Hawaii short of COVID-19 testing materials as governor and mayors mull continuing quarantine past Aug. 1, Legislature kills bill giving health director power to declare emergencies, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Discussion continues between mayors, governor on whether to postpone lifting Hawaii’s travel quarantine. After a five-hour meeting on Wednesday, July 8, the governor and the mayors are still trying to figure out a path forward for the state regarding travel. KHON2.
Hawaii’s coronavirus testing capability to be reduced in half after mainland company cuts off supplies. One of Hawaii’s largest COVID-19 testing laboratories has been cut off from its mainland supplier of chemicals needed to continue to run tests locally due to a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 surge on the mainland leads to shortage of testing supplies in Hawaii. A surge in new COVID-19 cases on the mainland is impacting how many coronavirus tests can be conducted in Hawaii each day. Diagnostic Laboratory Services, the largest locally-own lab in the islands, said its capacity for COVID-19 testing in Hawaii has been reduced from about 800 tests a day to 250. Hawaii News Now.
Surge in mainland cases impacting Hawaii’s testing capabilities. Dr. Scott Miscovich, who has been involved with COVID-19 testings on Oahu, says that the high demand for testing supplies in other states means our testing capabilities are going to be cut in half. KHON2.
Primary Hawaii virus testing lab loses services of supplier. Dr. Scott Miscovich, who leads broad testing efforts across the islands, said the supply loss means means the state’s testing capacity has been cut in half to about 2,500 daily. KITV4.
Hawaii Lawmakers Won’t Give Health Director Broad COVID-19 Screening Powers. A controversial bill that outlined a state health department screening response during public health emergencies has died at the state Capitol. Civil Beat.
New ICE rule won’t effect international students in Hawaii as universities plan to resume in-person classes. The University of Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific University says it plans to resume in-person classes this fall. The decision helps international students in Hawaii facing deportation under a new federal rule. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii debates how close is too close for kids in classrooms. As Hawaii’s public schools gear up to reopen next month, one question has proved to be a lightning rod of concern: How close is too close in the classroom? Star-Advertiser.
Delay in tourism reopening could spell economic disaster for Hawaii. As the state ponders pushing back the reopening of the tourism industry from August 1, Hawaii’s economic driver remains in limbo. KHON2.
United Airlines anticipates 386 Hawaii job furloughs. United Airlines expects to furlough 332 employees at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and an additional 54 at Kahului Airport for six months or longer beginning around Oct. 1, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hammer the airline industry and stifle Hawaii’s tourism-based economy. Star-Advertiser.
United Airlines workers in Hawaii face layoffs as air travel industry struggles. United Airlines is preparing to make major layoffs beginning in October, and workers at two Hawaii airports appear to be in danger of losing their jobs. Hawaii News Now.
Coal-Burning Ban Among Measures On Track To Clear Hawaii Legislature. Bills to regulate Lyft and Uber, prohibit sea walls and reform gun laws also have agreement between the House and Senate ahead of a final vote Friday. Civil Beat.
The Māʻili Measure: How Hawaiʻi Determines Damages for Thousands of Native Hawaiians. Thousands of Native Hawaiians are set to receive financial compensation from the state in a historic breach-of-trust case recently decided by Hawaiʻiʻs Supreme Court. Hawaii Public Radio.
Court official to oversee damages for Hawaiian homesteads. A court-appointed special master will determine the damages distributed to each plaintiff in a 1999 class-action lawsuit. KITV4.
Coronavirus Is Disrupting Cadaver Dissection At UH. COVID-19 is prompting the University of Hawaii to reduce some of its teaching programs, including a foundational course in human dissection. Civil Beat.
General gets fourth star, takes over command of Pacific Air Forces. A command pilot with 71 combat missions and eight prior Pacific postings — including most recently as deputy commander of U.S. Forces Korea — took over as head of Pacific Air Forces Wednesday in command of approximately 46,000 airmen serving mainly in Hawaii, Japan, Korea, Alaska and Guam. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii adds 23 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 1,094. Hawaii health officials counted 23 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections to 1,094 since the start of the outbreak in February. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Updates: 23 New Cases Today; No Rollback After Sharp Spike; Kauai: TVRs Not For Quarantines. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOH Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide. The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases statewide bringing the cumulative total to 1,094. Big Island Now.
Oahu
As US cases surge, council asks state to ‘consider’ delaying changes to travel restrictions. The Honolulu City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to pass a resolution that asks the governor to ‘consider’ pausing his plan ― which is currently scheduled to go into effect Aug. 1. Hawaii News Now.
Council holds off on $26M bond for rail. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday voted to hold off passing a measure to approve the sale of $26 million in general revenue bonds to help finance the city’s $9.2 billion, 20-mile rail project. Star-Advertiser.
Top contenders for Honolulu mayor make their case in ‘The Job Interview'. Hawaii’s primary election is just a month away, and the five leading candidates for Honolulu mayor are scrambling to make sure their messages are heard at a time when traditional campaigning is impossible and the scale of crisis facing the city is unprecedented. Hawaii News Now.
Rick Blangiardi: This Former TV Exec Wants To Be CEO Of Honolulu. Rick Blangiardi regularly used his platform on Hawaii News Now to criticize from the sidelines. Now he admits he doesn’t have all the answers either. Civil Beat.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell reaffirms support for Doug Chin to Police Commission. Mayor Kirk Caldwell appeared before the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday to reaffirm his support for Honolulu Police Commission nominee Doug Chin, whose appointment has run into opposition headed by a group dedicated to progressive causes. Star-Advertiser.
Walk-on visits to USS Arizona Memorial to resume Friday. The National Park Service is resuming a “limited number” of USS Arizona Memorial programs on Friday with visits to the sunken battleship and grave. Star-Advertiser.
New Deal Reached To Fix Laniakea Parking, Traffic And Safety Problems. For years, the North Shore beach has been a notorious traffic choke point and an unsafe crossing for visitors. A new court agreement could change that. Civil Beat.
Bishop Museum now permanent home of 2 artifacts gifted to Captain Cook. Two cherished artifacts once gifted to Captain Cook in the 18th century can once again call Hawaii home. An ʻahu ʻula and mahiole, (feather cloak and traditional helmet) once owned by Hawaiian Chief Kalani’opu’u will be held in trust by Bishop Museum. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Yes, window AC units require building permits in Hawaii County: DPW said energy code requires it, but it may be amended. West Hawaii Today.
Council provides CARES input. Bolstered by nonbinding resolutions seeking financial bailouts for very small and women-owned businesses, the Hawaii County Council on Wednesday unanimously passed an $80 million relief package tapping into federal coronavirus funds. West Hawaii Today.
Council Votes To Help Small Businesses During Pandemic. The Hawaiʻi County Council passed a resolution urging the administration to use $5 million in CARES Act money to fund a micro-grant program for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Video News.
Resolution urges gender equality in COVID-19 recovery programs. The Hawaii County Council was very supportive Wednesday of a resolution urging the county administration to consider gender differences when crafting COVID-19 recovery programs. Tribune-Herald.
Resolution urges action to find ways for Young Brothers to resume full cargo service to the Big Island. Hawaii County Council members joined a growing list of elected officials calling for government support for Young Brothers to resume regular intra-state shipping. Tribune-Herald.
Young Brothers Shipping Solutions Sought By Council. Councilmembers are hoping that the inter-island shipping company can take advantage of federal resources under America's Marine Highway program. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Proposals to limit terms, create new departments on tap. 6 charter changes up for first reading Friday in council. Six proposals that would limit terms for the mayor and council members, create departments for housing and agriculture and make other changes to county government will be considered by the Maui County Council on Friday. Maui News.
3000 Acres Burned in Hāli‘imaile Brush Fire: Haleakalā Hwy OPEN, Hāli‘imaile Rd CLOSED. An ongoing brush fire that started early Wednesday morning, has now burned an estimated 3,000 acres of brush. Maui Now.
Paia residents urged to remain vigilant as crews continue to battle large brush fire in Hali’imaile. Overnight, Maui fire department crews cut a large firebreak to protect residents in the area of Skill Village. KHON2.
Kauai
Kaua'i Mayor expresses alarm over recent rise in COVID-19 cases. The Garden Isle's 10-week streak of being COVID-19 free ended on June 18 when a person who did not show symptoms tested positive. KITV4.
Kaua‘i residents reflect, consider reopening to transpacific travel. Since Mayor Derek Kawakami signed the first emergency proclamation relating to COVID-19 on March 4, life has been different for business owners and residents on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Another round of amending the Housing Policy. The county’s Housing Policy that was first enacted over a decade ago is seeing a set of revisions after it had not produced the affordable housing results the county originally intended. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i United Way secures relief funds. Noon, July 22 to the Kaua‘i United Way is the deadline for organizations wishing to be considered for funding from the federal Emergency Food &Shelter program designed to provide food, rent, utility and other assistance to people in need. Garden Island.
