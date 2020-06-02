Interisland travel quarantine to end June 16, Ige reports on Trump telephone call, Say leaving Legislature to run for Honolulu City Council, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. Ige holds press conference at Honolulu airport.
Hawaii Will End Interisland Travel Quarantine June 16. Gov. David Ige described the move as the first, incremental step to reopening Hawaii to tourists from outside of the state. Civil Beat.
Mandatory quarantine for interisland travel ends June 16; Ige encourages residents to visit neighbor islands. Gov. David Ige said Monday he hopes his decision to end on June 16 the 14-day mandatory quarantine currently in effect for interisland travelers will help restart the kamaaina tourism economy. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Inter-Island Travel Quarantine To End June 16. State officials announced the inter-island quarantine, enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, will be lifted in two weeks. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i to Lift Interisland Travel Quarantine by Mid-June. At a press conference from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu Monday afternoon, Gov. David Ige announced that he would lift the mandatory, 14-day interisland travel quarantine as of June 16. Big Island Now.
Gov. Ige Lifts Interisland Quarantine on June 16; Out-of-State Quarantine to be Addressed Next Week. Governor David Ige today announced he will lift the interisland quarantine on travel between the Hawaiian Islands, effective on June 16, 2020. Maui Now.
Travel between islands to resume without 14-day quarantine. The governor takes big steps towards reopening the state when he announced the 14-day mandatory quarantine order for interisland travel will be lifted starting June 16. KHON2.
Interisland quarantine to be lifted on June 16. The 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for interisland travel will be lifted on June 16, Gov. David Ige announced in a press conference Monday afternoon. Pacific Business News.
Inter-island travel will help sales for some neighbor island businesses. There are many businesses that rely on tourism and sales from inter-island travelers. So for them, the easing of travel restrictions can’t come soon enough. KHON2.
Hawaiian Airlines adopts virus-stopping policies. Hawaiian Airlines on Monday offered a glimpse of new procedures already in place for checking in and boarding its flights at the airport. Star-Advertiser.
25,000 or more could leave Hawaii as economy struggles, economists predict. University of Hawaii economic researchers are predicting an out-migration of 25,000 people or more from Hawaii by 2022, many of whom will leave to find work on the mainland as the state struggles to revive and reopen its tourism industry. Star-Advertiser.
Thousands Of Residents May Leave Hawaii Due To COVID Recession. The recession stemming from the global COVID-19 pandemic may accelerate the state’s ongoing population decline according to local economic forecasts. Hawaii Public Radio.
UH economist: Tens of thousands could flee Hawaii. A University of Hawaii economist predicts that by 2022, tens of thousands of Hawaii residents will leave to seek employment elsewhere because of the effect COVID-19 has had on the state’s economy. Tribune-Herald.
Reopening Tourism: Residents, Visitors Must Trust They’ll Stay Virus-Free. That means new systems of testing, hygiene, safe practices and cleaning by airlines, airports, hotels, restaurants, stores and government, say tourism industry leaders. Hawaii Business magazine.
Putting Hawaii Tourism On A Sustainable Path Post-Pandemic. Economists say the state’s economic situation will remain dire without tourism, but residents are fed up with overcrowding by visitors. Experts say now is the time to reorient Hawaii’s visitor industry to a more sustainable path. Hawaii Public Radio.
PUC opens emergency investigation of Young Brothers. The Public Utilities Commission will conduct an emergency investigation into Young Brothers’ financial condition after the interisland shipper notified the state it needed millions in funding to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
The state appears to support financial assistance request by Young Brothers. It appears that the state supports a request by Young Brothers to provide $25 million in financial assistance. KITV4.
Survey Finds The Pandemic Is Hurting Native Hawaiian Businesses. But Native Hawaiian-owned businesses are less dependent on tourism than non-Native Hawaiian owned businesses, the survey found. Civil Beat.
A Hawaiʻi Department of Health survey shows that most island residents recognize COVID-19 as a serious concern and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Big Island Video News.
DOE Closing Some Food Sites, Advocates Concerned That Community Help May Not Be Enough. The Hawaii State Department of Education is closing about a third of its grab ‘n go food sites for the summer, and many more are taking a break until June 8th. Hawaii Public Radio.
People Are Avoiding The Doctor Due To COVID-19 Fears. ER visits are way down at most hospitals. So too are visits for preventive care like colonoscopies or eye exams. Civil Beat.
Trump on nationwide protests. Hawaii Governor David Ige was one of the governors on the call with President Donald Trump. Governor Ige shared his thoughts on the conversation on Monday. KITV4.
Ige ‘extremely disappointed’ by Trump’s response to mainland protests. Gov. David Ige joined other governors from across the country Monday on a call to discuss the protests and rioting in U.S. cities in recent days, and Ige said he was “extremely disappointed” at Trump’s urging the governors to crack down hard on the protests. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii starts June with health officials reporting no new coronavirus cases in the islands today as the statewide infection count remains at 652. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — JUNE 1: No New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Land tied to a bankrupt Albert Hee company is bought by a related firm. A Hawaii fiber-optic cable network established by Albert Hee is closer to new ownership in the wake of Hee’s 2015 federal tax fraud conviction. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Calvin Say Leaving Long-Held House Seat For Council Run. One of Hawaii’s longest-serving lawmakers aims to fill a vacant council position. Civil Beat.
Increased Army artillery training at Schofield sign of ‘new normal’ following coronavirus shutdown. The 25th Infantry Division said it will conduct “Operation Thunder Strike,” an artillery live fire exercise, starting Wednesday at Schofield and running to June 17. Star-Advertiser.
Hunter captures a live, 4-foot ball python in Kahaluu forest. A resident captured a 4-foot-long ball python snake while hunting in Windward Oahu, and turned it in Tuesday to the Hawaiian Humane Society. Star-Advertiser.
Ball python captured by a hunter in Windward Oahu. The Department of Agriculture said the snake was turned in to authorities on May 26 by the Oahu resident who said he found it while hunting in a Kahaluu forest. Hawaii News Now.
Non-venomous ball python turned in after it was found in Kahalu'u. A man turned in a non-venomous ball python while hunting last week in Kahalu'u. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Comments Sought On Hawaiʻi County Code Changes. The County of Hawaiʻi is seeking input from design professionals and the general public regarding changes to the County’s Administrative, Electrical, and Plumbing Codes. Big Island Video News.
Henry Street to get facelift: County seeking bids for road work project. Henry Street from Kuakini Highway to Queen Kaahumanu Highway will be getting a facelift this fall. West Hawaii Today.
More businesses back to work. Medium-risk businesses were allowed to reopen to the public after getting permission last week from Mayor Harry Kim and Gov. David Ige. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Med-QUEST paring of health insurance providers is nixed. The state Department of Human Services is rescinding a controversial request for proposals process that had pared Med-QUEST insurers for Maui County from five to two, the department announced Friday. Maui News.
County to Accept Public Testimony on Proposed Wailuku Hotel. Maui residents will have three opportunities to offer input on a proposed hotel that would sit on the corner of Main and Market Streets in Wailuku. Maui Now.
Kauai
Former Kauai mayor Bernard Carvalho to run for County Council. Carvalho won a two-year term in December 2008 to replace Mayor Bryan Baptiste, who died in office in June 2008, and then won reelection twice. Star-Advertiser.
Fifth Circuit Court reopens. The Hawai‘i State Judiciary Fifth Circuit Court opened up for regular operations at its District Court yesterday. Face coverings are required. Garden Island.
Restaurants reopen dine-in. Larry Feinstein of the Kaua‘i Beer Company said they never closed. Garden Island.
