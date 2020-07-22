Douglas strengthens to first hurricane of Pacific season, no Hawaii tsunami threat from 7.8 Alaska quake, teachers union calls halt to Aug. 4 reopening, 90 Honolulu police on leave after COVID-19 case, Ironman canceled, more news from all the Hawaiian islands

|Hawaii ballot testing ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii officials hope mail-in vote means fewer glitches. With just about everything different in Hawaii’s 2020 primary, state election officials anticipate that glitches, if any, on Aug. 8 could come from the eight real- time, old-school “voter service centers” in the new era of statewide, mail-in voting. Star-Advertiser.
A look at many options to cast a 2020 vote, and how it’s counted. The 2020 elections are under way and they’ll look a lot different in Hawaii due to the shift to mostly mail-in system. KHON2.
=====
Hawaii officials urge residents to prepare for hurricane season. Gov. David Ige reminded Hawaii residents to be prepared as the peak of hurricane season arrives and as Tropical Storm Douglas, which was expected to strengthen into a hurricane by today, heads toward Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Officials urge hurricane preparedness amid ongoing pandemic; Tropical Storm Douglas expected to impact island sales. With Tropical Storm Douglas strengthening in the Eastern Pacific as the cyclone marched toward Hawaii Tuesday, state officials took to social media to emphasize the importance of being prepared for a hurricane amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Rules are being rewritten as Hawaii prepares for a hurricane amid a pandemic. Tropical Storm Douglas is the first named storm of the season to come near Hawaii – and the first ever during a pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
COVID-19 presents new challenges for storm preparations. Emergency officials say the COVID-19 pandemic presents new challenges in preparing for a storm. So planning ahead is even more critical than ever. KHON2.
=====
Douglas strengthens, becoming first hurricane of Eastern Pacific season. As of the 5 a.m. Wednesday update, Douglas was about 1,785 miles east-southeast of Hilo or 1,500 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Hawaii News Now.
Tropical storm Douglas strengthens to a category 1 hurricane. This is the first hurricane of the 2020 eastern Pacific season, with wind speeds up to 75 mph. KHON2.
Douglas Five-Day Track Updated, Becomes First Hurricane of 2020 Eastern Pacific Season. Hurricane preparedness is top of mind this week as Douglas strengthened to Hurricane status today and is now considered the first hurricane of the 2020 Eastern Pacific Season. Maui Now.
Tropical Storm strengthening. Newly formed Tropical Storm Douglas was strengthening over the open Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, and forecasters projected it would grow into the region’s first hurricane of the season. Garden Island.
Tropical Storm Douglas Forecast Tracks Towards Hawaii. Tropical Storm Douglas is moving due west with no change in strength, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday, adding that the system is expected to become a hurricane soon. Big Island Video News.
=====
7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska; No tsunami threat to Hawaii. A tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake. KHON2.
PTWC clears Hawaii, no threat from strong 7.8 mag earthquake off Alaska. Officials at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a strong earthquake off the Alaskan Coast Tuesday night no longer poses a threat to Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Hawaii teachers union calls for delay in students’ return to school. The Hawaii State Teachers Association is urging the Board of Education to postpone the return of students to public school campuses, saying educators need more time to prepare to work in the COVID-19 era. Star-Advertiser.
Teachers Union Wants School Reopening Postponed. The teachers union is calling for an indefinite delay to the Aug. 4 start date. Civil Beat.
Teachers union says it has ‘no confidence’ that public schools can reopen safely Aug. 4. The teachers union said Tuesday it has “no confidence” that school campuses can reopen safely in two weeks and urged the state to delay a plan to bring students back for in-person instruction until more is done to allay concerns from teachers and parents. Hawaii News Now.
Teachers union pushes back against state’s plan for reopening schools. The Hawaii State Teachers Association on Tuesday urged state leaders to delay students’ Aug. 4 return to school. Tribune-Herald.
Public school teachers' union wants state to delay bringing back students to campus. The Hawaii State Teachers Association says teachers need more time to prepare their classrooms and help ensure the safety of the students. KITV4.
HSTA Wants A Delay In Reopening Hawaiʻi School Campuses. The Hawaii State Teachers Association today said it has no confidence that classrooms will be able to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 by August 4. Big Island Video News.
Teachers Union Says School Openings Should be Delayed. Hawai‘i public schools will reopen classroom doors on Aug. 4, but the Hawai‘i State Teacher’s Association (HSTA) says that’s not enough time to make schools safe for the return of its members or their students. Big Island Now.
Schools reopening face opposition. Hawaii State Teachers Association voiced concerns on Tuesday about bringing students back to classrooms, citing a lack of preparation and insufficient pandemic training. Garden Island.
=====
Ige: State not at point to require roll back of recovery plans. Gov. David Ige thinks his plan to allow trans-Pacific travelers to skip the two-week quarantine requirement will be able to go forward in September, despite reservations from the state’s mayors. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii’s hotel occupancy improved slightly in June, but further shocks are expected. Occupancy at isle hotels about doubled in June to 15.7% from a coronavirus-related low of 8.4% in April. Star-Advertiser.
‘Geofence’ could help tourists roam: County explores allowing ‘resort bubbles’ to allow quarantiners out of hotel rooms. Hawaii Island is joining Maui and Kauai in exploring a new concept in gradually reopening their doors to tourists — a “resort bubble” where quarantining visitors would be allowed freedom to roam within the confines of a geofence. West Hawaii Today.
=====
Why Ige Vetoed Two Bills And Allowed Three More To Become Law. Newly released messages show the Hawaii governor’s thinking behind actions he took on five major bills approved by lawmakers in May. In an unusual move, Gov. David Ige found technical defects in all five bills state lawmakers passed in May to try to cope with the state budget shortfall and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to notices recently released by the Legislature. Civil Beat.
International Ships On Their Way To Hawaii For RIMPAC. But you won’t be seeing Japanese or Australian sailors in Honolulu. Civil Beat.
Kai Kahele Says He Wants Police Reform, But His Vote Says Otherwise. The presumptive Democratic nominee for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District has a clear path to Washington, D.C. Civil Beat.
=====
In search for hidden COVID-19 cases, state program tracks surge of virus in Hawaii. A state program designed to search for hidden cases of coronavirus has revealed an alarming new surge of virus in the community. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii counts 25 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 1,418. Hawaii health officials reported 25 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,418. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — JULY 21: 25 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,418 people in Hawaii have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Nearly 90 police officers, recruits on leave after a single COVID-19 case at HPD. Nearly 90 Honolulu police officers and recruits will be tested for the coronavirus on Wednesday after a former recruit tested positive over the weekend. Hawaii News Now.
How Kym Pine Is Using the ‘Power Of Incumbency’ In Mayor’s Race. The term-limited Honolulu councilwoman is making use of her city platform as she seeks higher office. Civil Beat.
Honolulu’s Next Mayor Will Face Major Obstacles On Rail. Most of the top contenders say they would hit the brakes on the $9 billion project if financial hurdles can’t be overcome. Civil Beat.
California couple arrested after being accused of breaking the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine. Investigators with the Attorney General's office arrested a couple from California on Tuesday accused of breaking the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine. KITV4.
Second COVID-19 Lockdown Could Make Homeless Vulnerable To Arrest, Legal Spiral. Among those who received citations the most for violating the stay-at-home order in the spring were the homeless. Hawaii Public Radio.
Nearly 900 businesses in Honolulu closed March - July. New data finds nearly 900 businesses closed - both temporary and permanent - amid the pandemic. The closures were between March 1st and July 10th in Honolulu. KITV4.
Kalihi residents say they weren’t consulted on a proposed homeless prevention center. Kalihi residents are protesting a proposed facility aimed at providing homeless prevention services. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Ironman World Championship canceled for first time in race history. The 2020 edition of the annual 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run was originally postponed from its Oct. 10 date to Feb. 6, 2021. However, because of health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of the future of international travel, The Ironman Group announced Tuesday the 2020 race will not take place. West Hawaii Today.
IRONMAN Cancels 2020 World Championship in Kona. The 2020 version of the Big Island’s premier sporting event will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Out-of-state students coming to UH-Hilo next month required to quarantine for 14 days. Out-of-state students returning to the University of Hawaii at Hilo next month will still be required to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in Hawaii, although UH last week announced modified quarantine procedures for such students attending universities on Oahu and Kauai. Tribune-Herald.
County explores joining lawsuit against fossil fuel companies. Hawaii County might join the City and County of Honolulu in a lawsuit seeking financial reparations from more than a dozen fossil fuel companies for their role in causing climate change and rising sea levels. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Reported crimes in 2019 at 44-year low. Violent crimes ticked up from 2018 while property crimes fell. After Maui County recorded a record-low crime rate in 2018, crime reported in the county declined again last year to its lowest level in more than 40 years, according to a state report. Maui News.
Maui Lani roundabout set to open July 30 or even earlier. Victorino urges to remain vigilant even with no new COVID cases in 8 days. Maui News.
Kauai
After 2 months of a 4-day work week, Kauai county offices to shift back. County offices and employees are returning back to their normal 5-day work week. The county said starting next week Monday, most county offices will once again open Monday through Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hawaii News Now.
An emotional mayor’s luncheon. Mayor Derek Kawakami addressed members of the Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in an emotional, virtual mayor’s luncheon that touched on the plan to bring students back to public schools and the hardships COVID-19 has brought to the community. Garden Island.
Deployed at home. Stationed in Kapa‘a, the Hawai‘i National Guard has assisted the county in pandemic response. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment