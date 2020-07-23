Federal judge strikes down challenge to Hawaii quarantine law, Category 3 Hurricane Douglas approaches islands, Hawaiian airlines flight attendant dies of COVID-19, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Federal courthouse in Honolulu ©2020 All Hawaii News
South Carolina man’s legal challenge to Hawaii’s traveler quarantine is denied. For a second time, a federal judge has rejected arguments against the state’s mandatory traveler quarantine. Judge Jill Otake denied the motion from a South Carolina man who flew to Hawaii with his family. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Flight attendant linked to cluster at Hawaiian Airlines training program dies after testing positive for COVID-19. A Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant who participated in a Honolulu training program that resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak died Tuesday night after testing positive in California. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant Dies of COVID-19. A long-time Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant is dead after contracting COVID-19, the company confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Big Island Now.
=====
Lawmaker Worries Ige Is Moving Too Slowly On COVID Relief Plans. The House money committee chair says the governor told state departments to hold off on spending. Civil Beat.
=====
2 more unions join teachers in calling for delay in reopening public school campuses. In a significant development Wednesday, two more unions joined the Hawaii State Teachers Association in calling for a delay in reopening public school campuses for the fall term. Hawaii News Now.
HGEA, UPW join teachers’ union in call to delay public school reopening. The state’s two largest government-worker unions are joining the Hawaii State Teachers Association in calling for the state to delay its reopening of the state’s public schools. Star-Advertiser.
Major unions combine to ask for delay in schools re-opening. Just 13 days before Hawaii’s public schools reopen their doors to in-person learning on August 4th, the Hawaii Government Employees Association and United Public Workers unions joined the Hawaii State Teachers Association in asking that opening of school buildings to students be delayed. KHON2.
Faced with COVID uncertainties, some teachers are calling it quits. The Board of Education is scheduled to decide Thursday on the DOE’s plan to reopen schools. As of Wednesday night, four thousand pages of written testimony had been submitted. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii teachers leave classrooms because of COVID-19. As the public school year gets ready to begin, there are concerns the COVID crisis will make Hawaii's teacher shortage even worse. KITV4.
How to register for Thursday's BOE meeting. KITV4.
=====
How New, Agile Networks of People Are Helping Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i dodged the worst of the pandemic, and we haven’t yet had any riots, but the situation is dire. Massive unemployment, sinkholes in the state budget and crippling uncertainty. Hawaii Business magazine.
=====
Douglas remains powerful Cat 3 hurricane moving toward Hawaii. Hurricane Douglas remains a powerful Category 3 hurricane Thursday as it churned toward the island chain, bringing the threat of drenching rains and damaging winds. Hawaii News Now.
Hurricane Douglas Continues To Strengthen, Could Become Major Hurricane. The National Hurricane Center says Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend. Big Island Video News.
Douglas approaching: County prepares for possible strike from tropical cyclone amid pandemic. ecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami say it’s possible Hurricane Douglas could reach Hawaii Island at hurricane strength by Sunday, although forecasts predict it will arrive as a tropical storm. Tribune-Herald.
Hurricane Douglas maintains strength overnight, could grow stronger today. Douglas remained maintained its strength overnight as a Category 3 hurricane and could possibly get even stronger today. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For July 22nd: 17 New Cases, 1 New Death Reported. All of the new cases reported today by the Hawaiʻi health department were identified on Oʻahu. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i Reports its 25th COVID-19 Death, 17 New Cases on O‘ahu. Maui Now.
Oahu man becomes Hawaii’s 25th coronavirus-related death; 17 new cases also reported. State Department of Health officials reported that the latest coronavirus death was an Oahu man between 40-59 years old. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Union Labor Now Required On Big Honolulu Public Works Jobs. The community workforce agreement is a first of its kind in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
City signs a new agreement with construction unions. Honolulu’s Mayor and Hawaii’s construction unions have signed a new agreement that would give union workers priority for all city projects over $2 million. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Mayor Caldwell says city is working on finding more shelter space during hurricane season. On Wednesday Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the city is still working on the challenge of finding more shelter space during hurricane season. KITV4.
Masks now required at all times in Oahu gyms. Masks are now mandatory at all times in Honolulu fitness facilities, according to a statement from the City and County of Honolulu after Mayor Kirk Caldwell amended a recently approved emergency order related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
Caldwell: Face coverings now mandatory inside gyms, even while working out. Gov. David Ige has approved a request to mandate the wearing of face coverings while inside gyms on Oahu, even while members are working out, city officials said Wednesday. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Where Honolulu’s Prosecutor Candidates Stand On Criminal Justice Reform. The acting prosecutor and his three opponents are pitching very different solutions. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Police Chief Denies Racial Disparities Are Proof Of Profiling. Ballard says it’s “unfair, unfounded and just plain wrong” to say HPD targets people based on their ethnicity. Civil Beat.
=====
University of Hawaii at Manoa shares COVID-19 protocols for fall semester. Hawaii’s relatively low rate of COVID-19 cases and stringent emergency rules to prevent the disease’s spread are providing comfort and reassurance to parents of students planning to register for the fall semester at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii at Manoa announces COVID-19 protocols. With classes set to begin in about one month at University of Hawaii at Manoa, the school disclosed how it would handle the situation if a student tests positive for COVID-19. KITV4.
Hawaii Pacific University ready to welcome students back for fall semester with safety modifications. With classes slated to start Aug. 24 at Hawaii Pacific University — and in-person instruction for the first time since learning went online due to the pandemic shutdown in March — staff members were ready, confident and excited to welcome students back with redesigned facilities and protocols aimed at neutralizing the novel coronavirus, said HPU President John Gotanda on a media tour of the university’s hub campus at Aloha Tower Marketplace on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
HPU prepares to welcome back students with new health and safety measure. Hawaii Pacific University implemented new safety measures and technology so local and out-of-state students feel confident as they return to classes this fall. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Mayor Kim Issues New COVID-19 Rule On Face Coverings. Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim recently signed the COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 10, which clarifies the mandatory requirements for wearing face coverings while in public settings. Big Island Video News.
Mayor Kim Clarifies Mask Wearing Requirements. Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim issued his 10th Emergency Rule on Coronavirus Wednesday, clarifying mask-wearing requirements on the Big Island. Big Island Now.
Council exercises caution in regard to 5G development. The Hawaii County Council resolved Wednesday to forestall any development of 5G infrastructure on the Big Island until the controversial technology is proven to be safe. Tribune-Herald.
Life of the Land opposing Honua Ola Bioenergy’s bid for reversal. Life of the Land, whose 2017 appeal to the state Supreme Court led to the state Public Utilities Commission rejecting Honua Ola Bioenergy’s power purchase agreement with Hawaii Electric Light Co., filed a motion Wednesday with the PUC saying that Honua does not meet the standard for reconsideration. Star-Advertiser.
Big Island Candies may extend temporary layoffs for more than 100 employees. Big Island Candies has plans to possibly extend temporary layoffs for 111 employees in Hilo due to Hawaii's consistent lull in tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related travel quarantines instated by government officials. Pacific Business News.
Maui
Mayor Victorino announces $3 million Recovery and Relief Fund to support Maui County small businesses. Mayor Michael Victorino announced a partnership on Wednesday with federal credit unions to launch of a $3 million recovery and relief fund for local small businesses. KITV4.
Longtime Activist Walter Ritte Challenges Rep. Lynn DeCoite For House Seat. Ritte warns tourism must be controlled, while DeCoite sees a need for jobs. Civil Beat.
Maui Now’s Wendy Osher interviews Governor David Ige on Hawai’i ‘s Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Response. Maui Now News Director Wendy Osher provides a special update focused on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response effort. She is joined by Governor David Ige who just last week issued a 10th Supplementary Emergency Proclamation related to the pandemic. Maui Now.
Two Maui residents hospitalized for COVID-19. Maui Memorial hadn’t seen a coronavirus patient since early June. Maui News.
Haleakala National Park reopened the Kipahulu District from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting today. The Pipiwai and Kuloa Point trails will be accessible as well. Maui News.
Kauai
Housing policy targets resort requirements. An amendment establishing a base-percentage of affordable housing units resort developers will need to offer than currently required in the county’s housing policy, which is currently being tweaked by the Kaua‘i County Council, was introduced yesterday. Garden Island.
Forthcoming small business grant program. The county has allocated $5 million in grants for small businesses that will be distributed by local credit unions next month. Garden Island.
Swimmers and fishers asked to share aloha. Following the lifting of certain restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people returned to Hawai‘i’s ocean waters, states a DLNR release from DAR. Akin to “playing well with others in the sandbox,” the DLNR DAR is encouraging swimmers and fishers to share aloha when in the water. Garden Island.
A GREAT SPELL CASTER (DR. EMU) THAT HELP ME BRING BACK MY EX GIRLFRIEND.ReplyDelete
Am so happy to testify about a great spell caster that helped me when all hope was lost for me to unite with my ex-girlfriend that I love so much. I had a girlfriend that love me so much but something terrible happen to our relationship one afternoon when her friend that was always trying to get to me was trying to force me to make love to her just because she was been jealous of her friend that i was dating and on the scene my girlfriend just walk in and she thought we had something special doing together, i tried to explain things to her that her friend always do this whenever she is not with me and i always refuse her but i never told her because i did not want the both of them to be enemies to each other but she never believed me. She broke up with me and I tried times without numbers to make her believe me but she never believed me until one day i heard about the DR. EMU and I emailed him and he replied to me so kindly and helped me get back my lovely relationship that was already gone for two months.
Email him at: Emutemple@gmail.com
Call or Whats-app him: +2347012841542