Hawaii rethinking reopening to tourists, Health Department to shut down noncomplying restaurants, shipper Young Brothers seeks 47% rate increase, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii dawn ©2020 All Hawaii News
As COVID-19 infections surge on mainland, mayor casts doubt on plan to reopen tourism. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell cast doubt Thursday on the feasibility of the state’s plan to reopen tourism Aug. 1, saying he no longer thinks allowing visitors to avoid quarantine starting next month if they test negative for COVID-19 is safe for everyone. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the decision to reopen Hawaii tourism may be pushed back. Caldwell said it’s an agonizingly painful balancing act of public health and safety and economic viability and survival, and he is unsure of the best course. Star-Advertiser.
Kim says he cannot support Ige’s plan for trans-Pacific visitors. Mayor Harry Kim said Thursday that he will not support a plan by Gov. David Ige to loosen out-of-state travel restrictions on Aug. 1 without significant improvements. Tribune-Herald.
Reservations about reopening. Gov. David Ige and Hawai‘i’s four county mayors met Thursday for the third time this week to try to address the increasingly urgent question of whether the state can safely reopen to tourists on Aug. 1. Garden Island.
State and County Leaders Evaluate Timing of Hawai‘i’s August 1 Pre-Test Program Rollout. Two weeks ago, the state announced plans to start a pre-travel COVID-19 testing program on Aug. 1, 2020. Maui Now.
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard says state should delay lifting mandatory quarantine. Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard made it clear on Thursday that she wants the state to delay lifting the 14-day quarantine for travelers. KITV4.
Shortage of COVID-19 tests nationally throws cold water on Hawaii’s tourism reopening plan. The program is still set to begin Aug. 1, and would allow incoming travelers to avoid the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine if they test negative for coronavirus no more than 72 hours before they land. Hawaii News Now.
COVID-19 test supply could affect reopening of trans-Pacific travel. Hawaii’s influx in COVID-19 cases has state and county lawmakers reconsidering plans to move forward with a pre-travel testing program set for August. KHON2.
Mainland supplier of coronavirus testing equipment says it reduced, but not cut off, supplies to Hawaii lab. The mainland supplier of one of Hawaii’s largest COVID-19 testing laboratories said today that it has not cut off the supplies of chemicals needed to continue to run tests locally, but has temporarily reduced the volume of test kits due to a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Star-Advertiser.
"We need more testing immediately" Hawaii doctor cautions against testing complacency. The Hawaii Department of Health reports the state's capacity is 2,400 tests per day. KITV4.
How postponing lifting travel restrictions could affect workers in the tourism industry. The governor and the mayors met for the second day to discuss plans to lift the quarantine on August 1. KHON2.
Frustrated Hawaii businesses feel a further delay could result in “economic catastrophe”. Hawaii residents and businesses are worried they won’t survive a delay in the planned reopening of tourism on Aug. 1. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Hawaii Health Department to shut down restaurants and bars flouting coronavirus precautions. The Department of Health Food Safety Branch will issue red placards temporarily suspending the operations of restaurants, bars and other eateries that do not comply with rules that include physical distancing and the wearing of masks. Under state law, health inspectors can temporarily close food establishments that pose a danger to public health. Star-Advertiser.
Health Dept Cracks Down On COVID Safety In Restaurants. The Health Department is handing out color-coded placards to help the public identify which restaurants are in compliance with guidelines. Civil Beat.
DOH, county work to enforce virus mitigation rules. The state Department of Health will take a tougher stance against restaurants not following COVID-19 mitigation policies as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise throughout the state. Tribune-Herald.
DOH Will Temporarily Close Restaurants, Bars Not Complying With Social Distancing. The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is taking new steps to ensure rood establishments implement appropriate social distancing guidance. Big Island Now.
DOH to issue color-coded placards. Restaurants could be shut down by the state if they don’t enforce social distancing or other pandemic guidelines, and the Hawaii Health Department issued a press release Thursday reminding food establishments of the “serious consequences” should they fail to follow the emergency rules. Garden Island.
Health Dept. to Issue Red Placards to Restaurants and Bars that Violate COVID-19 Mandates. The Hawai‘i Department of Health today announced it will begin issuing red placards to restaurants and bars that violate physical distancing and other mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Maui Now.
=====
Gun control bills hang in the balance as lawmakers wrap up the legislative session. Some key bills hang in the balance today as lawmakers try to wrap up this year’s unprecedented three-part legislative session where much of the work was done inside a locked state Capitol that was closed to the public because of the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Senate Bills Relating to Firearm Registration and Ag Buildings Pass Final Reading. The Hawai‘i State Senate passed final reading SB3054 SD2 HD1 and SB2701 HD2 relating to firearm registration and agricultural buildings, respectively. Maui Now.
=====
Lawmakers debate testing for nursing homes. State lawmakers held an informational briefing Thursday to discuss how COVID-19 outbreaks such as the ones that occurred at the state’s largest nursing home last month and at smaller care homes can be prevented. Star-Advertiser.
Plans For Increasing COVID-19 Testing At Care Homes On Hold. A shortage of testing supplies at private labs is forcing the state department of health to shift gears and be more strategic in its testing plan, health officials said. Civil Beat.
Legislative members, healthcare workers on preventing the spread of COVID in nursing homes. House committee members met Thursday, July 9, with health officials and health care workers to discuss how to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in nursing homes. KHON2.
=====
Bill would make Rep. Takayama eligible to run for Sen. Harimoto’s seat. Twelve days after the death of state Sen. Breene Harimoto, the House Judiciary Committee proposed a change in state election law that would make committee member Rep. Gregg Takayama eligible to run to serve out the last two years of Harimoto’s term. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Ige appoints Bennette Misalucha to the late Breene Harimoto’s Hawaii Senate seat. Gov. David Ige has appointed Bennette Misalucha to fill the late Sen. Breene Harimoto’s state Senate seat until the general election, according to a statement today from the governor’s office. Star-Advertiser.
Ige Appoints Bennette Misalucha To State Senate. The former lobbyist replaces Breene Harimoto, who died last month. Civil Beat.
=====
Young Bros. seeks 47% emergency rate increase. Without a financial lifeline from the state, Young Brothers has requested regulators approve an emergency or temporary rate increase of nearly 47% — or $30.4 million — to sustain interisland cargo services through year’s end. West Hawaii Today.
Young Brothers seeks emergency increase in rates. Young Brothers LLC, which has been seeking a $25 million bailout from the state to avoid insolvency, has ratcheted up its plea for aid by filing a motion with the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission for an emergency rate increase that would boost the company’s revenue by about $30 million and keep its interisland cargo transport services afloat. Star-Advertiser.
Young Bros. Requests Rate Increase. Young Brothers, LLC made an emergency request of the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Tuesday asking for a temporary rate increase for the remainder of 2020. Big Island Now.
Young Brothers asks for temporary rate increase. The company made an emergency request to the Public Utilities Commission. KHON2.
=====
Public schools identify which teaching models they’ll use come fall. The state Department of Education has released new details on what the upcoming school year will look like at individual campuses, but some concerns are being raised. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii schools select learning models, but teachers union raises concerns. The Board of Education heard from concerned teachers and parents on Thursday, July 9, about the state’s plans to reopen schools. KHON2.
Hawaii school board members hear thousands “speak with one voice”. More than 2,000 people flooded the Board of Education with written testimony Thursday, most pleading to keep students 6 feet apart and require they wear masks when they return to school next month. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii debates how close kids can get after school reopening. Hawaii public schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto drew opposition when she said children’s desks could be as close as 3 feet (0.91 meters) if facing forward. KITV4.
=====
Hawaii records 36 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 1,130. Hawaii health officials added 36 new confirmed coronavirus cases today to the statewide total number of infections, which now stands at 1,130 since the start of the outbreak in February. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Updates: 36 New Cases; Survey: 40% Unable To Pay June Rent; Arrivals Exceed 700. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii COVID-19 Updates For Thursday, July 9th: 36 New Cases. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Senate bill paving way for new Aloha Stadium dies in Hawaii Legislature. A bill crucial to the progress of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District suffered an 11th-hour death at the state Legislature, which is sure to delay the project for at least a year and drive up already-escalating costs, lawmakers said today. Star-Advertiser.
‘Monumental error’ could delay Aloha Stadium redevelopment another year. After years of debate and planning, the Aloha Stadium redevelopment might be delayed another year. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Hawaii Prison Oversight Commission: ‘Maybe We’ve Been Forgotten’. Commissioners say the state is stalling the hiring process of a director, while pushing forward to pursue a public-private partnership for a new Oahu jail complex. Civil Beat.
Multiple COVID-19 cases connected to Hawaii State Hospital temporarily halt construction at site. Health officials say there are now nine COVID-19 cases related to the Hawaii State Hospital and some of those cases temporarily halted construction at the Kaneohe campus. Hawaii News Now.
Keith Amemiya: Political Outsider Or Establishment Insider?. Despite deep political ties to numerous state and local officials, Keith Amemiya says he has the fresh perspective that Honolulu needs in the mayor’s office. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Prosecutor Candidate RJ Brown: 'Better Days Are Ahead For The Office'. Honolulu's prosecutor's office has been operating under a cloud since a federal probe targeted Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro as part of a corruption scandal that ensnared former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her husband, retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
PUC dismisses power purchase agreement between Honua Ola, Hawaiian Electric. The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday dismissed an amended power purchase agreement between Hawaiian Electric Co. and Honua Ola, formerly known as Hu Honua. Tribune-Herald.
Hu Honua bioenergy project fails to get PUC approval. The state Public Utilities Commission has rejected a request from Hawaii Electric Light Co., the Big Island power company, to waive competitive bidding on the long-stalled and nearly completed $350 million Hu Honua Biomass Project. Star-Advertiser.
Hu Honua Bioenergy Project Fails To Get Needed Approvals. The Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission has dealt another regulatory blow to the planned bioenergy project on the Hāmākua coast. Big Island Video News.
Utilities commission rejects Hu Honua’s deal to provide energy for HECO. The state Public Utilities Commission rejected a proposal by Hu Honua Bioenergy on Thursday to provide electricity to Hawaiian Electric Co. in a move the company says will lead to the loss of more than 200 jobs. Hawaii News Now.
Home, sweet home: Prosecutors move into new digs in Kona. The West Hawaii Civic Center welcomed the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney to its campus this week as the long-awaited building was finally ready for occupancy. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Agreement reached on Pi‘ilani Promenade. LUC OKs plan that returns to original concept, nixes ‘megamall’. Maui News.
Community input is being sought for an upcoming solar project on Maui. Developers are holding a virtual open house Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on the proposed plan in Kihei. Hawaii News Now.
Input Sought on Creating Safer Maui Roads. The public is invited to attend Vision Zero Maui’s Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. to learn about Maui roadway safety concerns and priorities in developing an action plan to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries. Maui Now.
Person treated for COVID-19 visits DMVL office. Individual not a risk but Kihei site closed for cleaning. Maui News.
Kauai
Anti-Styrofoam bill amended. A bill first introduced in February that would restrict the use and sale of styrofoam foodservice containers is being amended and pushed off due to economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Garden Island.
Council debriefed on climate change. Former Mayor Bernard Carvalho had a 10-year county-wide goal of reducing emissions from county government operations by 30% by 2023. Garden Island.
Trump signs disaster declaration for Kauai storm damage. President Donald Trump today signed a disaster declaration for Kauai in connection with the heavy rain and flooding that occurred on March 27 and 28, Mayor Derek Kawakami announced. Star-Advertiser.
No comments:
Post a Comment