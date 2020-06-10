Pretesting of inbound Hawaii passengers urged, Maui bars to reopen, Kauai Foodland to close, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu airport ©2020 All Hawaii News
UH proposal calls for strict preflight screening of out-of-state passengers. The University of Hawaii is proposing a way to allow for the reopening of out-of-state travel to Hawaii while ensuring minimal spread of COVID-19 from tourists. Tribune-Herald.
6 in 10 mainland travelers say they’d be willing to be tested for COVID-19 to visit Hawaii. A new UH study shows the majority of travelers from the mainland would be willing to take a COVID-19 test prior to landing in Hawaii and after arrival. Hawaii News Now.
As air travel slowly returns, thermal screening at HNL to begin. A pilot passenger thermal screening project is getting ready to takeoff at the Honolulu Airport. Starting Monday, thermal scanners designed to screen incoming passengers at HNL will individually measure people’s temperatures as they come off their planes. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines is hoping to get residents flying again when it starts increased service to the neighbor islands. The airline is offering a 20 percent discount on flights between June 16 – 30. KHON2.
=====
Hawaii-Based General Confirmed As First Black Air Force Chief Of Staff. Gen. Charles Brown, the current commander of the Pacific Air Forces, accepted the nomination just days after speaking out on institutional racism and the national protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd. Civil Beat.
Hawaii scrambles to prepare for all mail-in voting in primary election. Hawaii elections officials are scrambling to prepare for the state’s first all-mail election: The primary election on Aug. 8. In addition to alerting voters that ballots will be coming in the mail, the COVID-19 crisis means the ballots cannot be counted in the tight confines of the state Capitol. Hawaii News Now.
Bill requiring county police departments to disclose identities of officers suspended, discharged being considered. Hawaii lawmakers will head back into session at the State Capitol on June 22nd. KITV4.
With tourism shut down, sustainable start-ups hope to fuel a new era in Hawaii’s economy. Tourism may be the driving force behind Hawaii’s economy, but a growing number of entrepreneurs and business agree: It doesn’t have to be the only one. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Hawaii to receive $30M in federal funding to help homeless during pandemic. Hawaii is set to receive more than $30.8 million in federal funding to help homeless families and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz. Star-Advertiser.
State Homeless Coordinator expects to see steady increase in homelessness due to pandemic. While local economists believe the homeless population in Hawaii will increase in the coming months due to COVID-19 we're getting a clearer picture of the situation before the pandemic. KITV4.
=====
First Hawaii resident charged with violating traveler quarantine. A 48-year-old Waikiki woman has become the first Hawaii resident to be charged with violating the state’s mandatory traveler quarantine. Star-Advertiser.
Teachers, Just Like Other Working Parents, Are In A Bind Over Lack Of Child Care. Many child care centers have shuttered, delayed reopening or increased tuition due to the pandemic. That leaves many teachers who need to return to their classrooms with few options for their kids. Civil Beat.
6 new coronavirus cases on Oahu brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 682. Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 682, up six from Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
In the first mass testing on Oahu, Arcadia nursing home tests about 550 of its health care workers. An estimated 550 health care workers at the Arcadia Family of Cos. were tested this week for the coronavirus in Hawaii’s first mass testing program at nursing homes on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Local farmers in need of restaurant and hotel operation, City Council to discuss CARES funds to help. According to the Hawaii Farm Bureau, most of Hawaii’s farmers rely on hotels, restaurants, and schools to stay in business. Honolulu City Councilmember Ann Kobayashi says that Hawaii needs local farmers for the economy to be sustainable. KHON2.
Abigail Kawananakoa’s wife among 4 seeking conservatorship. The wife of Abigail Kawananakoa is among four individuals being considered for appointment as conservator overseeing the personal finances of the 93-year-old Campbell Estate heiress. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Gets $22.3 Million To Address Housing Impacts Of COVID-19. Another round of federal funds is specifically aimed at meeting people’s housing needs. Civil Beat.
Survey Counts Over 4,400 Homeless People On Oahu Before COVID-19. Hawaii’s rate of homelessness was among the worst in the nation pre-pandemic. It’s likely to get even worse. Civil Beat.
City’s summer program for kids free this year, but enrollment to shrink. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday afternoon announced the city would offer a pared-down version of Summer Fun in July for free. Star-Advertiser.
Vehicles won’t be allowed on Kalakaua Ave. for the next 4 Sunday mornings. Waikiki residents are baffled and upset after they say they weren’t consulted when it came to a plan to shut down Kalakaua Avenue for the next four Sunday mornings. Hawaii News Now.
Ko Olina lagoons reopen but parking lot still closed. For more than 25 years, the four man-made beach lagoons at Ko Olina Resort Community on Oahu’s leeward coast have been a favorite seashore recreation spot. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Mayor to Seek Approval from Governor on Larger Gatherings. Kim said he was working on a proposal to Gov. David Ige that requests a lift from the 10 people or less group size to 50 or less for indoors and 100 or less for outdoors. The mayor hopes to implement the new regulations by next week. Big Island Now.
Vacation rental owners call foul: County rules bar them from renting long-term to locals. County Planning Director Michael Yee said Tuesday the prohibition will continue only while Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation is in effect. West Hawaii Today.
=====
HPD prohibits use of carotid, neck restraint choke holds. Hawaii County’s police officers have been prohibited for nearly two decades from employing the restraint infamously used by a Minneapolis police officer that led to the death of George Floyd. West Hawaii Today.
Big Island police chief talks George Floyd case, protests. Hawaii County Police Chief Paul Ferreira said the viral video of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of an African-American man, who later died, reflects upon all police officers. Tribune-Herald.
=====
A retired Hawaii Police Department captain accused of tipping off Hilo arcade owners prior to a 2017 police gambling raid made his initial court appearance Tuesday on refiled charges. Tribune-Herald.
Kim: No July 4 fireworks show. The County of Hawaii canceled all county-sponsored Independence Day festivities because of COVID-19 concerns. Tribune-Herald.
$14.9M released for Kealakehe Elementary School new classroom building. Design work is underway for a new classroom building at Kealakehe Elementary School that’s expected to be ready for school year 2023-24. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Bars can reopen, outdoor sports can resume in Maui County on June 15, Victorino says. A county news release today announced that indoor gatherings can be as large as 50 people, while outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people, which would allow additional businesses to open. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Bars, Paddling, Some Outdoor Sports Set to Reopen on Monday, June 15. The Governor has granted the County of Maui’s request to reopen more businesses and activities on Monday, June 15, 2020. The reopening will come a day ahead of the planned resumption of interisland travel on June 16, as the state’s 14-day quarantine on interisland travel is lifted next week Tuesday. Maui Now.
Mayor: Maui in good position as life returns to normal. More reopenings expected to be announced this week. Maui News.
=====
New Report Shows Maui Residents Must Work 56.6 Hours Per Week to Afford Rent. Hawaiʻi residents must work 59 hours per week to afford rent of a single bedroom dwelling, according to a new report by Self Financial. Maui Now.
Home prices up to $800K in May amid pandemic. A decline in sales and new listings during the pandemic pushed single-family home prices to $800,000 and condo prices to their highest levels in 12 months in May, according to the latest data from the Realtors Association of Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
Foodland to close Kauai store in early August. Foodland Super Market Ltd. today announced it will be closing its store at Waipouli Town Center on Kauai on Aug. 9 after 40 years of business. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Arrests made for quarantine violations. Two men were recently arrested for violating the state’s 14-day quarantine order related to COVID-19. Benjamin McGranahan was arrested at Lihu‘e Airport on June 5 after refusing to abide by the rule that requires all arriving visitors and returning residents to remain at an appropriate quarantine location for two weeks. Garden Island.
Valenciano to rule on Coco Palms foreclosure. A state Circuit Court judge on Tuesday allowed one of the would-be Honolulu redevelopers of the iconic Coco Palms Resort in Wailua to lodge a last-minute objection to a proposed agreement that would send the troubled hotel to the foreclosure auction block. Garden Island.
