U.S. Justice Department challenges Hawaii's traveler quarantine, $70M in public worker raises despite economic shutdown, police reform back at Legislature, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands.

Justice Department Files Statement Challenging Constitutionality of Hawai‘i Governor’s COVID-19 Order. The Department of Justice today filed a statement of interest in Hawaiʻi federal court in support of a lawsuit filed by residents of Nevada and California who own property in Hawaiʻi challenging a measure by Governor David Ige in response to COVID 19 that mandates a 14-day self-quarantine for individuals entering Hawaiʻi. Maui Now.
State plans to have out-of-state visitors test before departing or quarantine when they arrive. As the state gears up to restart the tourism industry, visitors will be required to get tested or they have to go on 14-day quarantine when they arrive. KHON2.
Face Scanners At Hawaii Airports Are ‘Terrifying,’ ACLU Says. A DOT spokesman says the pilot program isn’t technology from “spy movies,” but a civil rights group argues it is mass surveillance. Civil Beat.
Civil Rights Watchdog Raises Constitutional Issues With Plan To Use Facial Recognition On Travelers. The ACLU of Hawaii sent a letter to state officials on Monday saying the group has serious privacy and civil rights concerns over the planned use of facial recognition in state airports. Hawaii Public Radio.
Amid a pandemic, lawmakers give preliminary approval to public-worker raises. House and Senate negotiators gave tentative approval Tuesday afternoon to a bill that includes more than $70 million for raises for public workers, a step that could turn out to be politically perilous during a pandemic in which thousands of private-sector workers have lost their jobs. Star-Advertiser.
Bill requiring identification of disciplined officers advancing. State lawmakers are a step closer to passing a bill that would require the names of disciplined police officers to be disclosed publicly like other government employees. Star-Advertiser.
Police accountability bill back on the table. A measure to disclose the names of officers discharged or suspended from a county police department is back on the table. West Hawaii Today.
State Legislature taking up several coronavirus-related measures after reconvening. A bill that would allow the state Department of Health to impose quarantines without an emergency proclamation by the governor is one of several COVID-19-related bills introduced in the state Legislature this week. Tribune-Herald.
COVID funds, Young Brothers bailout up for debate on Oahu. Lawmakers review final bills before adjourning July 10. Maui News.
Lawmakers to discuss financial bailout for inter-island shipping company. A move to bail out Young Brothers could mean bringing in a new shipping provider. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers call on state to give all 14,000 seniors at Hawaii care homes a COVID-19 test. Lawmakers are calling on the state to test all 14,000 kupuna in the thousands of nursing and care homes across the state. Hawaii News Now.
Chamber of Commerce Hawaii urges Ige to create a ‘definitive plan’ for reopening transpacific travel. On Tuesday, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii delivered a petition to Gov. David Ige with more than 1,000 signatures in support of reopening the tourism economy and other measures to help local businesses. Pacific Business News.
Businesses ‘fighting for survival’ as Hawaii visitor arrivals fall below 400 for 2nd straight day. The state lifted the interisland passenger quarantine on June 16, but the relaxing of regulations has only been of limited benefit to Hawaii’s visitor industry. Star-Advertiser.
Shutdown of female work furlough program could be temporary. The state Department of Public Safety said a planned shutdown of a program for furloughed female prisoners working to reenter society is temporary because of expected COVID-19-related budget cuts. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiian Activists Turn Into Candidates For The 2020 Elections. An apparent increase in the number of Native Hawaiian candidates in 2020 features many young people involved with resistance movements like the Mauna Kea protests. Civil Beat.
Ocean Voyages Institute hauls in record 103 tons of trash from Pacific Ocean. The Ocean Voyages Institute this morning pulled into Pier 29 in Honolulu with more than 100 tons of marine trash hauled from the middle of the Pacific Ocean, mission completed despite the ongoing pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Paralympian dies 60 days into solo row journey from L.A. to Honolulu. A transpacific journey has ended in heartbreak for loved ones of three-time paralympian and Marine Veteran Angela Madsen. Hawaii News Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — JUNE 23: 3 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. All the new cases were on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Oahu
20 Years Of Honolulu Police Misconduct Summaries Document Serious Bad Behavior. Secrecy has long masked serious incidents of misconduct and outright corruption within the ranks of the Honolulu Police Department. Civil Beat.
Honolulu mayor supports state bill calling for police reform. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he supports a state bill calling for police reform. KITV4.
Trump International Hotel latest in list of hotels extending furloughs for hotel workers. More workers in the hotel industry are facing layoffs and extended furloughs. KHON2.
More popular Pearl Harbor attractions set to reopen after 3 months. Two popular tourist attractions are reopening Wednesday morning at Pearl Harbor. The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and the Battleship Missouri Memorial are set to welcome guests back under new social distancing guidelines and other CDC recommendations. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu’s city halls are getting ready for more in-person transactions. Satellite City Halls on Oahu will start reopening for regular services on July 1. Walk-ins aren’t allowed, and appointments will be required. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Outdoor dining buying more time for Hawaii restaurants to stay in business. The Hawaii Restaurant Association says the city’s sidewalk permitting can be tough because there has to be ample space. KHON2.
Honolulu liquor license applicants can get extensions to pay fee. Honolulu businesses still deciding whether or not to renew their liquor license could get an extension to pay the fee, but they must submit a renewal application by Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Two O'ahu Catholic schools will shut down at the end of the month. Financial concerns during the COVID-19 crisis are the reason for the closures. KITV4.
Dispute between state, ride-hailing companies delays unemployment payments for drivers. Navigating the maze of unemployment has been frustrating but for ride-hailing drivers it’s been especially confusing as Uber and Lyft battle with the state over their status. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hapuna lifeguards, EMS on the state chopping block. Some $6 million in state funding for lifeguards, emergency medical services and ambulances is on the chopping block, forcing Hawaii County to look for ways to cover expenses out of its own tight budget, which already had to be balanced by raising taxes on luxury homes. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii Island Mayor says to keep county COVID-free, he had to make tough decisions that came with consequences. Records will show the island of Hawaii was the first to declare a state of emergency. I’ve said it a thousand times. I’d rather people criticize me for overreacting, than criticize me for “under reacting,” said Kim. KHON2.
Program helps families who receive free, reduced-price school meals. More than 20,000 Big Island students could receive food assistance thanks to the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai’i County Expands Emergency Loan Eligibility. Hawai’i County has relaxed eligibility requirements for emergency personal loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Update On Young Brothers Shipping Containers Lost Off Hilo. The effort to locate and salvage multiple, 40-foot shipping containers that fell overboard near Hilo Harbor continued today. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Mayor: Only 30 to 35% of businesses have reopened. ‘We’re not at a very good state’ right now, says Victorino. Maui News.
Police routines returning to normal as COVID-19 wanes. Virus-related rules enforcement, activity cost about $1M in OT a month, 12-hour shifts. Maui News.
Maui expands affordable housing inventory at critical time. Construction was recently completed on the 120-unit Kaiwahine Village community in Kihei, where advertised monthly rent was as low as $510 for two-bedroom apartments and $571 for three-bedroom residences. Star-Advertiser.
Housing Rental Assistance Available for Maui Residents Impacted by COVID-19. The County of Maui reminds residents that rental assistance may be available to those who have lost their job or have reduced income by more than 25% as a direct result of COVID-19. Maui Now.
Kauai
Eight individuals in isolation. Kaua‘i health officials have identified no new positive cases after testing a large number of contacts of Kaua‘i COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Garden Island.
Malama Kaua‘i: Connecting farmers to the community. In April and May, Malama Kaua‘i helped deliver 6,000 bags of local produce to families in need. The money from those purchases went to local farmers. Garden Island.
Allison Carveiro is stepping into the role as ‘Ele‘ele School’s new principal beginning in July 1, and is looking forward to continuing a more-than-30-year career in education. Garden Island.
