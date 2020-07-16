Ex-cop gets 4 years for forcing homeless man to lick urinal, FBI captures alleged Honolulu crime boss, Thirty Meter Telescope delayed again, Kona hospital COVID-19 cluster identified, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Mauna Kea checkpoint in 2019 ©2020 All Hawaii News
TMT forges ahead despite pandemic; opponents keeping close eye on project. A top official of the Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory project said Wednesday — exactly one year after protesters blocked Maunakea Access Road to prevent construction of the next-generation telescope — that the multinational partnership is still committed to try and make it work in Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii TMT protest marks one year anniversary. July 15 marks the one-year anniversary of the protests that halted construction for the Thirty Meter Telescope project atop Mauna Kea. KHON2.
Here’s What You Should Know About The OHA Elections This Year. A surge in Native Hawaiian activism has led to a packed field in the race for seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees. Civil Beat.
=====
Some state senators blast reopening plans. Members of the Senate special committee on COVID-19 on Wednesday grilled the state attorney general and members of the state Health Department on their plans to reopen Hawaii for a potential surge of tourism beginning Sept. 1 — with enhanced screening and better documentation. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii officials prepare for trans-Pacific travel. With the reopening of tourism now pushed back to September 1, officials are now trying to iron out the detail of reopening trans-Pacific travel. KHON2.
State not ready yet for more visitors, health officials say. Hawaii health officials contend the state is not ready to reopen the floodgates to tourists as community spread of the coronavirus continues, particularly on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Local 5 union pushes for safety, job security. Unite Here Local 5 union members returned to Waikiki and other tourist districts across the state Wednesday to remind Hawaii officials to make health and safety the key focus of the state’s tourism reopening plan. Star-Advertiser.
Young Bros. pared schedule extended. PUC grants request to extend to August as company cuts costs. Maui News.
The Pandemic Is Changing How Hawaii Gets Its Food. COVID-19 has led a growing number of people to barter for food. Gardening and farm-to-doorstep delivery services are also having a moment. Civil Beat.
=====
Hawaii counts 29 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 1,292. Today’s new cases include 27 on Oahu and two on Hawaii island, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — JULY 15: 29 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Two new cases were confirmed on Hawaii Island. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Ex-officer gets 4 years for making man lick public urinal. A U.S. judge sentenced a former Honolulu police officer Wednesday to four years in prison for forcing a homeless man to lick a public urinal, telling him to imagine someone doing that to his two young daughters. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Federal Prosecutors Bring Death Penalty Case Against Alleged Oahu Crime Boss. Honolulu businessman Mike Miske faces murder and kidnapping charges for the death of a young Hawaii Kai man who disappeared in July 2016. Civil Beat.
FBI arrests Honolulu businessman Mike Miske, multiple suspects in kidnapping and murder of Hawaii Kai man. The FBI arrested multiple people on Oahu this morning including Honolulu businessman Mike J. Miske Jr. as part of a federal indictment in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 23-year-old Hawaii Kai man. Star-Advertiser.
=====
The Honolulu Police Commission questioned reports that showed racial and wealth-based disparities regarding arrests for stay-at-home violators during the COVID-19 outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
Use Of Force Or ‘Response To Resistance’? Police Policy Change Considered. “Maybe you shouldn’t try to sugarcoat what it really is,” one Honolulu Police Commissioner said. Civil Beat.
=====
This New PAC Is Attacking Mayoral Candidate Keith Amemiya. The PAC has not reported where it’s getting its money. Civil Beat.
Keith Amemiya is target of new attack mailers sent out around Oahu. The mailer comes from a political action committee that opposes Amemiya, saying he’s part of a “dynasty” that includes former Honolulu mayor Mufi Hannemann, incumbent Kirk Caldwell and city managing director Roy Amemiya, who’s the candidate’s cousin. Hawaii News Now.
In seeking his old job, Mufi Hannemann is also pursuing a mission in life. In his run for Honolulu mayor, Mufi Hannemann has a simple pitch to voters and it goes something like this: I’ve led Honolulu through tough times before and I can do it again. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Amazon.com buys Servco's Honolulu property for undisclosed price. It was not immediately known what Seattle-based Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) plans to do with the property, which is situated next to Honolulu Harbor and a few miles from the Honolulu airport. Pacific Business News.
Gift enables improvements to Diamond Head pocket park. After a major face-lift in 2015 and 2016, Makalei Beach Park is going to get a little more work done. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
No stamps needed: County battles rumors as ballots arrive at mailboxes. As ballots began trickling into Hawaii Island mailboxes Wednesday, traveling much faster was a false social media rumor about how many stamps are needed to mail it back. West Hawaii Today.
More charges filed against retired police officer in missing drug evidence case. A former Hawaii Police Department officer already charged with drug and conspiracy offenses has been indicted for intimidating a witness in two high-profile criminal cases. West Hawaii Today.
Big Island Initiative Seeks To Bridge Student Digital Divide. As Hawaiʻiʻs schools gear up for reopening next month, some students in the islandʻs more remote and rural communities will be doing so without adequate equipment for online learning. But efforts are underway on the Big Island to get as many computers as possible to students in need before the end of summer. Hawaii Public Radio.
=====
2 more Kona hospital employees test positive for COVID-19. The new positive cases bring the hospital’s total number of infected employees to three, according to hospital spokeswoman Judy Donovan. West Hawaii Today.
Doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Ka‘u; Traveling physician had contact with 11 patients during two days. A traveling doctor who worked briefly at Ka‘u Hospital and Rural Health Clinic tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, administrator Merilyn Harris has confirmed. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Hāna Highway Checkpoint Terminated, Road Reopens to All on July 16. The Hāna Highway checkpoint will be terminated when the extended closure expires at the end of today, according to Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. Maui Now.
Panel: More study needed on short-term rental caps. Proposed bill to lower caps heads back to council. Maui News.
Permit for Haiku church on ag land denied. Neighbors have been complaining about traffic and noise from Sacred Earth Assembly. Maui News.
Kauai
Two arrested for violating 14-day quarantine. Two men were recently arrested on Kaua‘i for violating Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine emergency rules pertaining to COVID-19. Garden Island.
Hanakapiai Stream bridge making headway. Plans to build a bridge crossing the stream were first assessed in 2013, and now, seven years later, the project is moving forward with all the assessments and permitting approved. Garden Island.
