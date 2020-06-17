Interisland travel reopens, Honolulu patches economic stimulus package, mayor says call 911 on shoppers not wearing masks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu airport PC: Hawaii Department of Transportation
First Day After Inter-Island Quarantine Lifted. State officials say things went smoothly on Tuesday, the first day of inter-island travel without a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Big Island Video News.
First day of quarantine-free travel between islands begins. Tuesday was the first day you could travel between the islands without having to quarantine. KHON2.
Kaua'i, Maui, and Hawai'i Island reopen vacation rentals as interisland travel quarantine is lifted. With interisland travel reopening on Tuesday, many have been eager to hop on flights to see friends and family, or explore a neighbor island. KITV4.
Along with the reopening of the state Tuesday to quarantine-free interisland travel, comes the reopening of short term vacation rentals to those not under quarantine. Mayor Harry Kim on Friday joined two other county mayors allowing STVRs to reopen, but he clarified Tuesday it applies only to renters not under the mandatory 14-day quarantine. West Hawaii Today.
Vacation rental owners, managers say they're suffering from COVID-19 changes. The state's latest data from the Hawaii Vacation Rental Performance Report shows vacation rentals had just five percent occupancy in April. In comparison, Hawaii’s hotels were 8.9 percent occupied in April 2020. KITV4.
=====
June 16, 2020 marks the first of two days Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is spending in the islands. His office confirmed that Tuesday but did not detail why he’s here. KHON2.
=====
A financial lifeline for local businesses is running out. Thousands of Hawaii businesses have been helped financially by the federal government’s Payroll Protection Plan, but those funds will soon dry up. KITV4.
State seeks to crack down on fraudulent jobless claims. The longtime unemployment administrator who is now running the state Labor Department while her boss is on leave says staff shortages and fraud continue to impact delivery of unemployment payments. Hawaii News Now.
Women In Hawaii Hit Harder By Job Loss Than Men. Women in Hawaii are more likely to have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 recession than male residents, despite equal representation in the workforce. Hawaii Public Radio.
What’s Happened To Hawaii’s Police Shootings Review Board? The panel has stopped looking into officer-related deaths and can’t say when it will resume its work despite deep public interest in law enforcement’s use of force. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — JUNE 16: 4 New COVID-19 Cases On Oahu. The total number of cases in Hawaii now stands at 740. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Mayor: If a customer gets confrontational over wearing a mask, call 911. Mayor Kirk Caldwell addressed growing concerns Tuesday about some people forgetting or refusing to wear a mask in stores and other public venues, saying that mask wearing is vital to pretending the spread of COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
Shoddy Record Keeping By HPD Skews Public Picture Of Police Killings. A Civil Beat review found that Honolulu police officers killed at least 29 people in the past decade, at least 11 more cases than are listed in HPD’s use of force reports. Civil Beat.
Former Lt Gov. Doug Chin’s nomination to Honolulu’s police panel opposed. Honolulu City Council members have received more than 100 emails this past week voicing opposition to former Lt Gov. Doug Chin’s nomination to the closely scrutinized city Police Commission. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell adds $25M to small-business grant program. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is adding another $25 million to a grant program developed by the city to help small businesses financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
From 'concern to desperation’: City adds $25M to program aimed at helping small businesses. The city has added $25 million in federal stimulus funds to a small business recovery program after the first $25 million was nearly depleted in less than a month. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Caldwell discusses updates to the City’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund. With 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported and the state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine for all inter-island flights now lifted, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss updates to the City and County’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund. KHON2.
Honolulu Expands Small Business Relief Program. Grants of up to $10,000 are available for a wider range of businesses. Civil Beat.
=====
Hawaii’s agricultural industry is hoping to play a bigger role in a diversified economy. A working group is planning new investments to make Hawaii farmers stronger. But the group is seeking millions in aid from the city and state. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Police lieutenant: Missing child reports have decreased. Police representatives reassured the County Council on Tuesday that there is not an increasing trend of child abductions on the Big Island. Tribune-Herald.
Testifiers Express Urgency to Address Child Sex Trafficking on Hawai‘i Island. The pervasiveness of child sex trafficking dominated public testimony during Hawai‘i County Council’s Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday morning. Big Island Now.
Sex trafficking and drug dangers lurk for missing and runaway youth. There’s a growing concern on the Big Island about the number of missing children, and while most are runaways, that doesn’t mean they’re not in danger. KHON2.
A growing number of missing children on the Big Island is causing concern. At least 15 cases have been reported over the past two months. KITV4.
=====
County announces more road restorations for lower Puna. The Hawaii County Kilauea Recovery Task Force confirmed Tuesday that it will restore several more roads in lower Puna that were buried by lava during the 2018 Kilauea eruption. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i County has announced road restoration plans in order to facilitate long-term recovery and resilience in Puna following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. Big Island Now.
More cult members leave Hawaii Island to return to the mainland. After allegedly violating quarantine, and being arrested, more members of a cult have left Hawaii Island. New video Tuesday night showed 18 members being escorted to the gate at the Hilo Airport. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Interisland Travel Resumes; Rental Companies Begin Sending Cars Back to Mainland. Transportation workers at Kahului Airport were met with about 150 people already waiting in line at 6 a.m., as interisland travel resumed today without the previously required 14-day quarantine. Maui Now.
New program set to help residents get into housing. Maui County and two local agencies are partnering up to launch a Financial Opportunity Center that will help thousands of residents into housing, Mayor Michael Victorino announced Monday. Maui News.
Kauai
County accepting CARES Act grant proposals. The county is looking for sector projects that include meal-delivery programs to high-risk groups, nonprofit economic-loss support for increased services like childcare and other community services, mental health and domestic violence prevention, agriculture assistance, transforming tourism and economic diversification, and support for new temporary hires in the way of agriculture, information technology and conservation. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Restart: Public Health. Establishing a multi-purpose resilience center, improving and increasing health resources communications and creating high-speed broadband access are a few of the ideas generated by the Kaua‘i Economic Recovery Strategy Team to address Kaua‘i‘s public-health going forward. Garden Island.
Interisland travelers tell all. Tuesday was the first day for residents to travel interisland without being quarantined, and at Lihu‘e Airport three women from O‘ahu took the opportunity to fly over to Kaua‘i and pick up new, furry family members. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment