure. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set closure dates and doled out fines for three more cesspools in Hawai‘i, a continuation of a campaign to replace all of the state’s cesspools by 2050. Garden Island.
Oahu
Honolulu officials and shelters prepare for Hurricane Douglas. Get ready, Hawaii. That’s the overarching message from state and county officials as Hurricane Douglas, which became a major Category 4 storm Thursday, continued strengthening on its path toward the Hawaiian Islands overnight. Star-Advertiser.
Work underway to protect infrastructure, construction sites from storm damage. In preparation for Hurricane Douglas, the city and state are checking drainage systems along roads, highways and streams to prevent flooding. Hawaii News Now.
HART: COVID-19 Could Cost Rail $450 Million. “Conservative” projections show the pandemic may trigger a steep drop in the excise and hotel room taxes that finance the project. Civil Beat.
Ballot drop boxes available for voters. Mayor Caldwell discussed on Tuesday the new ballot drop boxes which are now available for voters. KHON2.
Race For Open Leeward Council Seat Focuses On Cost Of Living, City Services. Former state Rep. Andria Tupola has a huge financial advantage over a trio of first-time council candidates running to disrupt politics-as-usual in District 1. Civil Beat.
Modular housing project breaks ground in Ewa. City officials broke ground Thursday for a three-story, 58-unit modular housing project in the West Loch section of Ewa for lower-income individuals and couples. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council moves new construction code forward: No building permit needed for window AC. Window air conditioners will no longer need a building permit, and stricter standards will be applied to factory-built homes under amendments to the building code considered Wednesday by the County Council. West Hawaii Today.
Buyouts For Properties Impacted By 2018 Eruption Supported In New Plan. The use of $83 million in federal grants for housing recovery following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption is detailed in a new Hawai‘i County draft Action Plan, which is online and ready for public comment. Big Island Video News.
Waipi‘o Valley Public Access Closed Starting Saturday. In anticipation of Hurricane Douglas, the Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works announced Thursday that public access to Waipi‘o Valley will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 25 until further notice. Big Island Now.
Hulihee Palace announces limited reopening. During the month of August, Hulihee will be open on Saturdays with guided tours at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
More than 6,700 ballots mailed in. More than 6,700 Maui County residents have already cast their ballots through the new all-mail voting system, according to the County Clerk’s Office. Maui News.
Hawaii is voting entirely by mail this year, but there are still several options for returning your ballot. You’ve filled out your ballot . . . Now what. Maui News.
S. Maui House, Lanai council hopefuls at forum. Water quality, Kihei high school, treatment of wastewater topics at Kihei association. Maui News.
Maui Planning Commission Public Hearing Goes Virtual. The location has changed for a Maui Planning Commission public hearing set for July 28, 2020. The public hearing will take place only via the BlueJeans videoconferencing platform from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Maui Now.
Kauai
Pondering community agriculture plots. The county is considering the idea of sub-parceling land on the Westside that has farming potential to residents. Garden Island.
Relief lags for unemployed residents. Kauai reported an unemployment rate of 20.2% for the month of June 2020, compared to 3.1% unemployment in June of last year. Garden Island.
