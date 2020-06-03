Military not quarantined, primary ballots set as filing deadline passes, Chinatown homeless center plans dropped, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Pohakuloa Training Area ©2020 All Hawaii News
=====
State health officials build up team of public health workers as Hawaii reopens its economy. State health officials, building up a team of public health workers, plan to train 320 contact tracers by mid-July in anticipation of a surge in coronavirus cases as Hawaii reopens its economy. Star-Advertiser.
More volunteers sought for state’s new contact tracing program. On Monday, the first group of prospective contact tracers in Hawaii ― approximately 300 of them ― will begin training. Hawaii News Now.
Lack of Uniform Guidelines on Data Reporting Presents Incomplete COVID-19 Story. Hawai’i health officials say additional demographic data on COVID-19’s impact in Hawaii is on its way. The state Health Department began providing data a month ago, but critics say the information is incomplete and tells an inaccurate story of the pandemic’s impact on various communities. Hawaii Public Radio.
=====
Report On Bullying By State Senator Surfaces As Tension Mounts Over Hawaii Recovery Plan. The state’s economic recovery plan appears to be falling victim to bad blood between Sen. Glenn Wakai and top tourism officials. Civil Beat.
District courts across Hawai'i temporarily reopening. District courts across the state are temporarily opening on June 15th for non-jury cases and on June 3rd for jury cases. KITV4.
=====
What will school look like next fall? The DOE is figuring it out. The Department of Education is using the summer break to formalize the plan for next school year. The DOE says they expect to have a better idea in the coming week of what measures will be taken to protect students from COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
HDOE still finalizing plans for fall but says distance learning will continue for some. Students are scheduled to return to school August 4. KHON2.
Study Estimates 30% to 50% Learning Loss for Students By Fall. When Hawaii students return to classes in the fall after completing the last months of the school year through distance learning, many may have lost the earlier progress they made for lack of in-person instruction. Hawaii Public Radio.
=====
Food demands increase as unemployment insurance complaints continue. There's a growing demand for food across the islands while some furloughed and laid-off workers still cannot get unemployment insurance, are appealing their denials or just recently got approved after months of frustration. Star-Advertiser.
New Party Hopes To Give Hawaii Legislative Incumbents A Run For Their Money. The lineup for more than 100 elective offices is shaping up as the 2020 election season gets underway. Civil Beat.
Survey Launched to Assess Local Views on Future of Hawai‘i’s Economy. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Liliʻuokalani Trust and Kamehameha Schools launched a new survey today to better understand what Native Hawaiians and non-Native Hawaiians think the state’s economy should look like after the pandemic. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Electric Details Proposed Projects. Hawaiian Electric on Wednesday posted details of 16 solar-plus-storage or stand-alone storage projects selected in the latest phase of the clean energy transition for Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. Civil Beat.
Dentists struggle amid shortage of medical masks, mounting costs of doing business. Many independent dentists are worried about a shortage of medical masks and say time could be running out for their practices because of escalating costs. After being shut down for more than two months, they’re reopening with new risks. Hawaii News Now.
Young Brothers lays out dwindling-cash predicament. Hawaii interisland shipping lifeline Young Brothers LLC expects to run out of cash by the end of July if it can’t get $25 million from the state or other financing. Star-Advertiser.
Young Brothers Shipping Uncertainties Update. Governor Ige says he is working with the county mayors on the issue, and House Speaker Saiki urged the Hawaiʻi PUC to act immediately upon the company's $25 million funding request. Big Island Video News.
=====
Queen's to ease visitor restrictions at its hospitals. The Queen's Health Systems will be easing visitor restrictions at all four of its hospitals starting Wednesday, officials with the medical health system announced Tuesday. Pacific Business News.
Queen's Health System easing visitor restrictions in its hospitals across the state. The "Queen's Health System" is easing visitor restrictions at all four of its hospitals across the state starting on Wednesday. KITV4.
One new coronavirus case on Oahu brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 653. Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 653, up one new case from Monday. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — JUNE 2: 1 New COVID-19 Case In Hawaii. The latest coronavirus case confirmed Tuesday was on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Updates: One New Case; Interisland Travel Quarantine Lifts June 16, Out-Of-State Up Next. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu mayoral race is set with 15 candidates. The election battles for Honolulu mayor have at times been dramatic over the last few decades, but none come close to the uncertainty and unpredictability of this year’s contest. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Institute for Human Services drops proposal for homeless facility. In response to vast opposition from area residents and businesses, the Institute for Human Services has canceled its plans to develop a proposed triage and comfort station for the homeless at a building in Chinatown. Star-Advertiser.
City scraps plan to put homeless triage in Chinatown; Plan B still upsets community. KITV4.
=====
City creates recovery office with federal funds. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and his team unveiled plans Tuesday to use $19 million, or 5%, of the $378 million federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding received by the city to meet short- and long-term economic recovery goals. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu establishes Covid economic recovery office. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday said the city will reorganize its economic development office into an Office of Economic Revitalization to focus on the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Pacific Business News.
=====
For first time in months, dining-in will be an option at Oahu restaurants Friday. Oahu restaurants are getting ready to allow customers to sit down and enjoy their meal instead of getting takeout. There will be many changes, however, once dine-in service is permitted to resume on June 5. Hawaii News Now.
EPA Cracks Down On Cesspools In Kailua. The Hawaii Department of Health and Human Services is being fined $128,000 for two cesspools at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Lowen, David, Kierkiewicz unopposed as filing period ends. Victory is all but assured for three Hawaii Island incumbents, despite what seems a renewed interest in politics, with lots of candidates competing for office this election. West Hawaii Today.
=====
Judge issues fines to fish poacher. An environmental court judge on Tuesday issued $200 in fines to one of two people charged for allegedly illegally collecting 550 aquarium fish earlier this year off South Kohala. West Hawaii Today.
DLNR ‘disappointed’ over no-contest plea, low fine for fishing violation. A fisherman found with illegal aquarium fish has avoided the most severe penalties. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Kamehameha Schools sues operators of Volcano golf course. A manager of Volcano Golf and Country Club allegedly vowed to bulldoze the entire property rather than return it to its lessor, Kamehameha Schools. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Will Hold Summer Fun This Year, With Changes. The County of Hawai‘i announced it will be holding a 2020 Summer Fun Program starting on Monday, June 15 and tentatively ending on Friday, July 17. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Not all Maui dine-in eateries open Monday. Even as restaurants were allowed to reopen for dine-in services Monday, not all chose to do so, citing issues with complying with social distancing orders, scheduling and feasibility as reasons to stay shuttered for a little while longer. Maui News.
Blow-drying allowed; more golf opportunities. Blow-drying of hair is now being allowed at salons while the driving range and pro shop at the Waiehu Golf Course reopened Wednesday, county officials said Monday. Maui News.
Kauai
22 in the running for 2021 council seat. Twenty-two candidates have officially filed to run for Kaua‘i County Council seats by Tuesday’s filing deadline, alongside the incumbent county prosecuting attorney, candidates for the state House and Senate and some Office of Hawaiian Affairs candidates. Garden Island.
Sidewalk sprouting at Kilauea School. Tuesday marked the second day of the week-long project where the club will build and finish a 300-foot-by-four-foot sidewalk around key areas entering the Kilauea School. Garden Island.
Keeping Kaua‘i kupuna safe. Keeping kupuna safe during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a moving target for care-center managers, as staff members adjust to the strict sanitation and screening guidelines from Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Health and directives from the County of Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment