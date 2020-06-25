Hawaii to lift quarantine for those passing COVID-19 test, hospitals ready for anticipated virus surge, police discipline disclosure bill advances, Senate President: Zuckerberg didn't break quarantine, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii government officials announce reopening travel PC:Governor's Office
Gov. David Ige announces trans-Pacific testing program as alternative to quarantine. Starting Aug. 1, passengers with approved negative COVID-19 tests taken within 72 hours of their trip to Hawaii may bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of state passengers. Star-Advertiser.
Officials say Hawaii is ready for more COVID-19 cases. As state officials announced plans to allow in more air travelers as part of the next major step in opening Hawaii’s economy, they said the islands are well prepared to deal with the growing risk of additional COVID-19 cases and a possible second wave. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Economic Chief: Tourism Is ‘Who We Are’ And Must Be Rebuilt. But Mike McCartney acknowledged his agency still has not come up with a plan to address the short-term economic crisis facing the state. Civil Beat.
Hotel industry gears up for lift of trans-Pacific travel restrictions. Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association President and CEO, Mufi Hannemann, has anticipated for weeks, and he said the industry has been preparing with new best practices. KHON2.
Hawaii lawmakers advance police reform bill that’s been years in the making. Amid nationwide calls for change, Hawaii state lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would make the names of police officers suspended or fired public. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers Move To Eliminate Exemption That Has Hidden Police Misconduct For 25 Years. House Bill 285 will now go to the full House and Senate for a final vote. Civil Beat.
House bill calling for public transparency, police reform passed. The bill requires the disclosure of the identity of officers who are suspended or discharged for misconduct in a report to the Legislature. KHON2.
Police accountability bill heads for final vote. A bill to release the identities of fired or suspended county police officers is headed back to the full Legislature for a final vote. West Hawaii Today.
Proposed public worker pay raises would cost more than $150 million. The public worker pay raises being advanced by House and Senate leaders would total more than $150 million in general funds, an expensive package that is raising questions among lawmakers who wonder how the state can possibly pay those raises and also cope with a $2.3 billion general treasury budget shortfall. Star-Advertiser.
House bill under fire after "gut and replace". HB2502 SD1, set for testimony Thursday morning in the Senate, is a far cry from its original draft in January. KITV4.
Local Businesses Re-examine Relationship with Kamaʻāina Customer. Businesses across the state are continuing to re-open after months of COVID-19 closures. Hawaii Public Radio.
Local Restaurants Still Have Rough Recovery Ahead of Them. Hawaii Restaurant Association chairman estimates 40% of local restaurants will close by the end of the year. Hawaii Business magazine.
COVID-19 Budget Moves Out For Passage, But Not Without Controversy. Hawaii lawmakers have agreed to a plan to set aside millions in CARES Act funds to cover some of the benefits that unemployed workers will lose at the end of July. Hawaii Public Radio.
Board of Education Member’s Re-Confirmation Gets Committee Approval. Kili Namauu’s confirmation to a second term was not automatic, stalling when the Legislature was last back in session in May. Civil Beat.
Hawaii sees 16 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 835. Hawaii recorded 16 new coronavirus cases today, as the statewide total of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 835, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count. Star-Advertiser.
DOH Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases. Hawai‘i Department of Health has identified 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 835. Big Island Now.
Oahu
VIDEO: Honolulu mayoral candidates discuss issues critical to Waikiki. Five Honolulu mayoral candidates discussed issues critical to Waikiki during a Zoom conference call Wednesday evening hosted by the Waikiki Neighborhood Board and the Waikiki Improvement Association. Star-Advertiser.
Mayoral candidates debate virtually over issues in the Waikiki district and the economy. Wednesday’s mayoral debate took place virtually, the first in a long line as candidates get closer to election. The forum was hosted by the Waikiki Improvement Association. KHON2.
Karaoke, live performances now allowed at bars, restaurants across Oahu. A karaoke booth is now open for singers at Wang Chung’s Karaoke Bar in Waikiki. Hawaii News Now.
Struggling restaurants ask city for help. Restaurant industry leaders in Honolulu painted a very bleak picture for their businesses’ survival in testifying Wednesday before the City Council’s Economic Assistance and Revitalization Committee. Star-Advertiser.
Ala Moana owner details its 400-foot tower plan. The owner of Ala Moana Center is advancing a plan to build its first 400-foot residential tower connected with Hawaii’s largest shopping mall as soon as next year. Star-Advertiser.
UH Manoa housing crunch to leave 1,000 students looking off-campus. The University of Hawaii at Manoa will be facing a housing crunch for the fall 2020 semester, and possibly further into the future depending on the COVID-19 pandemic. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Libraries reopen with limited services. The Hawaii State Library System started phased reopenings for libraries throughout the state this month. Tribune-Herald.
DWS to Reopen for In-Person Services. The Department of Water Supply will begin offering in-person services by appointment only effective July 1. Big Island Now.
Maui
Agriculture Department proposal draws testimony. Questions remain over cost, vetting and need. While many agree on the goal of growing diversified agriculture to reduce Maui County’s reliance on the Mainland, the Maui County Council and the agricultural community are debating whether creating another county government department would help or hinder the process. Maui News.
MPD communications tower approved for West Maui site. The Maui Planning Commission approved a communications tower in West Maui that would serve as a backup in emergencies, though they barred the use of 5G at the site. Maui News.
HTA’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report: Maui RevPAR Down 94.5% in May. According to the data, Maui County hotels reported RevPAR at $15 (-94.5%), with declines in both ADR to $117 (-66.4%) and occupancy of 12.6 percent (-63.7 percentage points) in May. Maui Now.
Kauai
Sen. Kouchi: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg followed quarantine on Kauai. Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been seen on Kauai, where he owns a controversially vast amount of property on the North Shore. Hawaii News Now.
Four new virus cases confirmed on Kaua‘i. Health officials identified another household with positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, resulting in four new positive cases on the island and bringing the confirmed positive total up to 12. Garden Island.
Looking for COVID antibodies. Led by Dr. Tonyi Trpkovski, the Doctors of Waikiki team conducted tests for COVID-19 antibodies in a drive-through format in the parking garage of the Kaua‘i Beach Resort. Garden Island.
Emergency housing program maxed out. Five days after announcing a new $400,000 COVID-19 emergency assistance program, the County of Kaua‘i’s Housing Agency said on Tuesday, their emergency rental, mortgage, and utility assistance program has reached its current capacity of applicants and is no longer accepting new applicants. Garden Island.
Lanai
Four Seasons luxury resorts on Lanai to reopen July 1. The luxury Four Seasons Resort Lanai and Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort at Koele, both will be reopening July 1 to Hawaii residents, while the quarantine remains in effect for trans-Pacific travel. Maui News.
