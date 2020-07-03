Hawaii Department of Education sets back-to-school protocols, Caldwell expands mask order, Senate committee advances COVID-19, public monitoring bills, tax director steps down, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Social distancing students PC:Hawaii Department of Education
Here’s How Hawaii Plans To Bring Kids Back To School This Fall. Individual public schools have until Wednesday to decide whether students will be on campus full time in the fall, or whether they will offer a different learning model. Civil Beat.
Learning curve; Lessons from pandemic help shape DOE guidelines for 2020-21 school year. The state Department of Education is planning to “Return to Learn,” releasing on Thursday its school reopening plan for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi DOE Releases School Reopening Plan. The Hawai‘i Department of Education says public schools are preparing to safely welcome back students and staff in the upcoming 2020-21 school year. Big Island Video News.
‘Return To Learn’ HDOE plans Aug. 4 reopening. Public schools are set to reopen on Aug. 4 with a plan to blend distance learning and face-to-face instruction, the Hawai‘i Department of Education announced Thursday. Garden Island.
DOE Unveils Return to Learn Plan for Hawai‘i Public Schools. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education today unveiled its Return to Learn: School Reopening Plan that public schools are using to prepare for the “safe and healthy” return of students and staff during the upcoming 2020-21 school year. Maui Now.
Return to Learn: Hawai‘i public schools preparing to safely welcome back students and staff. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education has released its Return to Learn: School Reopening Plan that public schools are using to prepare safe and healthy learning environments and worksites for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. KHON2.
Department of Education introduced a plan to welcome back students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The one constant in every model is social distancing, weather in a classroom or cafeteria. KITV4.
Teachers union isn’t on the same page as DOE on what ‘social distancing’ means. HSTA demands the DOE adhere to a 6 foot rule. Hawaii News Now.
HSTA expresses dissatisfaction with social distancing guidelines set forth by DOE. The Hawaii State Teachers Association expressed its dissatisfaction with the social distancing which would require students to be six feet apart when facing each other, but three feet apart when facing the same direction. KITV4.
=====
Interim Hawaii tax director withdraws from state Senate confirmation process. In a new sign of strains between state senators and Gov. David Ige’s administration, interim state Tax Director Rona Suzuki said today she has asked Ige to withdraw her name from consideration after learning the Senate Ways and Means Committee planned to recommend that she not be confirmed to the permanent post. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Legislature Advances Vaping Ban, Police Reforms, Vacation Rental Crackdown. Dozens of bills met the Thursday deadline to pass before the 2020 session ends next week. Civil Beat.
Controversial pandemic powers bill moves forward. A Big Island state senator was the lone dissenting vote in the Ways and Means Committee on a controversial measure that would give the state health director sweeping powers to declare a public health emergency and, with authorization of the governor, to screen, test and monitor travelers. Tribune-Herald.
‘Place of stay declaration form’ draws concerns: Vacation rental bill clears last Senate committee. The inclusion of a “place of stay declaration form” for all travelers in Hawaii in a gut-and-replace bill about vacation rentals raised eyebrows among some who otherwise support the bill. West Hawaii Today.
Ban On Side Gigs For Mayors, Governor Clears Legislature. House Bill 361 now goes to Gov. David Ige for approval or veto. Civil Beat.
State Senate to hold memorial service for late Sen. Breene Harimoto. The Hawaii State Senate will hold a memorial service for the late Sen. Breene Harimoto on Tuesday in the Senate Chamber. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Native Hawaiian health care systems to see $17M in federal aid. Native Hawaiian Healthcare centers across the Islands are set to receive almost $17 million in federal aid, congressional officials announced Tuesday. Pacific Business News.
VIRUS TRACKER — JULY 2: 20 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. A new cluster of infections is associated with a flight attendant training at the Hawaiian Airlines headquarters. Civil Beat.
20 New COVID-19 Cases. The Hawai’i Health Department reported 20 new cases today. Seventeen cases are on Oahu, most tied to identified cases or clusters, and three cases are on the Big Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
New COVID-19 cases, including 8 at Hawaiian Airlines, hit as state begins monthlong push to reopen tourism. Eight Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants and a Hawaii State Hospital contractor are among the new COVID-19 cases the state is grappling with as officials begin the monthlong push to reopen Hawaii tourism. Star-Advertiser.
8 Hawaiian Airlines Employees Diagnosed With COVID-19. The report of eight Hawaiian Airlines employees diagnosed with COVID-19 will not impact the company’s plans to resume more routes to its US mainland gateway cities in the coming weeks. Big Island Now.
Contractor at Hawaii State Hospital tests positive for COVID-19. The Hawaii Department of Health confirmed today that a Hawaii State Hospital contractor has tested positive for COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Judge Delays Ruling On Request To Lift Quarantine. The case appears to turn on how much discretion the federal court will give Gov. David Ige to respond to a public health crisis. Civil Beat.
=====
Survey Shows Harsh Financial Realities Facing Many Hawaii Residents. A recent survey shows 45% of residents have experienced a decrease in household income and 13% received help from a food bank or drive. Civil Beat.
Survey: 45% of Hawaii households have seen their incomes decline during the pandemic. Forty-five percent of Hawaii households have seen their incomes decline during the COVID-19 pandemic and 1 in 4 are past due on some bills, according to a large new survey that underscores the scope of economic pain families in the islands are experiencing. Hawaii News Now.
Bank of Hawaii Foundation releases findings from COVID-19 research survey. The COVID-19 in Hawaii study is the largest research survey of its kind to provide specific feelings, fears and financial hardships related to the virus during the heart of Hawaii’s shutdown. KITV4.
Bankruptcy filings soar in Hawaii as economic fallout of pandemic widens. Bankruptcy filings in Hawaii soared 21.8% in June as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreck havoc on the state’s economy. Hawaii News Now.
Efforts to combat unemployment fraud create new headaches for filers. Residents seeking unemployment benefits or trying to file weekly certifications are encountering new headaches as the state scrambles to address fraudulent claims. Hawaii News Now.
State releases more updates on unemployment insurance information. The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) released more updates on unemployment insurance claims information. KHON2.
=====
2,424 Air Arrivals to Hawai‘i on Tuesday was Highest Number Since Quarantine Began. A total of 754 visitors and 516 residents were part of the incoming passengers aboard 24 arriving flights. Maui Now.
State epidemiologist says COVID-19 battle is still not over. Contact tracing continues to be a major tool for the Department of Health in following the steps of the coronavirus within the community, the state’s lead epidemiologist said there are finding a recurring pattern in new cases. KHON2.
Register now to vote in 2020 Primary Election. New Hawai‘i voters have until July 9 to register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election. Registered voters will automatically receive their ballot in the mail starting July 21. Garden Island.
Oahu
Mayor Kirk Caldwell expands Oahu’s face mask requirements. Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday announced a new face mask mandate for all indoor public spaces as well as outdoors when physical distancing is difficult to maintain. Star-Advertiser.
Face Masks Now Required In Private Offices In Honolulu. New rules announced Thursday expand when and where people on Oahu are required to cover their face to reduce the risk of transmitting or catching COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Ahead of busy holiday weekend, mayor expands mask order in push to prevent spread of virus. The mayor has strengthened his mask order for Oahu, saying they’re now required in all indoor public settings and outdoors if social distancing isn’t possible. Hawaii News Now.
Face masks now mandatory on Oahu. Make sure you have your protective mask or shield when you leave the house because wearing a non-surgical grade protective face covering is now required indoors and in outdoor areas where you are not able to social distance. KHON2.
Castle & Cooke to begin sales for Koa Ridge community. Castle & Cooke Hawaii has announced that it will soon begin sales of its Koa Ridge community in Mililani. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Island
New Invasive Pest Threatens Big Island Range Lands, Watersheds. A relatively new invasive pest is terrorizing Big Island pastures and moving disturbingly quickly up the Kohala Coast. The two-lined spittlebug, first identified in South Kona in 2016, attacks most types of grasses. Big Island Now.
Maui
Ige OKs extension of Hana roadblock. Access to East Maui to remain limited to residents until July 15. Maui News.
Maui Restaurants Outline 7 Requests to the Department of Liquor Control. The Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association issued an open letter this month on behalf of a hui of restaurants in Maui County to the Department of Liquor Control saying the industry has been “devastated” by the COVID-19 pandemic and needs help. Maui Now.
Protocols and Procedures to Protect OB Patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Today’s guest is Dr. Jennifer Mathieu, an OBGYN with Maui Lani Physicians and Surgeons and OB Department Chair for Maui Health. Maui Now.
Kauai
Disconnection suspensions continue. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative has extended its suspension of service disconnections through July 31. Garden Island.
Virus sends Summer school online in Kekaha. Kekaha Elementary School’s summer school program has gone back online because an individual associated with the school is among the existing COVID-19 cases on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
