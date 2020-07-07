Hawaii PPP recipients include Trump hotel, hospitals, newspapers; police reform bill passes Legislature; Ige warns of financial crisis, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Trump hotel in Waikiki ©2020 All Hawaii News
Over 3,000 Hawaii PPP loan recipients named in transparency effort. A jewelry store chain, two hospitals and a private school are among the biggest Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients in Hawaii, according to data released Monday. A condominium-hotel tower in Waikiki affiliated with President Donald Trump also has benefited from the program, the data shows. Star-Advertiser.
These Hawaii Businesses Got Federal Loans During The Pandemic. The U.S. government finally released the names of companies participating in federal coronavirus relief programs after months of obfuscation. Civil Beat.
Federal loans helped keep thousands of Hawaii businesses afloat during pandemic. More than 24,000 Hawaii-based businesses and non-profit organizations applied for federal loans to help keep employees paid during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Does Hawaii Have A Grip On COVID-19? Health officials are expressing concern over a recent spike in cases, but say Hawaii has the capacity it needs to scale back the travel quarantine. Civil Beat.
Surge in cases elsewhere forcing state leaders to reassess reopening plan set for Aug. 1. Hawaii is still planning on allowing tourists without a mandatory quarantine on August 1, provided they get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of landing and that test is negative. But Governor David Ige admitted in a press conference Monday afternoon that the surge in cases from other states is concerning. Hawaii News Now.
Ige outlines features of new financial plan to cope with COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the looming financial challenges, Ige said the state is seeking a loan from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, implemented a hiring freeze, is working with state agencies on possible reductions and wants to stop non-personnel expenditures. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii’s state government is facing a ‘financial crisis’. Hawaii’s state government is facing a $2.3 billion loss in revenue over the next two fiscal years as it prepares to invite trans-Pacific travelers back to the islands Aug. 1. Star-Advertiser.
State facing $2.3B in lost tax revenue due to coronavirus pandemic. The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Hawaii is beginning to come into focus, Gov. David Ige said Monday ― and the picture isn’t pretty. Hawaii News Now.
State facing massive projected budget shortfalls, increasing to $6.4 billion in 2026. Governor David Ige warned the state of Hawaii Monday that there is a budget shortfall of $2.3 billion looming in the fiscal year 2021, but projections forward are more daunting. KHON2.
Governor Warns Of Future Financial Challenges. Hawaiʻi revenues are expected to drop by $2.3 billion in fiscal years 2020-21, says the Council of Revenues, forcing the State to consider potential cuts. Big Island Video News.
‘Looming Financial Crisis’ Ahead for Hawai‘i as Tax Revenues Plummet. The Council on Revenues predicts Hawai‘i will lose out on $2.3 billion in tax revenues over the next 12 to 15 months. Big Island Now.
Gov. Ige Outlines How COVID-19 Has Impacted the State’s Finances. During the pandemic more than 200,000 residents lost their jobs and filed for unemployment. Maui Now.
=====
Police reform bill passes; law would require county departments to disclose identity of an officer upon suspension. The Legislature passed a police reform bill Monday that would make public the identities of police officers who have been suspended or discharged, putting them on equal footing with other public agency employees. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Legislature Removes Police Exemption For Misconduct Cases. The bill now goes to Gov. David Ige who can approve it, veto it or let it become law without his signature. Civil Beat.
Police accountability bill headed to Ige’s desk. A bill that would identify fired or suspended county police officers is headed to Gov. David Ige’s desk. West Hawaii Today.
=====
Hawaii Senate committee rejects Gov. Ige’s pick for state director of finance. The Senate Ways and Means Committee this morning voted to reject the appointment of state Director of Finance Craig Hirai, the second time in a week that one of Gov. David Ige’s cabinet appointments has been jeopardized by Senate push-back. Star-Advertiser.
Senate committee recommends rejection of Ige’s BLNR nominee. A state Senate committee voted Monday to recommend against confirming Gov. David Ige’s nominee to represent Hawaii Island on the state Board of Land and Natural Resources. Tribune-Herald.
=====
Substitute teachers’ unemployment benefits in limbo in Hawaii. When public schools shut down in Hawaii in March, substitute teachers were able to file for unemployment insurance, but that money stopped flowing in June. Star-Advertiser.
Advocates: Lack Of Interpreter Services At Unemployment Office Is Illegal. Immigrants and people who don’t speak English have had a hard time accessing unemployment benefits. Civil Beat.
COVID-19 clusters form after people skip masks, distance. State health officials said Monday that recent clusters of the coronavirus detected in Hawaii have been associated with people not wearing masks and not social distancing. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Updates: 7 New COVID-19 Cases; Mayor Says Spike In Oahu Cases 'Concerning'. The state's total case count now stands at 1,030 with 19 deaths. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Monday, July 6. One new case of COVID-19 was reported on Hawaiʻi Island at noon on Monday, part of the 7 new cases reported statewide. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Warnings, citations given on Oahu for face mask violations. On Oahu, Honolulu Police tells us from July 3-5 it has issued 108 warnings and 2 citations for face mask violations. KHON2.
Local security companies say they're being asked to help enforce COVID-19 guidelines. Star Protection Agency and Securitas tell KITV4 that they're being asked to help make sure customers wear face masks and follow other guidelines issued by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. KITV4.
Gyms battle germs as officials consider rollbacks of high-risk businesses. There’s a cluster of 9 coronavirus cases that has been linked to an unnamed but temporarily closed Oahu gym, and Governor Ige said Monday that gyms may be the type of business that could shut down down again if positive tests continue to rise. Hawaii News Now.
Judge blocks auction of Abigail Kawananakoa’s belongings. An auction of 94-year-old Campbell Estate heiress Abigail Kawananakoa’s belongings can’t go forward until a conservator is named to handle her finances, a judge ruled Monday. Associated Press.
Punahou School prepares to welcome back students on-campus in August. Due to COVID-19, instruction went online back in March and it has remained that way during the summer. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Plea deal still on table in alleged child starvation. A plea deal is still in the works for a 52-year-old Hilo man accused of starving his 9-year-old daughter to death more than four years ago. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Dairy milks any business it can get. As sales decline during pandemic, Surfing Goat Dairy fights to stay afloat. Maui News.
Kanaha Hotel opening pushed back a year. Public meeting to be held on formerly named Windward Hotel. Maui News.
Kauai
Newest cases travel related. Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced by the Kaua‘i District Health Office on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 42 cases, with the number. Garden Island.
New life for Alekoko Fishpond. For the first time in over half a century, The Alekoko Fishpond is clear of adult mangrove. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment