Attorney general defends quarantine enforcement, airport thermal screening to be installed, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations expected to continue rising, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Paul Jones, Deputy Chief for the Department of the Attorney General Investigations Division, left, with Attorney General Clare Connors and Gov. David Ige discuss quarantine enforcement, July 16, 2020
State Officials Discuss Quarantine Compliance, Enforcement. State officials are conducting compliance checks on individuals entering the state who are subject to the 14-day quarantine mandate due to COVID-19. Big Island Now.
After Sep. 1, Hawaii may set up hotels for visitors to quarantine in. Once more visitors come, some are asking how the state will keep track of the people who choose not to pre-test and quarantine instead. KHON2.
=====
Thermal Temperature Screening Equipment to be Installed Immediately at Five Hawai‘i Airports. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has selected NEC Corporation, NEC Corporation of America and their partner, Infrared Cameras Inc., to provide thermal temperature screening and facial imaging technology at Hawaiʻi’s public airports. Maui Now.
Contract awarded for thermal screening, facial recognition at airports. The state Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that a contract to install thermal temperature screening of arriving passengers and facial recognition technology at Hawaii’s public airports will cost taxpayers $37.5 million throughout 10 years. Tribune-Herald.
NEC Corporation Named Hawaiʻi Airport Screening Technology Provider. The State has selected NEC Corporation and their partner, Infrared Cameras Inc., to provide thermal temperature screening and facial imaging technology at Hawaii’s public airports. Big Island Video News.
HDOT selects providers for airport thermal screening equipment. The Hawaii Department of Transportation has selected NEC Corporation and their partner Infrared Cameras Inc. to provide thermal temperature screening and facial imaging technology at Hawaii’s public airports. KHON2.
State selects temperature screening provider for Hawaii airports. The state has officially picked a company to install thermal temperature screening equipment at Hawaii's airports. KITV4.
=====
As public schools prepare to reopen, lawmakers and teachers remain on edge. Public schools are set to reopen on Aug. 4. But some lawmakers say that’s too soon, citing concerns they’ve received from teachers who feel unsafe and unprepared. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Health Officials Back Superintendent’s Plan To Reopen Schools. State health officials say kids can be in the classroom as long as precautions are taken. But they expect to see an increase in coronavirus cases, too. Civil Beat.
When it comes to reopening Hawaii's public schools next month, the head of the Department of Education says its plan is complex and it's going to be a challenge. That's what Superintendent Christina Kishimoto told state senators Thursday. KITV4.
Reopening schools discussion ongoing. Thursday, concerns about reopening schools too early were discussed between the Department of Education, Department of Health, and the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 at the State Capitol. Garden Island.
Officials defend school reopening plan. Health Director Bruce Anderson said that the timing seems right for Hawaii’s public schools to reopen as planned on Aug. 4, but authorities will keep tabs on the coronavirus situation and shift gears as needed. Star-Advertiser.
Teaching Today Requires Transformation and Innovation. Interview with Robert Landau, Founder and Strategist, Two Roads Education. Hawaii Business magazine.
=====
Election ballots going out earlier than expected. Voters statewide began seeing their primary election ballots show up in their mailboxes Wednesday, ahead of the July 21 date that elections officials had been stating they should expect to start seeing the distinctive yellow envelopes. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Hawaii unemployment rate improves to 13.9% Hawaii’s unemployment rate improved dramatically to 13.9% in June even as the state grapples with a tourism lockdown that has kept tens of thousands of people out of work due to the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Unemployment Rate Unexpectedly Drops. The numbers released today showed the state unemployment rate going from 23.5% in May to just 13.9% in June, a difference of about 40%. KITV4.
Gov. David Ige hopes gloomy unemployment forecast won’t materialize. A report this week that Hawaii’s once-enviable low unemployment rate probably won’t be seen again until 2029 because of the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the pressure on the state to fund social service programs even in the face of a $2.3 billion budget shortfall, Gov. David Ige said. Star-Advertiser.
Substitute Teachers Face More Hurdles To Summer Unemployment Checks. While most subs are now set to receive payments, the DOE has listed hundreds of others as having denied work they may not have been offered. Civil Beat.
=====
UH Regents Defer Vote On Budget Planning Proposal. The board is expected to take up the resolution in August. Civil Beat.
Gov. David Ige names Elefante as acting Tax Director. Damien A. Elefante, who last week was confirmed by the state Senate to serve as chairman of the Labor and Industrial Relations Appeals Board, also will now fill in as acting director of the state Tax Department. Star-Advertiser.
=====
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hawaii shoot up as new infections also rise. Hawaii is seeing the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 go up, in a worrisome trend public health officials say they’re watching closely. Hawaii News Now.
The Hawai’i Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 today. Sixteen cases are on Oahu, and three cases are pending. The number of deaths remains at 22. Hawaii Public Radio.
VIRUS TRACKER — JULY 16: 19 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Clusters continue to grow at Pearl City Nursing Home and Kona Community Hospital. Civil Beat.
Hawaii sees 19 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 1,311. Today’s new cases include 16 on Oahu and three that are pending identification of residency, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Debate recap: 5 contenders share why they should be the next Honolulu Mayor. Three political veterans and two newcomers with business backgrounds took to the Hawaii Theatre stage on Thursday for a 90-minute debate. KHON2.
O'ahu businesses to remain open despite rising COVID-19 case numbers. As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said that he has no plans of shutting down gyms, bars or any other businesses. KITV4.
=====
Honolulu Gets Creative In Efforts To Test Sewage For COVID-19. New partnerships are being formed to address unforeseen challenges of COVID-19 testing. Civil Beat.
City completes significant phase in $82M sewer rehab project. The city announced Thursday that it’s nearing completion of the first phase of a major sewer rehabilitation project that’s required crews tearing up major thoroughfares in the area. Hawaii News Now.
City’s sewer consent decree work moving. City officials marked a milestone in the multibillion dollar effort to upgrade Oahu’s sewer system as part of a consent decree that was reached between the Sierra Club and federal, state and city agencies in 2010. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Accused crime boss Michael Miske Jr. kept alleged target close. Federal prosecutors allege Oahu businessman Michael Miske Jr. provided a 23-year-old man a place to live “so he could keep tabs on him” in the days leading up to the man’s murder. Star-Advertiser.
Prosecutors to argue alleged crime boss poses ‘grave danger’ to community. Alleged organized crime boss Michael Miske pleaded not guilty Thursday to 17 felony charges, including murder-for-hire, as federal prosecutors seek to argue that he poses a “grave danger” to the community and should remain in custody as he awaits trial. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County seeks proposals to spend $80 million: Fast-tracked bid request to get money on the street. Feed the hungry while supporting local farmers, fishers and restaurants is one goal of millions of dollars worth of grants being offered by the county. West Hawaii Today.
‘We needed to test everybody’: Kona hospital testing all employees, providers after 3 test positive for COVID-19. In a swift reaction to the news that three employees at Kona Community Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the facility’s entire staff was tested for the coronavirus on Thursday. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui Unemployment Improves to 23% in June, COVID-19-Related Discrepancies Affecting Counts. In Maui County, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 22.6% in June, an improvement from the 34% rate reported last month, but still significantly higher than the 3% rate reported at the same time last year. Maui Now.
Hana and Piilani highways reopen to nonresident traffic. Mayor, residents urge masks, social distance when visiting E. Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
Property tax deadline extended. To lessen the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the County of Kaua‘i has extended the deadline to pay property taxes to November 18, 2020. Garden Island.
Farm Bureau award includes hamburger in distribution. The hamburger, provided by the Hawai‘i Foodbank, Kaua‘i Branch, was made possible through a $5,000 award from the Kaua‘i County Farm Bureau done in May to acquire 1,347 pounds of ground beef from Makaweli Meat Co. Garden Island.
